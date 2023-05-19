Wicklow Minors drive on to victory over Laois in Seamus Heaney Cup quarter-final

Wexford up next for Jonathan Daniels’ men

Wicklow 2-11

Wicklow’s Minor footballers enjoyed a fantastic 2-11 to 1-8 victory over Laois in the Seamus Heaney Cup quarter-final in Laois Hire O’Moore Park on Tuesday evening last.

Having bowed out of the Leinster championship proper to Louth at Echelon Park Aughrim a few weeks ago, this competition gives Jonathan Daniels’ men a great opportunity to play more games together at a really high level and, judging by this performance, they are relishing the chance.

The competition is designed for the Leinster sides who fail to reach the semi-finals of the championship and Laois found themselves there by virtue of their ferocious defeat two weeks ago at the hands of Wexford.

It was a back-and-forth contest for much of the game, with the sides all square going down the final stretch. But Wicklow scored 1-3 without reply in the fourth quarter to advance to the semi-finals where they will take on Wexford on Wednesday, May 24, in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The hosts opened the scoring through Eoin Johnson, before Wicklow slotted two scores inside 60 seconds to go in front, Josh Healy from play and an Eddie Cullen point from a free, before Robbie Murphy got Laois back on terms.

Wicklow suffered a blow early on when Paddy Horan-Flynn was forced off with an injury, but Jonathan Daniels had a capable soldier in Aaron Keogh to take his place.

The rest of the half played out in a similar fashion, with the sides trading scores. Eddie Cullen with two (one free) while Murphy was on target again for Laois before Stradbally’s Fionn McEvoy-Mullally struck a fantastic point to leave it 0-4 to 0-4.

Josh Healy breaking up the field in their Seamus Heaney Cup quarter-final game with Laois. — © Denis Byrne Photography

Knockananna’s Eoin Canna, named as a late replacement for Joe Jacob in goals, also pulled off a fine save in this period.

Another point from Wicklow’s star man, Eddie Cullen, and a fine effort from Éanna Nolan (mark) had the visitors ahead by 0-6 to 0-4 with two minutes remaining. But Laois went on a burst before the break with a score each from midfielders Calum Hogg and Darren Brennan, as well as a second from Johnson to hold a one-point lead at half-time.

Wicklow got off to the perfect start in the second half. Having already kicked a point through Eddie Cullen (free), they scored the game’s first goal in the 36th minute when Josh Healy powered through the Laois defence allowing Mark Kinsella to turn the ball beyond Liam Conroy.

Laois did not panic and brought the game level within 10 minutes. A wonderful piece of play from Niall Lalor got the ball to substitute, Evan English, where the Killeshin man rolled the ball into the net with his very first touch.

But that is where the scoring stopped for Laois as Wicklow went up a gear in the final period. Two more points from Cullen as well as a goal in the 60th minute from Joe Heatly put the game beyond any doubt and sets up another meeting with Wexford who bowed out at the quarter-final stage to Meath by 3-14 to 1-11 on the same night, with Wicklow referee Darragh Byrne on the whistle.

LAOIS: Liam Conroy; James Dunne, Danny McGrath, Ben O’Connor; Tom O’Connell, Robbie Murphy (0-2), Dan Boland; Callum Hogg (0-1), Darren Brennan (0-1, f); James Horahan, Conor Kearney, Sean Kirby; Fionn McEvoy-Mullally (0-1), Eoin Johnson (0-3, 2f), Niall Lalor. Subs: Paddy Fitzpatrick for Kearney (23), David Donohue for Kirby (39), Evan English (1-0) for Horahan (42), Fionn O’Sullivan) for Dunne (inj, 54), Pauric Ramsbottom for McEvoy-Mullaly (58)

WICKLOW: Eoin Canna; Joe Kindlon, Paddy Horan-Flynn, Jack Byrne; Paddy Harpur, Eoghan Murphy, Josh Healy; Oisin Murphy, Oliver Doyle; Charlie Graham (0-1), Eddie Cullen (0-6, 4f), Joe Heatly (1-0); Mark Kinsella (1-0), Eanna Nolan (0-3, 1f, 1m), Patrick Small (0-1). Subs: Aaron Keogh for Horan-Flynn (inj, 9), Conor Broderick for Graham (35), Thomas Kelly for Byrne (inj, 40), Conor Doody for Kinsella (48), Thomas Tisdall for Small (57), Leon Reynolds and Matthew Fox for E. Murphy and Heatly (both 62), Matthew Jackson for O Murphy (65)

REFEREE: Ian Howley (Dublin)