Wicklow’s brave effort falls short in Leinster Minor ‘B’ decider against Dublin

Third-quarter scoring burst was fatal to provincial title hopes

Members of the Blessington ladies football team who were supporting the Wicklow Minors in their Leinster Minor 'B' football final.

Members of the Wicklow Senior ladies football team supporting the Wicklow Minors at the Leinster LGFA 'B' final in Bray.

THREE quick-fire Dublin goals in a devastating third quarter condemned Wicklow to defeat as their dreams of winning the Leinster Minor ‘B’ Football Championship were dashed.

The Sky Blues dismantled the Garden in a ravenous 13-minute period at the start of the second half, with Murphy cementing herself as player of the match with a magnificent brace.

Wicklow did their utmost to close the distance in the final 17 minutes, as the typically clinical Sadhbh Fisher shot 1-9 to close the gap to four points, but they were unable to create the goal chances required to complete the comeback.

This writer noted before the game that this group of players would need to be at their level best to beat a Dublin side that were lucky to rebound from losing the 2022 ‘B’ final to Longford and, for 47 minutes, they were not far off.

Lizzie Bourke, athletic on her return from injury; Sahbh Fisher, devastating with ball in-hand; Aibhe King, energetic and explosive; Leila Shannon, authoritative beyond her 16 years; Grace Murphy, dogged and relentlessly determined up against the elusive Elsa Kearney; Ciara Wafer, utterly commanding.

These are just a selection of the players that died with their boots on against the Dubs, not that the acknowledgment of their efforts will come as all that much of a consolation.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t live with the agility of Dublin. The movement of Elsa Kearney was a sight to behold, having a direct say in three of their four goals.

Wicklow's Laci-Jane Shannon goes through Dublin's Heather Bolger and Aoife McGinley.

Nia Hannon was deadly in front of the posts, and the third quarter performance of Katie Murphy was simply devastating, her pace and footwork outstanding.

It was the Capital that made the brighter start and raced into a 0-3 to no score lead early doors. Wicklow’s response was impressive, and, on 15 minutes, they took the lead with the first goal.

Charlotte Nagle was brought down for a penalty. Up stepped Sadhbh Fisher, with the Blessington star’s finish unerring. On 25 minutes, they had their second.

As was the case with a Laci-Jane Shannon chance two minutes earlier that was blocked, it came from a Fisher free. The 17-year-old hooked the ball towards the square. Dublin failed to clear, and it fell to Shannon, with the Annacurra Tinahely starlet dispatching into the back of the net.

The final five minutes, as was lamented by manager Dominic Leech afterwards, belonged to Dublin. Nia Hannon closed the gap with a free before Amber McCloskey made it a two-point game with another score after Kearney turned over a Wicklow kick-out.

Wicklow’s sloppy distribution out from the back would be their Achilles heel in the second half and was foreshadowed in Dublin’s first goal that gave them a half-time lead.

On 29 minutes, Kearney turned over a Wicklow free high up the pitch. Dublin piled bodies forward and created an overload on the left side, with Hannah McGinnis eventually getting the ball outside the square and rocketing in.

The game was in the melting pot at half-time with the scores at 2-3 to 1-8 in Dublin’s favour. Unfortunately, a magnificent first 13 minutes of the second half from Dublin would all-but end the game as a contest.

Sarah Dunne with her kids Ava and Lily at the Leinster LGFA Minor 'B' football final.

On 34 minutes, they had their second goal. Once again, it was Kearney winning the turnover out on Wicklow’s right-hand side, leading to the ball being worked across to Katie Murphy to slap into the back of the net.

Dublin would register two more wides from turnovers as Wicklow struggled to get out of their half with possession before, on 37 minutes, the away side got their third goal.

Amber McCloskey’s shot from the left came back off the top of the crossbar, with O’Toole there to gobble up the rebound.

Fisher got Wicklow’s first score of the half from a free on 38 minutes, but it was very much one way traffic. Dublin could have had their fourth goal on 40 minutes when Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, who had the unenviable task of quenching the excelling Katie Murphy, brought the goal-hungry forward down.

A penalty was awarded, but Nia Hannon could only smash the crossbar and then divert the rebound against the post. Three minutes later, though, they did get their fourth to round out the ravenous spell.

Elsa Kearney found Katie Murphy with a sublime kick pass. The 17-year-old suckered Ni Ghallchobhair in before spinning on her heels, leaving the defender behind, and putting the ball into the back of the net.

All of a sudden, Wicklow found themselves 10 points down and with a mountain to climb.

For the final 17 minutes, they did everything they could do to regain a foothold.

Sadhbh Fisher put the ball over the black spot a further six times after a Sinead Flood effort.

It was goals they needed and, unfortunately, they just could not fashion chances from a well-drilled Dublin rearguard.

Wicklow: Anna Carlyon; Elaine O’Dwyer, Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Ciara Wafer; Grace Murphy, Emma Kinnear, Isabel Ledesma; Emily Rose O’Toole, Leila Shannon; Laci-Jane Shannon (1-0), Aibhe King (0-1), Charlotte Nagle; Lizzie Bourke, Sadhbh Fisher (1-9, 7f), Aoife Cullen. Subs: Sinead Flood (0-1) for E. O’Dwyer (HT), Holly Wright for A. Carlyon (37), Orla Fee for L. Bourke (45), Eadaoin O’Keane for G. Murphy (45).

Dublin: Kadie Martin; Saoirse Loughlin, Ashling Nyhan, Iseult Costello; Clodagh Fox, Liadan Murphy, Hannah McGinnis (1-0); Heather Bolger, Siobhan Birnie; Elsea Kearney (0-1), Doireann Egan, Kate O’Toole (1-0); Nia Hannon (0-6, 4f), Katie Murphy (2-0), Amber McCloskey (0-2). Subs: Ellen Joyce for K. O’Toole (41), Tess O’Loughlin for C Fox (41), Kate Watson for A. McCloskey (44), Aoife McGinley for S. Birnie (51), Eabha Ni Mhaolagain for H. Bolger (57).

Referee: Hugh Coghlan (Laois)