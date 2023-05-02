Wicklow Minors bow out after battle with classy Kerry

Penalty decision key in ‘C’ semi-final

Wicklow 2-9

The Wicklow Minor camogie team’s journey in the All-Ireland ‘C’ championship came to an end at the hands of a formidable Kerry side in a windy Moneygall GAA Club last Sunday afternoon.

This was a game of two halves in terms of wind advantage, with the Kingdom side opening up a 3-10 to 1-4 lead at the break with the elements at their back while Wicklow were unable to make the same inroads on the scoreboard on the turnaround.

Ciaran Goff and his quality side will look to a controversial decision by referee John Burke at the end of the third quarter as a big moment in this game. The match official awarded a 20-metre free instead of a penalty for a foul on Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne in the square as the Donard-the Glen player made her way towards the Kerry goal.

A goal here and the outcome of this game may have been very different. As it was, Aughrim’s Ciara Connolly bravely went for goal from the free, but Lauren Bowler in the Kerry goal saved on the line leaving Wicklow trailing by 3-12 to 1-6 with 15 to go.

Kerry did the damage in the opening half. They could only manage three points in the second half when Wicklow had the wind behind them, but they had done enough with their 3-10 in the opening 30, their first goal arriving after four minutes from the hurl of full-forward Emma Conway, not long after Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne had opened the scoring with a wicked point.

Ciara Connolly would prove to be a real livewire in the Wicklow attack, the Aughrim player making it 0-2 to 1-1 with a fine effort after six minutes, and, despite the strong breeze, Wicklow had a number of chances early on with Áine Byrne blocked down and Kerry full-back Róisín Quinn proving to be a rock upon which many a Wicklow attack would perish.

Kerry’s second goal, after 12 minutes, was scored by Shannon Collins and pushed the lead out to 2-4 to 0-2, the Kingdom adding three quick points in the moments before as they started putting huge pressure on the Wicklow defence.

Credit to Ciaran Goff’s side, they fought hard for everything and clawed back two points, both from Ciara Connolly (one free), to leave just the two goals in it at 2-4 to 0-4.

But a devastating Kerry scoring burst between the 23rd and 30th minutes where they scored a hurtful 1-6, all from play, left Wicklow reeling on the ropes only for Ciara Connolly to breathe some hope into the cause late on when she lashed home to the top corner of the Kerry net after good work by Ciara Wafer.

When Connolly pointed a free in the opening minute of the second half, you hoped the recovery was underway, but two wides and two Kerry blocks on Wicklow efforts suggested that this was going to be a long, hard road.

A pointed free by Wicklow’s Holly Byrne left it at 3-10 to 1-6 but some defensive switches and two uplifting scores by the Kingdom made the Garden County side’s job even harder with the score reading 3-12 to 1-6 after 12.

Willow Jordan and Cara Mahony entered the fray for Ciaran Goff’s side just before Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne was clearly fouled in the square only for a 20-metre free to be awarded much to the chagrin of Ciaran Goff and the Wicklow spectators.

Connolly’s effort was saved but two minutes later she fired a rocket to the top corner having caught from Isabelle Doyle.

But Kerry answered with a score of their own, a chop by Wicklow ending an attack and the Kingdom came hunting, winning a free which the classy Conway converted.

Two Wicklow scores kept the dying embers of hope alive, Holly Byrne (free) and Isabelle Doyle raising the white flags just before Ciaran Goff was sent out of the pitch by the referee for protesting a growing number of frustrating decisions.

When Ciara Connolly registered a wide due to savage pressure by up to eight Kerry players in the Kerry square you knew that there was no way Wicklow were going to get the scores they so badly needed.

The Aughrim hurler did raise a white flag after 31 and brought a great save out of Lauren Bowler in the Kerry goal a moment later but the final whistle sounded shortly afterwards and the hopes of reaching an All-Ireland Minor final disappeared on the Tipperary breeze.

A brave effort by the Garden County side who had fine showings all over the field against a very effective Kerry side who march on to the final to face Down after they defeated Armagh in the second semi-final.

Wicklow: Emily Tyrrell (Donard-The Glen); Grace Drumgoole (Glenealy), Holly Byrne (0-2, 1f, 1 45) (Aughrim), Kayleigh Fox (Avondale); Emma Kinnear (Carnew Emmets), Aoife Campbell (Aughrim), Tanisha Daly Danne (Kiltegan); Ciara Kennedy (Carnew Emmets), Isabelle Doyle (0-1) (Annacurra); Ciara Wafer (carnew Emmets), Áine Byrne (Arklow Rock Parnells), Ciara Lancaster (Arklow Rock Parnells); Ciara Connolly (2-5, 2f) (Aughrim), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (0-1) (Donard-The Glen), Kellie O’Neill (Glenealy). Subs: Willow Jordan (Aughrim), Cara Mahony (Bray Emmets), Chloe Massey (Carnew Emmets), Amber Lehane (Annacurra), Kayle Sheane Ní Eigeartaigh (Annacurra), Kate Wilson (Kilcoole), Laura Hannon (Kilcoole), Katie Wafer (Carnew Emmets), Niamh Molloy (Annacurra), Lizzie Bourke (Arklow Rocks), Sinead Fernandes (Kilcoole).

Kerry: Lauren Bowler; Yen Leniston, Roisín Quinn (0-1), Leonie Walz; Ruth O’Connor (0-1), Ciara O’Sullivan, Anna McCarthy; Amy O’Loughlin (0-1), Niamh Quinn; Amy McCarthy (0-1), Tara Burke (1-1), Shannon Collins (1-2); Hannah Ryan, Emma Conway (1-6, 5f), Yasmin O’Brien. Subs: Kathryn Ryan, Chloe McCarthy, Niamh Gentleman.

Referee: John Burke