Wicklow U20 manager Alan Costello was ‘immensely proud of all the players’ after Dublin defeat

While obviously disappointed at having lost out to Dublin by just two points after a vastly improved second half performance, Wicklow manager Alan Costello said he couldn’t fault his players for effort and heart in really difficult conditiuons and against a quality side.

“We’re disappointed with that,” he said. “We created a lot of chances in the first half and straight after half-time and we didn’t convert, and that’s disappointing, but the lads, you couldn’t fault the lads for effort here tonight.

“The conditions, I mean you’d had to have been here to realise the driving wind and rain and the underfoot conditions are really slippy, and for both teams to serve up a contest like that, they deserve great credit for it,” he added.

Walking across the pitch after the game it was a wonder that any fixture could possibly have been played on it given how terribly cut up and sloppy the surface was. Had there been any discussion of an alternative venue?

“It never came up,” said Costello. “We were here good and early to assess the situation and, obviously, it’s the referee’s call. We make no excuses; it was the same for both teams. We just felt, everything Dublin kicked seemed to go over, and some of our chances, we had to work very hard to get them, and we were a bit wasteful, and not as clinical as we’d like,” he added.

“In terms of the courage and the heart of our players, you couldn’t fault them. They kept going to the very end, the tracking runs and the chasing. Adam Kinsella’s tracking run there at the end to put the pressure on, phenomenal levels of fitness. And the goal there at the end, so well worked by the players.

“All around the field, we were hungry on breaking ball. There were lots of errors for both teams. Dublin touched the ball on the ground six or seven times over the course of the hour. Balls didn’t go to hand. One or two players carrying a few knocks, and maybe not at full tilt, and maybe that took from our performance. That said, I’m extremely proud of our players as a management team and we know that we will take the learning out of that game, we’ll reset, we’ll review it and we’ll prepare for Offaly on Tuesday, and Louth after that.

“It’s up to us now, we have to reset and go again,” he added.

A bright start for the home side soon faded as the Dubs found their rhythm. Costello says the impact of Luke Breathnach at full-forward was a major factor in the victory for the visitors. Such was his threat that the Wicklow management tried several players on him including bringing back Matt Nolan from the middle of the field at the start of the second half.

“I think the biggest difference in that game was Luke Breathnach at 14. He’s an outstanding player. Through the course of the night, we had some of our best players trying to marshall him, but he’s lightning quick, and he kicked some great scores. He had a great night where everything he hit went over.

“Whether that will happen for him every time he goes out, I don’t know, but he’s an exceptional player. We were aware of the threat he posed coming into the game. We had a plan it, but he showed exceptional acceleration and finishing ability and he’s an outstanding talent and he’s up there with the best in the country.

“I think a lot of the supporters were full of admiration for his performance tonight and I think you can only give him credit for that too,” He added.

Wicklow made three changes at the break in a bid to freshen things up. Costello says the changes helped bring more energy to the team.

“We felt we needed to energise things. We opted to play with the breeze, and maybe we didn’t capitalise on that as well as we should have, we were a bit sluggish, but definitely the three guys came in and energised things a bit, and everyone seemed to up it a gear and realise that this is championship fare and that the energy levels needed to be upped.

“We started the second half brightly but, again, we should have converted two or three of those chances and it would have given us a good platform,” he added.

Wicklow repeatedly coughed up possession when on the attack in the second half, a failing the Wicklow manager blames squarely on the conditions.

“The conditions come into play there. That area near the goals (where Wicklow were shotting into in the seconds half) was in bad condition. We seemed to lose a lot of ball, and it cut up as the game went on.

“That did contribute to a lot of the mistakes. People were losing their footing, slipping, the underfoot conditions were really poor, and I think that’s why a lot of the offloads and passes didn’t go to hand. It was very difficult. Again, it was the same for both teams, but it didn’t go our way tonight. We tried and the lads gave us everything and we’re immensely proud of them,” he said.