Wicklow

Change county

Wicklow winning the All-Ireland Under-14 Bronze final was the stuff of dreams

Reality of victory hasn’t hit home yet for Terry Canavan

Dream team! Wicklow Under-14 management team of Tom Fleming, Terry Canavan, Jill Fadian, Laura Miley and Mark Donohoe. Missing from the photo is Lesleyann Wylie.

Brendan LawrenceWicklow People

While winning an All-Ireland title of any kind was far from the thoughts of the coaching team who came on board to help guide the Wicklow Under-14 squad back in February, what they didn’t understand at the time was the quality of player in the ranks, and the semi-final victory over fancied Donegal proved to them that nobody could stop them if they played to their potential on any given day.