Wicklow Senior camogie match abandoned after collapse of Carnew Emmets player

Player taken to Wexford Hospital by ambulance but is thankfully on the mend

Knockananna captain Emily Mulhall, match referee Ciaran Goff and Carnew Emmets captain Alanna Dagg ahead of the Senior camogie championship fixture that was called off following the collapse of a Carnew player during the game.

Knockananna 1-6

The Carnew Emmets v. Knockananna Senior camogie championship game was called off in the opening half on Tuesday evening after the collapse of Carnew player Aoife Callaghan.

There was serious concern for the stricken attacker who fell to the ground without appearing to have received a bang or knock in the moments beforehand.

However, there was also strong praise for the reaction of Carnew physio Máire Doran and a health professional who was on the sideline supporting Knockananna as well as several other individuals who all sprang to the assistance of Aoife, taking every precaution as they looked to address the situation.

Thankfully, Aoife, who it appears did lose consciousness for a few moments, did recover slightly and was speaking to those around her when referee Ciaran Goff, who was also very calm and reassuring throughout the worrying episode, made the call to abandon the game.

Reports this morning (Wednesday) reveal that Aoife Callaghan suffered from concussion, having picked up a knock several minutes before her collapse. She was taken from Carnew Emmets GAA Club to Wexford Hospital by ambulance where she was treated overnight before being released.

When the incident took place, Knockananna were leading Carnew Emmets by 1-6 to 0-0 but they had earned that lead against a side who brought a savage intensity to the middle third in a bid to attempt to hold the defending champions who have shown a fierce determination in the games since losing to Kiltegan on the opening day.

At moments in that first half, Knockananna looked very impressive. Aine Byrne was commanding at full-back, Emily Hadden a rock at six, Shannagh Goetelen and Aimee Maher seriously focused at midfield, Rachel Byrne looking unmarkable at 11 and Ciara Byrne showing glimpses of sublime skill and attacking prowess at full-forward.

And they were having fine showings from the likes of Eimer Mutton and Niamh Byrne at corner-back, Eimear O’Sullivan and Emily Mulhall either side of Hadden, Sinead and Roisin Byrne on the wings while Aobha Harmon and Ciara Byrne were looking threatening.

As well as the 1-6 they had on the board, Knockananna also fired five wides, one a goal chance, while Nicole Curran in the Carnew goal somehow got her hurl to Rachel Byrne’s unbelievably powerful shot to deflect it over the bar in the opening moment.

But Carnew Emmets were also very impressive at times and were without the services of Ciara Wafer and Shauna Keogh and usual goalkeeper Caitlin Hughes.

The energy they brought to trying to prevent Knockananna employing their powerful running game was huge, with Mary Collins, Ella Doran, Emma Kinnear, Erin Callaghan, Kila Kenny and Máire Deegan all working tirelessly, while Katie Wafer at six looks born to play camogie at a very high level. Alanna Dagg at full-back and her comrades Helen Hughes and Ciara Kennedy were doing their damndest to keep tabs on the electric Knockananna attack.

Rachel Byrne had Knockananna 0-3 to 0-0 up after five, the first effort on route to the top corner until Nicole Curran flicked her hurl up to steer it up and over the bar, the second a peach after good work from Emily Mulhall and Roisin Byrne, and the third an outstanding score despite good work from Helen Hughes.

Knockananna’s movement and handpassing were exceptional to watch, and they opened Carnew up on several occasions with sublime flicks and passes to runners coming like trains, and Carnew Emmets were at their best to try to stop them, with some success recorded it should be said.

Ciara Byrne went wide with a goal chance before Aimee Maher found the target with a fine effort and a shot dropped short to Nicole Curran and a wide from a tight angle left things relatively close as a fierce battle raged all over the field.

A sweet ball from Sarah Byrne to Rachel Byrne saw the centre-forward drive over a stunner while a Carnew attack was ended thanks to the defensive skill of Eimer Mutton who really impressed in this game.

An Alanna Dagg block on Ciara Byrne prevented another Knockananna score but as hard as Carnew were working to limit the visitors, they were almost completely unable to make ground in their own attack.

A class point from Ciara Byrne after 17 was followed by a sweetly taken goal that came from the pilfering quality of Sarah Byrne who robbed a Carnew ball, fed Rachel Byrne who flicked to Ciara and Nicole Curran had no chance as the full-forward slipped it low and hard past her.

Two more Knockananna wides, either side of Carnew’s first real effort at the Knockananna goal, from a free won by Aoife Callaghan and taken by Tara Doran, left Knockananna leading by 1-6 to 0-0.

Moments later Emily Hadden came away from a ruck with possession of the ball and as the play moved across the field members of the Knockananna management team called referee Ciaran Goff and directed him to the prone body of Aoife Callaghan.

In seconds Máire Doran and several other people, including Aoife’s parents, were around the stricken player and a sense of real concern fell upon the venue.

Thankfully, the talented camogie player is on the mend, and we look forward to seeing her lining out for Carnew Emmets in the very near future.

Carnew go again this Thursday, against Annacurra in Annacurra, with this fixture against Knockananna likely to be refixed at the earliest opportunity.

Carnew Emmets: Nicole Curran; Ciara Kennedy, Alanna Dagg, Helen Hughes; Kila Kenny, Katie Wafer, Máire Deegan; Mary Collins, Emma Kinnear; Erin Callaghan, Ella Doran, Tara Doran; Aoife Callaghan, Aoife Molloy, Siofra Kenny. Subs: Emma Kelly, Shauna Keogh, Yasmin Dagge, Emma Kinsella, Orlaith Molloy, Aoife Wafer.

Knockananna: Erin Moules; Niamh Byrne, Aine Byrne, Eimer Mutton; Eimear O’Sullivan, Emily Hadden, Emily Mulhall; Shannagh Goetelen, Aimee Maher (0-1); Sinead Byrne, Rachel Byrne (0-4), Roisin Byrne; Aobha Harmon, Ciara Byrne (1-1), Sarah Byrne. Subs: Tara McDonald, Grace Mulhall, Ciara Byrne, Aisling Fleming, Siobhan Mulhall.

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)