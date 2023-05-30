Wicklow LGFA Under-14 topple Donegal to reach All-Ireland bronze final

The Garden County girls will take on Clare in the final

THE Wicklow Under-14 girls will meet Clare in the All-Ireland Bronze football final following a sensational win over Donegal in Iniskeen Grattans on Saturday.

The two sides went toe-to-toe in an engaging game of football in Monaghan, but it was the Garden side that further indicated the outstanding work being carried out at underage level in women’s football in the county.

Last weekend’s 30-person panel was consisted of 14 different clubs, expanded to 15 when you consider the five players in Katie Fleming, Leah Barrett (both Clara), Grace Finnegan (Kilcoole), Siun Byrne (Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney), and Emma Wylie (Clan na Gael).

The spread of representation highlights the work being carried out behind the scenes at the individual clubs, as is the progress made by the Under-16 and Minor footballers.

Wicklow were commanding right from the off against Donegal, racing into a 1-7 to 0-3 lead at half-time, a scoreline that would end up at 2-8 to 1-9 by the time the final whistle finally blew.

Rathnew’s Brooke Byrne and Kilcoole’s Lena Gleeson got the goals, while Annacurra’s Allanah Murphy put in an impressive showing with 0-3.

The victory over the Ulster side sets them up for a momentous final showdown against Clare with statement silverware on the line.

Wicklow: Sophie Murray (Bray Emmets); Lucie Byrne (Clara), Hollie Flanagan (Baltinglass), Anna Ryle (An Tóchar); Nia Winterbotham (Tinahely), Ciara Sheridan (St. Nicholas), Danielle Shannon (0-1) (Annacurra); Thea Sterritt (Éire Óg), Colleen Gregan (Carnew Emmets); Meg Carey (St. Patrick’s), Rose Donohoe (0-1) (St. Patrick’s), Pearl Tyner (AGB); Allanah Murphy (0-3) (Annacurra), Reece Hughes (0-1) (St. Patrick’s), Brooke Byrne (1-2) (Rathnew). Subs: Emma Kirwan (Annacurra), Laura Gregan (Tinahely), Isabelle Parker (Kilcoole), Ella Lawless (St. Nicholas), Lucy Fadian (St. Nicholas), Emma Lalor (St. Patrick’s), Zoe Byrne (AGB), Isabelle O’Farrell (Éire Óg), Karen O’Brien (Carnew Emmets), Laoise Mellon (AGB), Naoise Ni Choncuir (AGB), Lena Gleeson (1-0) (Kilcoole), Sophie Donoghue (Coolkenno), Holly Flynn (St. Nicholas).

Donegal: Ellie Anne McFadden; Caoimhe Gallagher, Aoibhinne McCann, Sarah Black; Sophie Campbell, Aoibhinne Wallace, Ciara Daily; Laura Quinn, Laura Boyle; Sophie Doherty, Ava McNamara, Heidi McHugh; Rachel Gillespie, Kayla McFadden, Mia O’Donnell.

Referee: Declan Carolan.