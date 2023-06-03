Wicklow players, mentors and supporters not knowing rules a ‘huge contributor’ to aggressive attitudes

“This kind of behaviour is not acceptable anymore,”

Referee John Keenan will be one of the referees who will be taking part in a new mentorship programme to help bring young referees into the system in Wicklow.

After discreetly attending club matches around Co. Wicklow in recent weeks, the secretary of the new referee advisory committee, Joe Barnes, claimed that a lack of knowledge of the rules of football and hurling was a “huge contributor to the aggressive and abusive attitude we are seeing at a regular basis at our games”.

Speaking at the county board meeting in AGB’s clubhouse last Monday evening, Barnes said that the behaviour going on at games was “not acceptable anymore” and that clubs had to take responsibility for their players and mentors when it comes to understanding the rules of the games.

“As we all know, our league campaigns in hurling and football have been up and running for the last number of months,” began Joe Barnes. “We’ve had various issues which have had to be addressed, and on that note, I want to thank Ciaran Fleming, Ciaran Goff, Peadar de Hora and, of course, the rest of the referees who have come on board with us.

“We had a slow start, but we are now up and running.

“Over the last number of weeks, Mr. Chairman, we have been discreetly attending matches throughout the county. We have noticed a key factor which gives us great concern. And the referees administrator here beside me can confirm this with the content of the referee reports that he has received.

“The number of players, mentors and supporters who don’t know the rules is a huge contributor to the aggressive and abusive attitude we are seeing at a regular basis at our games.

“The problem is more prominent in the lower divisions. The higher divisions are not without issues either, and I hate to add, but the juvenile games have their problems as well.

“The referees will admit that they can make mistakes, that they don’t get every call right. And we must remember that they have personal lives as well. They may be dealing with family issues, and they don’t need to have some individual hurling abuse at them when it may be at a difficult time in their lives.

“We as individuals would not take kindly to anyone abusing us, ridiculing us or using threatening language towards us if we were having a bad day or dealing with a personal or family issue.

“All clubs need to take responsibility that their players, managers and mentors know the rules. And the clubs must take responsibility for their supporters on match day.

“A referee does not go out to receive abuse from anyone on match day. A referee is a human being who can make a mistake like everyone else. If a referee makes a mistake, his personal family, his appearance and his physique are subject to ridicule, sarcastic abuse and wild contempt.

“Would any of us take the abuse that we have all heard being thrown at a referee? No! We would not. So, why do some GAA supporters think that it’s ok to abuse someone?

“As we are all aware, we have a shortage of referees. But when we go to a match, everyone is an armchair referee.

“But they won’t step forward, take on the challenge and go out and referee our games. Instead, they prefer to stay on the sidelines and hurl abuse at the person who has the courage to get out there and do it.

“We are all aware what can happen if this behaviour is allowed to continue, and tempers get so frayed that something sinister can happen an individual families are then left to pick up the pieces.

“This behaviour is not acceptable anymore. We’re looking at these issues, and we’re going to address them. And the other relevant committees need to be part of the process.

“On this coming Saturday, the advisory committee and members of the CCC discipline and hearings are meeting to discuss ongoing issues. We are all working to improve our standard of play and refereeing in the county, and on the assessor note, we are holding a referee assessor meeting on June 6 in Bray.

“We have 10 assessors who have shown interest in this. We have national panel referees coming to facilitate this meeting, and they are Chris Mooney and Sean Stack. The reason it’s in Bray is because the lads (Chris Mooney and Sean Stack) have to travel and hour and the referees can travel for an hour to Bray as well.

“That’s where we are. We wanted to go a bit faster but we’re getting there. Our two-year timeframe is still on track,” he added.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne said that there was a lot of work going on in the background in terms of refereeing.

He explained to delegates that a new mentoring programme was being rolled out where the top referees in the county, the likes of John Keenan and Anthony Nolan, will attend underage games at Under-13 or Under-15 level and they will watch as a young whistler (at Minor age) takes charge of half the game and then the experienced referees will handle the second half.

“They’re going to mentor the young referees,” said Damien Byrne. “We’re going to try bringing in these young guys to refereeing. We feel this is a good way of getting them in. So, if you see two guys coming out to referee at your club, you’ll know what it’s about,” he said.

Damien Byrne asked the delegates if they were all happy with that plan.

Tim Balfe from Carnew Emmets said that the delegates had just listened to Joe Barnes speak about the level of abuse being thrown at referees in the county and that it was incredibly important that these young referees going to the games with the experienced referees be protected and shielded from that abuse and criticism.

“The likes of John and Anthony are experienced referees and they’re thick skinned and used to this, but these young guys, 17 or 18 years of age, if they get that straight away, they’ll be put off,” he said.

Damien Byrne said that he hoped that the mentoring system would help prevent that from happening.

Joe Barnes added that the plan to recruit referees was proving impossible because of the lack of time.

“Our long-term plan is to start in November or December when all of our matches are at an end and go over December and January and hopefully go with new referees in the 2024 leagues and get them into the system,” said Joe.

Damien Byrne raised another issue, as well. He said that Kieron Kenny had his “hair pulled out of his head” trying to arrange referees for underage games around the county last Wednesday night.

“Some referees weren’t available for many different reasons,” said Byrne, “and he ended up bringing in one or two referees as well, and two games had to be called off. So, that’s why we need to recruit,” he said.

Wicklow referee administrator Miley O’Keeffe said that last Wednesday had been a “particularly hard day”.

“We understand that lads have work on and things lik e that, but we’re trying to go forward with this county and make it successful and have no games called off at all,” he said.

“Underage games are crucial to the development of players, especially Player Pathway at Under-12 and 14. It has been a trying time, but all the referees have got behind us, I have to say, and hopefully it will stay that way,” he added.

A club delegate said that addressing behaviour on sidelines and the likes needs to start, “at the top”.

“I’ve been stewarding in Aughrim this year, so I think we have to start at the top with regard to referees being abused. Our county manager (Oisín McConville) has been pulled up on numerous occasions for shouting and carrying on at referees by the fourth official and by the linesman. Why should he be carrying on that way when clubs are condemned for what they do?” he asked.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne said that Oisín McConville and other managers had been spoken to by Wicklow GAA officials.

“We’re not happy, absolutely not, but we have had several discussions with him,” he said.