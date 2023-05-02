Wicklow Minor hurlers bow out to strong Meath side

Garden County lose out in Peadar O Liathain Cup final

Wicklow 0-9

The Wicklow Minor hurlers suffered a heavy defeat to Meath in the semi-final of the Peadar O Liathain Cup at Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon.

Following a tough day at the office against Kildare in the Leinster Minor championship proper, hopes were high that Mark Barry’s side would be able to find their feet in the Minor ‘B’ competition, but their Royal opponents proved to be a step above on the day.

Meath enjoyed a bright start, opening up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes and they were out of sight at the break at 3-10 to 0-3.

Wicklow battled bravely to the death but had no answer for the hurling ability of the Meath side.

It’s important that these young hurlers remember that defeats like this happen to most teams at some time or another.

The Limerick hurlers were beaten by neighbours Clare at the weekend, 1-24 to 2-20, and even though the loss was just by a point, they felt the pain just as keenly.

So, whether the margin of defeat is 100 points or just one point the pain is just as intense.

Now the thing for the Wicklow Minors is to get back up on the horse and prove themselves to be hurlers they really are and can be.

The margins of defeat for Wicklow and Limerick at the weekend may have been miles apart and equally the rise to victory will be so much a bigger achievement for Wicklow too.

The hurling community in Wicklow has been heartened by the performances and successes of the Wicklow Blue and Wicklow Gold teams over recent weeks.

Wicklow: Adam O’Brien (St. Patrick’s); Emmet Ronan (Glenealy), Cathal Kirby (Éire Óg Greystones), Ken Cullen (Carnew Emmets); Tomas O’Connell (Éire Óg Greystones), Darragh Shannon (Kilcoole), Daniel Burns (Éire Óg Greystones); Alec Bartec (Éire Óg Greystones), Oscar Lane (Éire Óg Greystones); Lorcan Byrne (Glenealy), David Peppard (Hollywood), Andy Corrigan (Kiltegan); Johnno Moorehouse (St. Patrick’s), Ciarán Traynor (Hollywood), Fionn D’Arcy (Carnew Emmets). Subs: Max Kehoe (Blessington), Joshua Barry (Éire Óg Greystones), Tom Meyler (Éire Óg Greystones), Felim Lynch Ward (Dunlavin), Thomas Walsh (Blessington), Oisín O’Neill (Blessington), Senan Gardner (Blessington), Matthew Doyle (Donard-The Glen), Bill Connors (St. Patrick’s). Additional panel members: Daniel Burns (Kiltegan), Cian Power (Kilmacanogue).

Meath: Darren Higgins; Davin Jones, Fionn McHale, Conor McNally; Conor Dixon, Anthony Healy, Adam O’Neill; Fergal Flynn, Mark Leavy; Conor Murphy, Tom Condon, Sean Howley; Malachy Fisher, Patrick Jordan, Kyle Ennis.