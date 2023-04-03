Wicklow under-20 hurlers down and out after defeat

Down proved far too strong for a brave Wicklow Under-20 hurling side in the All-Ireland U20 ‘B’ hurling championship quarter-final played in Darver on Sunday afternoon.

Any slim hopes Wicklow might have had of clawing back a 1-14 to 1-4 deficit after 26 minutes were extinguished when referee Kevin Brady flashed three red cards following a coming together on the Wicklow 21-yard-line, two of them to Garden County players, Conor Byrne and Liam Murphy, and one to Down’s John Fisher.

The ball had been cleared when Byrne and Fisher came together, and they were joined by numerous players from both sides. Arising from that, and after consulting his linesmen and umpires, Brady showed a red card to Byrne and Fisher before calling Avoca’s Murphy across and dispatching him to the line much to the outrage of the Wicklow management and supporters.

Realistically, it’s highly unlikely Wicklow were going to make what would have been a mighty recovery against a quality outfit, but any chance of such an eventuality was blown well and truly out of the water with the decision of the Louth official.

It was abundantly clear from the high standard of their touch and striking that the Down side have some serious hurling under their belts, and when combined with the really impressive physical size and conditioning of the vast majority of their players, this was always going to be a struggle for Emmet O’Sullivan’s outfit.

Sean Young’s men hit the ground running, wrenching open a 0-5 to 0-0 lead as they sprayed the ball around the field, cracking over some stunning scores from all sorts of distances and angles.

Glenealy’s Cormac Byrne got Wicklow off the mark after seven minutes after he won a break from Billy Molloy’s puckout before walloping over a beauty from distance.

The Garden County side also had a wide on the books from the lively Oscar Harty and enterprising openings from Ciarán Harmon and Rian Waters.

In a flash it was 0-7 to 0-1 in favour of the Mourne men but two quick-fire efforts from Waters and Oscar Harty after good work from James Byrne from Bray Emmets left Wicklow in touch at 0-7 to 0-3, but struggling in most areas of the field it must be said.

The pace of game was being set by Down and they pushed out to 0-11 to 0-3 ahead with Finn Turpin and Michael Dorrian causing havoc when fed with direct and speedy ball.

But a class goal from Aughrim’s Dylan Byrne following a trundling 30-yard run, now playing at centre-forward having started at full-forward, gave Wicklow hope and something for the travelling support to cheer about with 18 gone and the score now reading 0-11 to 1-3.

However, disaster struck less than 60 seconds later as Michael Dorrian’s effort was saved by Billy Molloy, but the rebound fell kindly to James Duggan who finished to the back of the Wicklow net.

A superb catch from Sean Kenny couldn’t be followed by a score as his effort flew wide and a pointed free from the busy Jack O’Toole was followed by three points on the bounce for Down to leave it 1-15 to 1-4.

The red cards arrived soon after and the bleak outlook was now well and truly depressing. Tommy Collins was pushed back into corner-back where he had a fierce battle with Michael Dorrian. Dylan Byrne added a fine point for Wicklow but two more efforts from Down opened up a significant gap.

Wicklow never once stopped battling and a Jack O’Toole free and a wicked effort from Cormac Byrne from distance sent the teams to the sidelines on a breezy but dry afternoon with the Down men leading by 1-16 to 1-7.

A foul on Dan Redmond allowed Jack O’Toole to grab his third of the day, and although the sides were nip-and-tuck for the next 12 minutes (Wicklow with two pointed frees from O’Toole), when the excellent Finn Turpin blasted home past Billy Molloy for his side’s second goal it was all over bar the shouting.

Wicklow’s Michael Óg O’Neill had a fine goalbound effort saved by Cathal Lavery in the Down goal after 18 of the second half but when Down midfielder Eoin Pucci finished to the back of the Wicklow net to make it 3-22 to 1-10 it was a case of insult to injury.

Michael Óg O’Neill, who had been played inside with Dan Redmond from the start of the second half, fired over a free when he was deployed futher out the field not long after Jack O’Toole made way for TJ O’Neill. This was followed by an excellent point from Ciarán Harmon for what would be Wicklow’s final score.

Down pushed hard to the finish line, adding another four points, two from the outstanding Finn Turpin.

It seems cruel that all the months of hard work by the players and management are now lost following this defeat. A competition that allows for a second chance or a shield element would be some consolation and give what is a useful Wicklow side more hurling at a good level.

But under the current rules it’s the end of the road for the Garden County Under-20 hurlers. They battled hard but were well beaten by a serious outfit.

Wicklow: Billy Molloy (Carnew Emmets); Conor Byrne (Annacurra), Ruairí O’Brien (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Liam Murphy (Avoca); Michael Óg O’Neill (0-1, f) (Gleenaly), Ciarán Harmon (0-1) (Kiltegan), James Byrne (Bray Emmets); Tommy Collins (Carnew Emmets), Rian Waters (0-1) (Donard-The Glen); Cormac Byrne (0-2) (Glenealy), Sean Kenny (Bray Emmets), Oscar Harty (0-1) (Bray Emmets); Dan Redmond (Carnew Emmets), Dylan Byrne (1-1) (Aughrim), Jack O’Toole (0-5, 5f) (Kiltegan). Subs: TJ O’Neill for J O’Toole (42), Denis O’Brien (St Patrick’s) for C Byrne (50), James Ffrench (Glenealy) for S Kenny (50), Luke Byrne for T Collins (57).

Down: Cathal Lavery; James Higgins, Deaglan Mallon, Ben Christie; Ciaran Mulligan, Ciaran Savage, Finn McFall; Ryan O’Neill (0-1), Eoin Pucci (1-4); Ethan Bell (0-3), Finn Turpin (1-8, 1f), James Duggan (1-3); Tiarnan Connelly (0-2), Michael Dorian (0-4), John Fisher. Subs: Donal Magee, Rory McCamphill (0-1) for M Dorrian (49), Adam Rogan for J Duggan (49), Ben Christie for R O’Neill (50).

Referee: Kevin Bray (Louth).