Wicklow SFC final preview: Final is the only thing that matters

NO MATTER which way this Sunday’s Wicklow senior football championship final ends, history will follow.

On the one side is the exponentially improving Blessington, who are looking for their first county title since 1983 and are playing in their first final since 2017.

Opposite them are Baltinglass. The reigning champions from 2020, should they emerge victorious, they will have won back-to-back championships for the first time since 1994, which bookended their run of eight championship in-a-row, as well as the 1990 All-Ireland club championship.

Whereas 1994 was the end of that particular era, supporters will hope that this is the beginning of the next.

To get to Sunday, Baltinglass had to get past St. Patrick’s in the semi-final this past weekend. It was a world away from losing their first game of the season, to Rathnew, and was the culmination of weeks’ worth of improvement.

“It was a very tough game and I think a big step up from the pace of the game, as well,” said manager Brian Heaslip.

“Last week was our best performance. We kind of just struggled to find a bit of form in the previous matches. We got enough done to get over the line. They were good competitive matches. Three matches coming into last weekend probably stood to us.

“In the early part of the Rathnew game, we missed a lot of scores and, against a good team like Rathnew, you have to take your chances.

“In fairness, I thought we finished that game really well and a couple of uncharacteristic errors cost us in extra time. It probably was a bit of a reality check, really, but the draw came out quick enough and we are into our next game, and we had to correct a few things and look forward to the next game.”

If they are to win their second consecutive title, they will most certainly have to earn it against a Blessington team that possesses the quality and mix of youth and experience to become a major force in Wicklow football for years to come.

Heaslip suggested that the prospect of retaining the championship for the first time in 27 years is attractive, and that the only thing that will matter is what happens on the day.

“We played Blessington a couple of times this year and they’ve been a couple of really good games and they are definitely the form team. They’ve improved immensely and all the good work that they’re doing. They’re coming into it having beaten, I think, AGB and Rathnew off the top of my head and that will stand to Blessington.

“You were starting out at the start of the year, and it doesn’t get any easier. If that is the last time – 1994 – that the club have done it, it would be great to achieve it, but obviously our main aim is just to get the best out of the lads and for the lads to give everything, and where it takes us, it takes us.”