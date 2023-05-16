Wicklow LGFA Minors set for a Leinster final showdown with Dublin

“I think last year, it was just one of those things that didn’t go our way. A kick of a ball was between the two teams and a few injuries and that, but this year they are more focused”

Wicklow captain Emily Rose O’Toole of Wicklow with Saoirse Loughlin of Dublin in the lead up to the Leinster LGFA Minor 'B' football championship final in Bray Emmets on Wednesday evening. — © SPORTSFILE

DOMINIC LEECH believes the experience of losing the All-Ireland Minor ‘C’ Football final in 2022, in addition to the injection of youth, has made Wicklow a more focused team as they look to make history on Wednesday.

Wicklow face Dublin in the Leinster Minor ‘B’ final in Bray on Wednesday evening as they look to add that trophy to last year’s Minor ‘C’ provincial title. Standing in the way will be the Dubs, who are playing in their second consecutive Leinster MBFC final, having lost to Longford last year.

Wicklow are likely to be without a number of influential players, namely Aisling Brennan. Aobha Harmon. Sophie Flood, and Lizzy Bourke, the latter of whom was injured prior to their semi-final win over Meath.

However, Leech hailed the character of the players who have filled in for their injured colleagues and inspiring them to the Leinster final.

“To qualify for a ‘B’ final against Dublin, it has been a while since we have been in a Minor ‘B’ championship final, especially after beating Meath in the semi-final,” he said.

“I think the significant thing from both last year and this year, but particularly this year, the strength in depth has been significant.

Sadhbh Fisher, Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair and Grace Murphy at the jersey presentation at Avon Motors in Rathdrum.

“While we did pick up some injuries, the players that have taken their places have gone on and played very well, as have the substitutes who have come in.

“The squad is a more well-rounded one where players can step into different positions and that is a good position to be in, to have that kind of quality coming off the bench and I think you do need that in crunch matches.

“They are very experienced as well. Having gotten to the All-Ireland final last year, there is a wealth of experience behind the girls and of course a lot of the girls are successful with their clubs.”

Wicklow have progressed since their All-Ireland disappointment last year.

After winning the Leinster ‘C’ title, they advanced to eventually face Clare in the All-Ireland final. An exhilarating game of football inflicted pain on Dominic Leech’s side – both figuratively and literally.

The Wicklow Ladies Minor team at work on the engine of a car at Avon Motors in Rathdrum.

They lost be a single point, 3-13 to 3-12, while Aobha Harmon, Sadhbh Fisher, and Poppie-Rose Cullen-Dunne were all forced off injured in what was the most intense and physical of games.

Those three were among a number of players from that panel who carried over into 2023, with their experience proving crucial as Wicklow beat Westmeath – the same side they had beaten in last year’s minor final – and Wexford in the pool stage.

A last-minute defeat to Laois is the only mark against them, as they carried on to beat Meath – who faced and beat Dublin in their pool stage – in the last four.

Leech said: “Meath had beaten Dublin by a point in their round robin so there wouldn’t be too much between the teams.

“As it turned out, it was an exciting game, not for us on the line. It was heart-stopping on the line, but it was an enjoyable experience, and it cemented the fact that we considered us a good team and it was borne out by the fact that they beat a good Meath team.

“I think time will show that there are a lot of good players on that Meath team, as there is on the Wicklow team.

Ray and Paul Carter of Avon Motors, Rathdrum present a new set of jerseys to the Wicklow Ladies Minor team.

“It was a significant step in the progress of the team.

“While it is backboned by some of the players from last year, certainly the players who have come into the squad have enhanced the squad, so I think the only thing about last year was they realised that they can produce at the top table.

“I think last year, it was just one of those things that didn’t go our way. A kick of a ball was between the two teams and a few injuries and that, but this year they are more focused.

“I think the pedigree of last year’s All-Ireland final is significant in that Clare went on this year to progress to the ‘A’ final against Cork in Munster and lost only by three points.

“If it was a horse race, you would say the line has been pretty good from last year and with the players from last year plus the talent that has come in from the extra year, if you follow that, it has made a significant difference.”

Leech made the point of expressing gratitude to the team’s various sponsors. Main sponsors Avon Motors in Rathdrum, Declan O’Brien Construction, Visual Print in Bray, and Snap Print in Newtown.

He also credited the influence of the management team, consisting of Female Liaison Officer Barbara O’Toole, Jess Brennan, Kim Connors, Declan O’Brien, and physio Roisin Ellis.