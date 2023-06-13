Wicklow ladies lose to Tyrone in All-Ireland IFC opener

Concession of a goal before half-time was a bad blow

Wicklow 1-10

WICKLOW were made to pay for the costly concession of a goal on the stroke of half-time and a profligate second half that followed as they lost to Tyrone in their All-Ireland intermediate opener.

Gavin Wynne’s side made the trip to Lannleire to face the Red Hands and, for the first 30 minutes, were well in the contest against the Ulster intermediate finalists.

Sarah-Jane Winders commanded the rearguard well while also providing options with marauding ventures forward. Aimee Maher and Aoife Gorman made for a formidable midfield pairing, while Laci-Jane Shannon represented an X-factor at left wing-forward.

At the top of the tree was Marie Kealy, who was at her deadly best with 0-7 in the opening period, including five placed balls. She would end with 0-9 from Wicklow’s 1-10 tally and that reliance would be a factor in their downfall as the service into the Baltinglass forward dried up.

While Tyrone’s scores came across seven different players, Wicklow’s were only spread across three.

While it was Tyrone who took the lead inside just 30 seconds through the reliable Maria Canavan, it was Wicklow who fired the first major shot across the bow, from an unexpected force.

Drifting up the pitch, Sarah-Jane Winders exchanged passes with Aimee Maher before smashing the ball unerringly into the top corner past Sinead McVey. The 2021 All-Ireland Junior champions kept their noses in front until Tyrone got their first goal of the day on nine minutes.

It was frustratingly easy in its construction. Marie Kealy put the ball over the black spot from a free. Wicklow pushed up on the Tyrone kick-out, but for McVey to launch it up the middle of the pitch and into the arms of Aoibhinn McHugh.

She did the rest, as she powered up the field, into Wicklow territory, and dispatched beyond Ellen Griffin. 34 seconds passed between Kealy’s free and McHugh’s shot hitting the back of the net. A costly exchange.

Tyrone rattled off the next four points in consecutive order before Wicklow got their next score on 23 minutes, once again from a Marie Kealy free. Then, on 27 minutes, they had a dream chance to double their goal account.

The build-up was sublime. Possession was popped into the direction of Laci-Jane Shannon. She deftly touched the ball inside into the path of Ruby Keogh. McVey closed the angle, so Keogh opted to take around the goalkeeper, but for McVey to improbably dive to her left and stop the resulting shot.

Keogh would find possession back in her grasp, but her rebound was weak and rested easily into McVey’s arms.

Wicklow ended the half extremely well. Kealy reduced the gap from a free before getting her first from play with a good strike off the left flank following an Aoife Gorman turnover. The Baltinglass star made it a one-point game as the Garden continued to build momentum.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Tyrone got their second goal and in bizarre fashion. Emma Hegarty got the ball wide on the right and went on a mazy solo run. She somehow managed to evade a number of tackles before losing her footing. Fortunately for her, she had the wherewithal to flick the ball into the back of the net.

McHugh very nearly got her second goal of the day with a shot that got past Griffin but didn’t manage to escape the block of Sarah-Jane Winders on the line.

Marie Kealy notched another free but, inside of the two teams going into the break level, Wicklow went in a goal down.

Compared to an entertaining, full throttle first-half, the second half was a relative bore. It took a massive 13 minutes for the next point to arrive as both sides struggled to find their bearings in front of the posts.

Aoife Horisk did have a half chance for a goal, but for her to drag a shot wide of the post, but other than that, there was little to write home about from the third quarter. Maria Canavan finally ended the score drought before the game took, from Wicklow’s perspective, should have been a significant twist.

Goalscorer Aoibhinn McHugh was sent to the sin-bin after being shown a yellow card, with Kealy pointing the resulting free. Unfortunately, while Kealy reduced the gap to two with another free, the Garden did not look like closing the gap and quickly ran out of ideas.

Niamh Hughes, introduced earlier in the half, aided in Tyrone’s impressive managing of the game and, with ten minutes to go, had a hand in setting up the third goal when she set Caitlin Campbell in on goal for the centre-back to slide it past Ellen Griffin.

Sarah Evans got her name on the scoresheet from corner-back, but Wicklow could not manage the late comeback that was needed.

Tyrone: Sinead McVey; Meabh Corrigan, Caoimhe Magee, Eimear Quinn; Jayne Lyons, Caitlin Campbell (1-1), Emma Hegarty (1-0); Emma Jane Gervin (0-1), Aoibhinn McHugh (1-0); Aoife Horisk (0-1), Grainne Rafferty, Sasha Byrne (0-1); Maria Canavan (0-5, 2f), Joanne Barrett, Aoife McGahan (0-1). Subs: Niamh Huges for E. Hegarty (36), Emma Conroy for A. McGahan (47), Niamh McElduff for G. Rafferty (60).

Wicklow: Ellen Griffin; Sarah Evans (0-1), Sarah-Jane Winders (1-0), Megan Healy; Niamh Kenny, Lucy Dunne, Jackie Byrne; Aimee Maher, Aoife Gorman; Ruby Keogh, Niamh Cullen, Laci-Jane Shannon; Sarah Delahunt, Marie Kealy (0-9, 6f), Helena Dowling. Subs: Isabel Ledesma for H. Dowling (47), Aoife Cullen for M. Healy (56), Amy McManus for R. Keogh (56), Yasmin Dagge for S. Delahunt (60).

Referee: Paul Burke