Wicklow’s Oisin McConville says Kildare goal ‘changed everything’

Wicklow's Mark Jackson could do little with the Kildare shot for goal.

Oisin McConville admitted Wicklow’s exit from the Leinster football championship at the hands of Kildare was a reminder of where they need to get to and how far they are from doing so.

However, the Crossmaglen man insisted that they showed enough to be confident of their chances of challenging for the Tailteann Cup.

Despite a gallant performance, the Garden were dumped out by the Lilywhites following a 1-17 to 0-10 defeat in Carlow.

While the scoreline suggested a comfortable afternoon for Glenn Ryan’s side, the reality was different, as McConville’s side came from a five-point half-time deficit to close the gap to within a goal with 12 minutes left.

A cruelly-timed Paddy Woodgate goal knocked the wind out of Wicklow’s sails, as Kildare outscored McConville’s men by 0-5 to 0-1 in the final ten minutes.

“We were really competitive for 55 minutes and then the game turned,” the 2002 All-Ireland winner lamented.

“We had a goal chance we didn’t take, got to within three, and then they immediately got a goal from the next play and that put it to bed.

“I know people will find it strange because you got beat by ten points but there was a lot that we could take out of the game and use over the next number of weeks as we prepare for the Tailteann Cup.

“The one thing we wanted to do was to test ourselves but also test them and bring it down the line to the last five or ten minutes. The goal just changed everything; changed momentum, changed the feeling in the crowd, changed our body language, everything.

“As much as something like that shouldn’t have that effect, we had worked really hard in order to get to where we were in that game and we were more than holding our own in the second half but the goal was a massive score within the game and ended it more or less as a contest.”

Kildare’s strength in-depth also proved pivotal. Paul Cribbin was introduced off the bench and scored 0-3, while Neil Flynn helped himself to a point as a substitute.

“If you look at some of the lads we were taking off the bench, some were only just back from injury, some younger guys who are going to be brilliant players for Wicklow in the future, there is no doubt, but it was early for them physically,” added McConville.

“I think everyone found yesterday was that little step up.

“It is going to take us a bit of time to get there physically. We have made great strides. I can see a change in the Wicklow players physically.

“We have Emer Kelly in there doing the S&C, she is doing a fantastic job, but at the end of the day, it is going to take a bit of time to change body shapes and change mentalities. It improved but yesterday was a stark reality check of where we need to get to and the benchmark we need to be reaching.”

Wicklow will now turn their attentions to the Tailteann Cup, which gets underway on the weekend of May 13. It is a competition for which McConville expressed a desire to challenge when he was appointed manager late last year.

That won’t be easy, with a line-up already featuring the likes of Meath, Cavan, and Tipperary, while two of Cork, Offaly, Down, and – you guessed it – Kildare will also be involved, with the final line-up to be confirmed following next weekend’s provincial semi-finals.

However, McConville is bullish in his assessment that there is nothing for Wicklow to fear this summer.

“I said it after the match Sunday that, generally speaking - okay there are a couple of outliers in the Tailteann Cup where quality is concerned - but we just continue thinking along those lines of us being more than capable of challenging for that,” he said.

“The majority of those teams are at our level. There will be games where we will be expected to win and there will be games where we will be expected not to win.

“If we are focused enough, a realistic goal for us is to go ahead of challenge for the Tailteann Cup.”