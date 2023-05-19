Wicklow manager says the future is bright for ladies football in the county

‘That is where the winning and the losing of the game was, but you can’t take it away from the players. They came back and they kept coming back but it just wasn’t to be’

Three quick-fire second-half goals from Katie Murphy (2) and Kate O’Toole did the damage for the Capital as they opened up a ten-point margin which Wicklow could not overcome.

They did manage to outscore Dubs 0-7 to 0-1 in the final quarter to close the deficit to four, but they could not create the goal chances they needed to complete the miracle comeback and bag back-to-back provincial titles.

“I think the players were magnificent,” said Leech. “It is a tough ask when you are against such tough opposition. Small margins, if they go against you, it is hard to pull it back.

“We gave away a little bit of ball and that Dublin capitalised on, but you would have to be proud of the girls. They were so immense. They went nine points down; they pulled it back to four. We just couldn’t buy a goal in the last five minutes.

“If we could have got a goal, if Sadhbh could have got in, it might have pulled it back. The girls really worked so hard all year. The Meath match and then today, they worked so hard. Things didn’t work out for them.

“The girls were immense, anything we asked of them since January, they gave us in spades. The clubs have been magnificent as well, in allowing the girls the movement to perform on a stage like this. Getting to a ‘B’ final, we really thought we were going to give it a rattle and we did give it a rattle, but we just came up short.”

Wicklow were competitive against Dublin for all of those first 13 minutes of the second half and led by four points at one point in the first half thanks to goals from Sadhbh Fisher (penalty) and Laci-Jane Shannon.

However, Dublin came roaring back with 1-3 in the last five minutes, with Hannah McGinnis getting the goal as they took a two-point lead in the second half, a lead they eventually stretched out to ten through those aforementioned goals.

“I felt the five minutes before half time, I think we gave away a goal in that time. They were crucial because we were leading going into the last five minutes and that last five minutes and the first ten minutes of the second half before we regrouped,” said Leech.

“That is where the winning and the losing of the game was, but you can’t take it away from the players. They came back and they kept coming back but it just wasn’t to be.”

The core of Wednesday’s squad will be eligible for minor again next year, but for the likes of Lizzie Bourke, Abby Magee, and Aobha Harmon, 2023 was their swansong year at that level.

And Leech has backed those moving on to continue their development while insisting those that remain will be able to help Wicklow reestablish themselves as contenders in 2024.

“Some of them were playing in an All-Ireland final last year, Leinster ‘B’ this year. They need the progression, and these players will push for places on the Senior team. I know Gavin has been looking at them and the Senior team will be looking at them.

“They probably need a year or two to bed in, but they are immense players and some of the players on the line, the panel itself was huge all season. I think these girls will fit into any panel in the future and the future is bright.”