Wicklow ladies face Tyrone in All-Ireland Intermediate championship opener this weekend in Louth

In attendance at the launch of the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships at Croke Park are Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont and Uachtarán Cumann Peil Gael na mBan, Mícheál Naughton with Intermediate players, back from left, Síofra Ní Chonaill of Clare, Áine Breen of Louth, Jennifer Duffy of Monaghan, Róisín Ennis of Offaly and Charlene Tyrrell of Leitrim, centre from left, Sarah Jane Winders of Wicklow, Sasha Byrne of Tyrone, Kelly Boyce Jordan of Westmeath, Laura Fleming of Roscommon and Grace Clifford of Kildare, and front from left, Cathy Carey of Antrim, and Róisín Murphy of Wexford. The very first All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football final, between winners Tipperary and opponents Offaly, was played in Durrow in 1974, while the 2023 decider at Croke Park on Sunday August 13 will mark the LGFA’s 50th All-Ireland Senior final. The 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on the weekend of June 10/11, with the opening round of Intermediate fixtures.