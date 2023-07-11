Wicklow poc fada champs go down fighting on Mount Leinster

No joy for Garden County at Leinster finals

Wicklow’s poc fada champions acquitted themselves well at last weekend’s Leinster finals on the slopes of Mount Leinster, although no provincial crowns were brought back to the Garden County as hurlers from Dublin, Laois, Westmeath and Kilkenny claimed the honours and the right to compete in the All-Irelands decider.

A large crowd gathered at the famed 9 Stones viewing point to enjoy one of Irelands most unique sporting occasions where competitors had travelled from every county in Leinster to take part in the Leinster poc fada finals 2023.

Wicklow's Conor McNally in action at the Leinster poc fada finals on Mount Leinster last weekend.

Wicklow were well represented with sisters Sarah and Emma Doyle of Annacurra Camogie Club taking part in the Under-16 and Senior camogie events. Adam O’Brien of St Patrick’s GAA Club in Wicklow town represented Wicklow at Under-16 level while Wicklow Senior county goalkeeper Conor McNally of Bray Emmett’s took part in the Senior men’s competition.

The weather on the day was dry and bright but extremely windy and proved to be a major challenge as the players made their way across a 3.2 kilometre mountain top track. Such was the power of the wind the competition took on a very tactical element where players sought to aim off course in order to draw their shot to the most efficient line.

The experience of taking part cannot be underestimated and over the years we have seen returning players use the advantage of that experience.

Poc fada is a competition that can be won by players from any county regardless of prominence. We only have to look to past national winners like our own Colin Byrne of St Patrick’s GAA Club who captured two national titles in 1997 and again in 2000.

While no Wicklow player was placed in the competition, they all acquitted themselves very well finishing with mid to upper-level placements in the final roundup.

The following players have now qualified to represent Leinster at the national poc fada finals on Annaverna Mountain, the Cooley Peninsula, Co. Louth on Monday, August 7.

Senior Camogie: Hazel Austin, St Maurs, Dublin.

Under-16 Camogie: Grace Foxe, St Lazerians, Laois.

Senior Men: Matt Kenny, Clara, Kilkenny; Runner-up: Pat Burke, Ringtown, Westmeath.

Under-16 Hurling: Callum Lawlor, Emerald’s, Kilkenny.