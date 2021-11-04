Wicklow SFC final preview: A fascinating battle awaits

Many months ago, this reporter predicted that 2021 was the year that Blessington would lift the Miley Cup for the first time since 1983. At times during the intervening months that suggestion seemed about as ludicrous as the vast majority of the rest of my predictions but now we are 60 minutes away from it becoming reality and it’s time to start making sense of it.

No better team than Baltinglass to make you eat your words but the harsh learnings of 2020 for Jonathan Daniels and his soldiers is what sent me down the road of making that prediction and the fact that Jonathan Daniles has a huge capacity to take lessons on board.

But as romantic as the prediction might sound to Blessington people, they are up against a serious footballing side on Sunday and those learnings mentioned above will be tested to the limit when they take to the field against tried and tested warriors such as Pat Burke, Billy Cullen, Tom Burke, Cian Lee, Karl Furlong, Kevin Murphy, Johnny Keogh and others.

The dazzling Tinahely attack were shut down in a merciless fashion in the 2020 final but it’s very hard to see the Baltinglass defence having the same joy with Kevin Quinn, Patrick O’Connor, Mikey O’Connor and Craif Maguire. The Anto McLoughlin injury could have a massive bearing on this final and if he is good to go then my prediction breathes a little easier.

Scoring 17 points against Rathnew on a dirty day in Aughrim takes some doing and it was the manner in which they moved the ball throh the lines that impressed most.

However, Baltinglass have John McGrath, Adam McHugh, Tommy Keogh, Johnny Keogh and Chris Heaslip, all of whom can bring a wrecking ball to your championship hopes in a matter of minutes.

What Tinahely didn’t have without being unfair was the physical power that Blessington possesses but Baltinglass are so well conditioned that that probably won’t be a huge advantage. Baltinglass also have Mark Jackson who can torment the scoreboard from placed balls.

Benches could be key, and Jonathan Daniels has worked on this and can bring on the likes of Mikey O’Connor, Dean Siney, David Boothman and Jack Cotter is required while Baltinglass can bolster their defence with the likes of Stalwart Mickey English and the talented Daniel Kelly among others.

A fascinating battle awaits. Heavy ground, potential rain, dark clouds, the huge tradition of Baltinglass against the new-found belief of Blessington. The promise of back-to-back titles against the dream of winning the first since 1983.

Blessington are still unproven. Unfortunately, until Miley is lifted that will remain so. But they are a different animal this year. They are formidable and they are resilient. But Baltinglass are all those things and more as well.

I predict nothing other than a class football match and I’m sticking to my guns for a Blessington win.