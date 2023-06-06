Wicklow manager Casey O’Brien delighted for the players after they delivered against Donegal in Croke Park

“I was here in 2011 and 2012 with John Henderson, with Andy (O’Brien), with Christy (Moorehouse), and with Mikey (Lee) and we didn’t get over the line. I’m delighted for them lads to win”

Job done! Casey O'Brien and John Henderson with the Nickey Rackard Cup.

Brendan Lawrence Wicklow People Today at 15:18