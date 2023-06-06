Wicklow manager Casey O’Brien delighted for the players after they delivered against Donegal in Croke Park
“I was here in 2011 and 2012 with John Henderson, with Andy (O’Brien), with Christy (Moorehouse), and with Mikey (Lee) and we didn’t get over the line. I’m delighted for them lads to win”
Brendan LawrenceWicklow People
Having watched his Wicklow teams lose out in two Christy Ring finals in 2011 and 2012, Casey O’Brien was a very happy man on Saturday afternoon in Croke Park after his charges had delivered on their potential and escaped from the Nickey Rackard at the first time of asking.