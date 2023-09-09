Wicklow SFC game abandoned after serious leg injury suffered by Avondale’s Conor Byrne

Incident occurred 18 minutes into the second half of the game against An Tóchar

Avondale player Conor Byrne is treated in Echelon Park Aughrim by ambulance staff after suffering a serious leg injury during the SFC game against An Tóchar on Saturday.

A serious leg injury to Avondale footballer Conor Byrne resulted in the Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship clash with An Tóchar being abandoned after 18 minutes of the second half in Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday afternoon.

Byrne, who had been playing very well for the Rathdrum men, was surging up through the middle of the field on the stand side when he went to ground in heavy traffic, with the immediate reaction of players from both sides suggesting that a serious injury had been suffered.

An Tóchar were leading the ’Dales by 1-10 to 1-5 at the time of the incident and the stricken player was attended to immediately by the team physio and team officials.

Both sets of players left the field with most returning soon after before the decision to abandon the game was announced to the spectators.

An ambulance arrived to tend to Conor roughly an hour after the incident took place.

The game will be refixed by Wicklow GAA officials in the coming days.