Wicklow LGFA Minor footballers hoping to build on Meath game when the Dubs come calling

How Wicklow and Dublin measure up in the middle will be intriguing

Wicklow LGFA Minor player Sadhbh Fisher tries her hand at being a car mechanic at the jersey presentation at Avon Motors in Rathdrum recently.

WICKLOW face Dublin in the Leinster Minor ‘B’ Football final on Wednesday night, Bray Emmets the scene for the latest chapter in the development of underage women’s football.

A year ago, much of this same group were winning a Minor ‘C’ provincial title, beating Westmeath, before their aspirations of bringing an All-Ireland championship back to the Garden were crushed in the cruelest of circumstances, losing 3-13 to 3-12 to Clare.

Nonetheless, they carried that experience forward into 2023. In the pool stage of the championship, they proved their triumph over the Lake County was not a flash in the pan by beating the same team again, while they went on to beat Wexford.

Their only loss came in between those two wins, as Dominic Leech’s side came dramatically undone against Laois, courtesy of a last-minute Katie Donoghue penalty.

In the semi-finals, they met Meath who had faced and beaten Dublin in the pool stage earlier in the campaign. This was to be the acid test for where this undoubtedly talented group of players stood; a test they passed with flying colours in a 4-5 to 1-12.

The x-factor throughout the championship run has been the form of Sadhbh Fisher.

One of those who carried on from the group that lost in the All-Ireland final, the Blessington forward has shot 5-21 through four championship games to-date.

Sadhbh Fisher is one of ten players who were part of the panels for the victory over the Royals and the 2022 All-Ireland final. Captain Emily-Rose O’Toole, Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Grace Murphy, Laci-Jane Shannon, Charlotte Nagle, and Fisher all played in both games, while Poppy-Rose Cullen-Dunne, Ciara O’Brien, Abby Magee, and Aobha Harmon were part of both panels.

There is a formidable spread of quality across the squad. Aibhe King chipped in with 2-1 against the Royals, while there have been 12 different scorers across their four games in the run to the final.

That depth will be particularly important when they come up against a Dublin team out for retribution.

The Sky Blues are in their second Leinster Minor ‘B’ final on the bounce, having lost to Longford in last year’s final. Fintan O’Curry’s side would suffer the same fate in the pool stage this time around, losing to Longford, Meath, and Kildare as they ended their ‘A’ championship campaign winless.

While Kildare and Longford progressed to the ‘A’ final, Dublin went into the ‘B’ championship semi-finals, in which they met Laois, who had handed Wicklow their only defeat of the campaign to date thanks to a late penalty.

There was no doubt about the outcome against the Dubs, as a devastating hat-trick from the ruthless Kate Murphy sent them on their way to a comprehensive 5-11 to 1-12 victory over the O’Moore County in Annanough.

There will be enough of a presence of last year’s Minor ‘B’ final losing side to manifest a desire for redemption, with five of those who played in the 2022 decider – Hannah McGinnis, Heather Bolger, Mia Hannon, Kate Watson, and Eabha Ni Mhaoligain – playing both that day and in their 2023 semi-final win over Laois.

Meanwhile, they will be led by captain Sarah Loughlin, whose midfield duel against her opposite number, whether that responsibility be tasked to Emily-Rose O’Toole or Leila Shannon, will make for a fascinating subplot.

How Wicklow and Dublin measure up in the middle will be intriguing, while the support of the half-forward line will be key to keeping the Dubs on their toes. 3-2 of Wicklow’s total against Meath came from that department, illustrating the benefit of having proficient firepower providing alternative options.