Wicklow Minors showing steady improvement despite defeat to Kerry in All-Ireland ‘C’ camogie championship

The Wicklow Minor camogie side came up short against a strong Kerry outfit in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor camogie championship on Sunday in the University of Limerick Grounds but with the steady improvement being shown and the potential return of some key figures in the near future there is every chance of an improvement in fortune for this talented side.

Despite the scoreline, this was a great performance from the Wicklow girls against league leaders Kerry and given that it’s Wicklow’s first year at this level, it’s great to see the Garden County competitive.

Ciaran Goff’s side have two games remaining, against Cavan at home and then away to Mayo where they will be confident of better results. Two wins in those games could see them facing the Kingdom outfit in the semi-final.

Ciara Connolly was in superb form on the day, only missing one free and accounting for all but one of Wicklow’s points and grabbing an excellent solo goal when she rounded the full-back 20 metres out from goal only to get blocked initially by the keeper but showing the skill and presence of mind to regain possession and rifle to the net.

Kellie O’Neill’s point from play came after some excellent work by Isabelle Doyle giving quality ball to the Glenealy player who pointed with a beautiful strike from 30 out.

Aoife Campbell and Kayleigh Fox were excellent in defence throughout while Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne and Ciara Lancaster had excellent second halves.

Kerry top the All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ championship table with nine poiints following three wins from three games.

Armagh and Down are next on six points but Armagh have played only two games compared with Down’s three.

Cavan sit above Wicklow, also with a game in hand, while Mayo are bottom of the table by way of scoree difference.

Wicklow: Holly Byrne (Aughrim); Tanisha Daly Danne (Kiltegan), Emily Tyrrell (Donard-The Glen), Kayleigh Fox (Avondale); Grace Drumgoole (Glenealy), Aoife Campbell (Aughrim), Niamh Molloy (Annacurra); Ciara Kennedy (Carnew Emmets), Isabelle Doyle (Annacurra); Ciara Lancaster (Arklow Rock Parnells), Aine Byrne (Arklow Rock Parnells), Katie Wafer (Carnew Emmets); Kellie O’Neill (0-1) (Glenealy), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (Donard-The Glen), Ciara Connolly (1-7) (Aughrim). Subs: Chloe Lowry (Kilcoole) for Grace Drumgoole, Cara Mahony (Bray Emmets) for Niamh Molloy, Amber Lehane (Annacurra) for Katie Wafer, Kayle Sheane Ni Eigeartaigh (Annacurra) for Kellie O’Neill, Kellie O’Neill for Isabelle Doyle, Katie Wafer for Ciara Kennedy.