Wicklow promoted to Division 3 thanks to victory over Waterford and a little help from Sligo!

Oisin McConville’s men played their part in Dungarvan while Tony McEntee’s charges broke Leitrim hearts

The Wicklow Senior footballers and coaching staff after their victory over Waterford in Fraher Field.

Waterford 0-8

Three times the Wicklow Senior footballers got to celebrate their promotion to Division 3 in a sunny Fraher Field in Dungarvan on Sunday afternoon as premature cheers from the stand heralded a victory by Sligo before the game in Carrick-on-Shannon was even over.

As Oisin McConville’s men were easing to their vital victory in a relatively tedious encounter against Waterford, the clash in Leitrim was going down to the wire where a Sligo victory or draw against the home team would be sufficient for Wicklow’s rise and would book their place in the league final against Sligo next weekend in Croke Park.

With only moments left in both games one clever individual in the pressbox searched hastily for Ocean FM as others jerked their fingers down across the screens of their phones in a desperate race to refresh their Twitter screens.

What happened in the last five minutes of the Wicklow game is anyone’s guess to be honest, the main focus in the press box was on the result in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Not long after the final whistle in Dungarvan, a roar went up among the players and supporters as word reached them that the Sligo had survived a Leitrim revival to claim a one-point victory.

Not so, explained one technologically savvy Wicklow supporter, the game wasn’t over yet.

The Wicklow players returned to their warm-down stretch while McConville and his backroom team wandered about awaiting the word.

A roar went up from the stand. “Go on Sligo,” shouted one Garden County supporter.

Another cheer from the players but Oisin McConville wasn’t convinced.

“It’s not over,” he said aloud.

But a voice broke through the din, that of Kevin D’Arcy from Tinahely.

“It’s over, it’s definitely over. Sligo have won by a point,” he said before showing the screen of his phone with confirmation of the result to the Wicklow manager. McConville punched the air with delight and shouted his appreciation and, for the third time, the players roared in unison and hugs and backslaps began in earnest.

It’s unlikely that anyone will ever have cause to reflect too deeply on Wicklow’s grind with the Déise which one less-than-impressed supporter described as ‘putrid’ during the half-time break.

But the Wicklow players won’t care. There was a job to do against a tricky, ultra defensive outfit on their home patch and the Garden County footballers did just that, with Dean Healy’s rocket of a strike to the bottom corner of Paudie Hunt’s goal giving the visitors the room they needed to breathe after 55 minutes with the lead pushed out to 1-8 to 0-7 and the chances of a Waterford revival very unlikely going on the nature of the play.

The disappointing slip in focus against Wexford the previous week meant that the situation apart from their own fixture was out of Wicklow’s hands and while this game will never be remembered for anything other than the celebrations after the final whistle, there was still some decent scores and quality performances, with Barndarrig’s Malachy Stone putting in yet another superb shift in defence.

Also lively and ever willing was Dunlavin’s Cian O’Sullivan, who finished with four points (three frees and a mark) while McConville’s side were also well served by Podge O’Toole, Dean Healy, Andy Maher, Eoin Murtagh and Cillian McDonald who got on the end of a flying move to finish home to the back of the Waterford net for Wicklow’s second goal to kill Waterford off with five of normal to go.

The visitors started with Podge O’Toole and Dean Healy up front for most of the opening quarter with long ball down on top of them the main plan. However, little reward came from the ploy apart from two fouls on Healy that provided O’Sullivan’s with two frees for his and Wicklow’s opener and a wide but by the time both warriors headed back out to the open plains, Wicklow led by 0-3 to 0-1, another O’Sullivan free and a beauty from Mark Jackson accounting for their other scores.

Waterford conceded the Wicklow kick-outs, allowing Mark Jackson go short with almost every single one but a lack of pace, energy and effective support play meant that Wicklow weren’t breaking through the Waterford defensive structure with any real power or major scoring threat as often as they would have liked.

Waterford sat so deep that it made life very hard for McConville’s men, but it also meant that it limited Ephie Fitzgerald’s men in terms of flowing attacks, but they did manage to pull level at 0-3 apiece with two pointed frees from Jason Curry by the 28th minute of the opening half while they also dropped an effort short to Mark Jackson.

A Cian O’Sullivan pointed free after a foul on Andy Maher pushed Wicklow ahead, but the AGB man watched as his shot for goal was saved by Paudie Hunt moments later.

Two Dermot Ryan points either side of a cracking Podge O’Toole effort after a super move with Dean Healy left the sides tied at 0-5 apiece but Wicklow pushed on with a Mark Jackson free and another Cian O’Sullivan placed ball.

As an added bonus for Wicklow just before the half-time whistle, Waterford lost their sweeper Michael Kiely to a black card just before the sides headed for the dressing rooms.

Super work from Malachy Stone in defence resulted in Dean Healy lashing over at the other end after great work by Mark Kenny and Cian O’Sullivan but four wides (one a real goal chance) meant that Conor Murray’s point after seven left just two between the teams with Waterford looking capable of raising a green flag if Wicklow switched off at the back.

With 20 gone in the second half and with Leitrim staging a seismic comeback against Sligo, things took a massive turn for the better for Wicklow when Dean Healy exchanged passes with substitute Darragh Fitzgerald before driving home superbly to the back of the Déise net.

The next 10 minutes were raggedy but when Craig Maguire, Andy Maher and Eoin D’Arcy combined to send a ball across the square to the busy Cillian McDonald, the game was over at 2-8 to 0-7.

Waterford huffed and puffed for the next five minutes but there was never any doubt of a Wicklow win.

All attention was turned to Carrick-on-Shannon at this stage, and despite a few false dawns, the reaction when the result was confirmed was special to say the least.

From the drawn game against Carlow and the collapse against Sligo to promotion after victory in Fraher Field, it’s been some journey.

How wonderful it would be if Oisin McConville could lead his men to a league title and sweet revenge against Tony McEntee’s charges ahead of Wicklow’s Leinster championship opener against Carlow in Aughrim on April 9.

You get the feeling that that defeat in Aughrim has left a wound. There would hardly be a better place to claim redemption than on the sacred turf of Croker.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-2, 2f); Malachy Stone, Eoin Murtagh, Jacques McCall; Cillian McDonald (1-0), Paddy O’Keane, Andy Maher; JP Hurley, Sean Murphy, Arran Murphy, Dean Healy (1-1), Podge O’Toole (0-1); Cian O’Sullivan (0-4, 3f, 1m), Mark Kenny, Eoin D’Arcy. Subs: Darragh Fitzgerald for S Murphy (41), Craig Maguire for Arran Murphy (48), Johnny Keogh for C O’Sullivan 56), Jack Gilligan for A Maher (66), Adam McHugh for D Healy (70).

Waterford: Paudie Hunt; Conor Ó Cuirrín, Darragh O’Cathasaigh, Liam Fennell; Dermot Ryan (0-2), Brian Looby, Jordan O’Sullivan; Michael Curry, Brian Lynch (0-1); Conor Murray (0-2), Darragh Corcoran, Jason Curry (0-3, 3f); Eoghan McGrath Butler, Sean Whelan Barrett, Michael Kiely. Subs: Billy Hynes for S Whelan Barrett (51), Donal Fitzgerald for M Kiely (64), Dean Reidy for D Corcoran (70).

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)