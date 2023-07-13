Wicklow’s John Keenan set to be appointed as referee of the All-Ireland Senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny

Delight in the Garden County as this is the last year the Aughrim native could be selected for the role

Aughrim's John Keenan is set to be unveiled as the referee for the All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny in Croke Park on July 23.

Wicklow’s John Keenan is set to be named as the referee to take charge of the 2023 All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny on July 23 in Croke Park.

The Aughrim official is widely considered as one of the top hurling referees in the country and his expected appointment as the man in the middle for the biggest day in the hurling season will be especially sweet for himself and his family given that this is his last year in which he is available for selection due to the age limit.

No stranger to big games both inside and outside the county, Keenan’s name has been shouted from the rooftops on podcasts and in newspaper articles since the semi-finals concluded as the man who should get the job, with one broadcast claiming that the Aughrim native is the best official in the game at this moment in time.

Many expected the 49-year-old to get the job last season and in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 Munster final between Limerick and Clare that expectation seemed guaranteed given the reaction to his performance online.

However, in the days that followed, the free-flowing and ‘let it go’ style of the officiating in that game came under strong scrutiny and somewhat harsh criticism, and Cork’s Colm Lyons got the job of handling the 2022 decider.

John Keenan took up the whistle in 2007 and was drafted onto the national panel in 2012 and has taken charge of some huge games in the years that have followed including an All-Ireland Senior semi-final, provincial finals, All-Ireland Under-20 and Minor finals, and numerous inter-county games at the highest level.

At club level, John has taken charge of seven Senior county finals in Wicklow and he has also refereed abroad as well.

The imminent announcement is expected to be made later this afternoon.