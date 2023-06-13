Wicklow winning the All-Ireland Under-14 Bronze final was the stuff of dreams

Reality of victory hasn’t hit home yet for Terry Canavan

While winning an All-Ireland title of any kind was far from the thoughts of the coaching team who came on board to help guide the Wicklow Under-14 squad back in February, what they didn’t understand at the time was the quality of player in the ranks, and the semi-final victory over fancied Donegal proved to them that nobody could stop them if they played to their potential on any given day.