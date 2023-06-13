Wicklow poc fada county titles secured in Ballinakill!

Wins for Bray, Pats and Annacurra

Colin Lawrence from Carnew Emmets in action during the Wicklow Poc Fada championships in Ballinakill.

Emma Doyle, Abbie Cleary and Jade Byrne who took part in the Senior Camogie Poc Fada in Ballinakill.

Maurice Molloy searches in the rough during the Poc fada in Ballinkill.

Participants of the Under-16 camogie Poc Fada that took place in Ballinakill.

The four Senior men's entrants for the Wicklow Poc Fada competition in Ballinakill on Saturday.

Four county champions were crowned in Ballinakill on Saturday in a competition that has the potential to be so much more if hurlers and camogie players from the Garden County would get behind and give it the support that it deserves.

Conor McNally from Bray Emmets, Adam O’Brien from St. Patrick’s and Annacurra sisters Emma and Sarah Doyle claimed the Senior and Under-16 Wicklow poc fada titles following entertaining and challenging circuits of the course but while the Under-16 competitions were relatively well supported, the adult counterparts were disappointing to say the least.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne presents Conor McNally of Bray Emmets with the winning medal after he won the Senior section of the 2023 Poc Fada at Ballinakill.

A county medal and a chance to compete in the Leinster championships in Mount Leinster were the prizes on offer to those who could get around the course in the least number of shots.

Not long since his Croke Park heroics in the Nickey Rackard Cup final, Conor McNally pipped Carnew’s Billy Molloy and Aughrim’s Ian Clancy by a single puck to claim the men’s Senior title.

The Under-16 boys category was just as evenly contested with Adam O’Brien securing the title with one shot to spare on chasing Carnew Emmets pair Jim O’Brien and Colin Lawrence.

The camogie competitions followed the men’s in beautiful sunshine in Ballinakill, and Annacurra’s Emma and Sarah Doyle ruled the roost.

The Wicklow poc fada has seen poor numbers taking part for many years but having attended and walked the course with the competitors last weekend, it is truly something that should be embraced by more people in Wicklow.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne presents Adam O'Brien of St. Patrick's GAA Club with the Under-16 Poc Fada medal.

Organising an event like this would be far from easy, and congratulations to Culm Carthy for all his hard work on this year’s event, but it would be a wonderful sight to see 50 or 60 (or more) of the best or biggest-hitting hurlers and camogie players at adult and Under-16 level from the Garden County setting off up Lugnaquilla or the Sugarloaf this time next year.