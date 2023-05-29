Wicklow Minors bow out of Seamus Heaney Cup after semi-final defeat to Wexford

Garden County had chances to win it but Jack Conneely goal at start of extra-time proved very damaging to the cause

Wicklow 1-12

(After extra-time)

A JACK Conneely goal at the start of extra-time was the key score in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Tuesday of last week, as it gave Wexford the impetus needed to avenge an earlier loss to Wicklow and book a place in the Seamus Heaney Cup (Leinster Minor football shield) final against Louth. Their group game in Aughrim on April 12 had resulted in a 0-10 to 0-7 win for the hosts, and now Wexford will return to the familiar surrounds of Echelon Park this Wednesday evening with the goal of making it third time lucky in this subsidiary competition. In truth, there was next to nothing between the sides in this encounter, and Wicklow will likely harbour regrets from their inability to turn a lot of possession into more scores during the second half in particular. It took an unlikely source to bring the game to extra-time, as corner-back Dara Kelly threw caution to the wind and finished off a long, patient passing move that finally unlocked a heavily packed Wicklow rearguard in the last attack of the game. His point, one minute and 38 seconds into additional time, made it 0-11 to 1-8, with referee David Hickey calling for the ball as Eoin Canna prepared to take the kick-out. And it took a mere 22 seconds after the play resumed for Wexford to pounce for that all-important goal. Midfielder Darragh Dee made a menacing run to the left of the town end posts and, after his kick was partially blocked, Jack Conneely had the presence of mind to side-foot the dropping ball first-time to the net for a priceless strike. While it was a massive blow for Wicklow to endure, they dug in and remained in the running by half-time in extra-time when Wexford were ahead by 1-13 to 1-11. Mark Kinsella and Rory Gilbert (mark) had exchanged points after Conneely’s goal, before Conor Broderick split the posts from an Oisín Murphy pass.

Wexford's Shane Reddy feels the pressure from Wicklow's Joe Heatly.

Wexford joint-captain Michael Kavanagh restored the three-point gap from an Eoin Hughes off-load, with the last score before the break arriving from an Eddie Cullen free for the visitors. A timely interception by Oisín Murphy started a move that finished with Wicklow substitute Paddy Horan making it a one-point game with five and a half minutes left.

Thoughts of a penalty shoot-out were looming large at that stage, and Wicklow had every chance to equalise as they posted three wides to one in response from Wexford as the tension mounted. It wasn’t until the last sequence of play that the home win was sealed, with Darren Rossiter calling for a mark from a delivery by substitute George Kavanagh and calmly sending it over the bar. The home team had opened on a positive note with early points from Harry Murphy and Rossiter, but Conor Broderick and Patrick Small (free) hit back for Wicklow. Darragh Dee fisted Wexford back into the lead at the end of a solo that began with a Cathal Kehoe pass, but Wicklow’s Éanna Nolan sold a lovely dummy before responding with the outside of his boot in the 16th minute (0-3 each).

Wicklow's Aaron Keogh tries to block Wexford's Harry Murphy.

Dee returned the compliment to Cathal Kehoe, setting him up for a left-footed point, and Harry Murphy slotted over a free before Wicklow pounced for their goal in the 27th minute. A high delivery struck the fingertips of Wexford full-back Niall Furlong, and Éanna Nolan latched on to it behind him and applied a clinical finish for a 1-3 to 0-5 advantage. However, the hosts had regained the lead by the break, as Brian Roban finished off a Tiernan Meyler run and handpass before Harry Murphy pointed a free after Rory Gilbert hit the post when an advantage was being played. An Eddie Cullen free brought Wicklow level on the restart, but the hard-working Dee linked up with Brian Roban for the latter’s second point that made it 0-8 to 1-4 in the 37th minute. It was perhaps inevitable that extra-time would be needed, because the margin never rose above one point for the remainder of the half, with the sides level another four times in all. Wicklow’s Mark Kinsella was going for goal when his shot was deflected over by Brian Roban, with Harry Murphy restoring the Wexford lead from a free before the accurate Éanna Nolan made it 1-6 to 0-9 in the 45th minute. Wicklow owned the ball early in the last quarter, but the lead point from Joe Heatly was poor reward for that dominance given that three wides were also registered in that dominant spell. Shane Reddy had a shot on goal deflected for a fruitless ’45 before Harry Murphy kicked the equaliser in the 55th minute after good work by Darragh Gethings, Niall Furlong and Mikey Hughes. Eoin Canna came to Wicklow’s rescue when he saved a Rory Gilbert shot, and his side hit the front again at the start of additional time when top scorer Éanna Nolan was fed a pass by Josh Healy (1-8 to 0-10). After making the most of their last chance, when Dara Kelly forced extra-time, those positive vibes were still with Wexford when Jack Conneely struck for his all-important goal, and now they have a final to look forward to while the Wicklow journey has come to a disappointing end. Wexford: Ryan Sinnott (St. Martin’s); Dara Kelly (Naomh Éanna, 0-1), Niall Furlong (Buffers Alley, joint-capt.), Tiernan Meyler (Naomh Éanna); Eoin Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels), Darragh Harris (Oylegate-Glenbrien), Shane Reddy (Rathnure/Duffry Rovers); Darragh Dee (Kilrush, 0-1), Tom Funge (Naomh Éanna); Michael Kavanagh (Castletown, joint-capt., 0-1), Harry Murphy (Bannow-Ballymitty, 0-5, 3 frees), Brian Roban (Duffry Rovers, 0-2); Rory Gilbert (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown, 0-1 mark), Cathal Kehoe (Cloughbawn, 0-1), Darren Rossiter (Gusserane, 0-2, 1 mark). Subs. – Darragh Gethings (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Kehoe (40), Mikey Hughes (Ballynastragh Gaels) for Harris (45), Jack Conneely (Glynn-Barntown, 1-0) for Roban (55), George Kavanagh (Naomh Éanna) for E. Hughes (HT ET), Chris Frawley (Shelmaliers) for Dee (77), also Eamonn Asple (Ballyhogue), Dan Mulvihill (St. Mary’s, Rosslare), Darragh Shannon (St. Mary’s, Maudlintown), Colin Ivers (Marshalstown-Castledockrell). Wicklow: Eoin Canna (Knockananna); Joe Kindlon (Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney), Paddy Harpur (Avoca), Jack Byrne (Blessington); Oliver Doyle (Annacurra), Eoghan Murphy (Annacurra), Aaron Keogh (Blessington); Oisín Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Josh Healy (An Tóchar); Patrick Small (Blessington, 0-1 free), Eddie Cullen (Shillelagh/Coolboy, 0-2 frees), Conor Broderick (Bray Emmets, 0-2); Mark Kinsella (Knockananna, 0-2), Éanna Nolan (An Tóchar, 1-3), Joe Heatly (An Tóchar, 0-1). Subs. – Charlie Graham (Annacurra, capt.) for Keogh (HT), Thomas Kelly (Tinahely) for Small (52), Conor Doody (Baltinglass) for Doyle (64), Thomas Tisdall (St. Jude’s) for Graham (64), Small for Healy (HT ET), Paddy Horan-Flynn (Annacurra, 0-1) for E. Murphy (73), Leon Reynolds (Newcastle) for Broderick (79), also Joe Jacob (Avondale), Matthew Fox (An Tóchar), Matthew Jackson (Kiltegan). Referee: David Hickey (Carlow).