Wicklow ladies edge out Offaly to secure Intermediate football championship status

Aimee Maher of Wicklow gets the ball away as Nicole Farrelly of Offaly closes in.

The football ladies of Wicklow and Offaly were in the same boat when they clashed in the Leinster Intermediate championship at Baltinglass on Sunday, both having suffered defeats to Clare and Tyrone, and badly needing to win to avoid a potential relegation.

And at the end of a grippingly close battle it was Wicklow who were on the crest of the wave, securing their status for 2024 with a two-point victory, while dejected and defeated Offaly must face a relegation play-off to decide their fate.

And at a time when Offaly were taking control after dominant opening surge, it was two lightning goal strikes in the closing ten minutes of the first half that underpinned Wicklow’s eventual 2-9 to 0-13 victory.

Offaly full-forward Roisin Cockram was on fire as she drilled over a succession of sweet points, both from play and frees, and truth to tell it was not looking at all rosy in the garden after 20 minutes, with Wicklow trailing ominously 0-4 to 0-9.

Sarah Delahunt of Wicklow battles with Nicole Farrelly (Offaly).

Wicklow seemingly had deployed their number 3, Sarah Jane Winders further out field as a sweeper. But they were constantly under pressure as Offaly’s Emma Hand, Amy Gavin Mangan and Seoirse McGuinness were also piling on the agony.

Similarly to Offaly’s Roisin Cockram it was full-forward Marie Kealy who was keeping Wicklow afloat during this difficult period. The Baltinglass lass drilled over three uplifting points on the bounce to keep heads above water.

Offaly’s full-back Ava Dolan got in on the scoring act along with midfielder Emma Hand, operating at corner-forward, and Amy Mangan to tighten the screws on struggling Wicklow.

But that was to change utterly in the space of a minute as Offaly were hit with two bolts of lightning from their opponents.

And it was the lass from Baltinglass, Marie Kealy, who got the ball rolling, firing a rocket under the crossbar to the Offaly net.

Lightning struck again from the restart, with winger Ruby Keogh shaking Offaly’s net with another hammer-blow goal.

Effectively Offaly were never the same after those body blows; a lot of the zip and menace gone from their play.

In quick succession Offaly’s keeper Kelley Cunningham had to scramble the ball off her goal line to deny Ruby Keogh and Kealy.

The Wicklow ladies back on level terms 2-5 to 0-11 at half-time. Offaly no longer calling the tune, no longer in command. The boot on the other foot.

From the restart Marie Kealy piled on more agony. She hammered home two points in the first five minutes of the new half. And when winger Emily Bailey responded for Offaly, Kealy answered with a converted free.

Eimear O'Sullivan of Wicklow on the attack.

Wicklow leading 2-8 to 0-12 by the 40th minute. The second half turned into a war of attrition. Offaly repeatedly trying to storm the barricades. Wicklow saying no surrender, not an inch.

Offaly tried everything but were restricted to just two points. Everytime Offaly looked to press forward, Wicklow got all 15 players behind the ball and blocked their path.

And when needed every Wicklow player rose to the occasion, all hands to the pump, with midfielder Aoife Gorman particularly prominent.

Marie Kealy was floored by a head on collision. She brushed herself down, won a vital free that relieved the pressure on her defence. And she scored all four second half points for Wicklow, raising the final white flag as the clock struck 60 minutes.

Wicklow’s manager Gavin Wynne was delighted to get the win.

“Our main objective was to maintain our status. That is important to do for the young players coming up”.

He added: “The application of the players was fantastic. Defensively we were very sound, particularly in the second half. It was super. It was a good win”.

Before the start of the game, the ladies of both Wicklow and Offaly, together arm in arm, held a one minute sit down in support of the LGFA inequality protest.

Aoife Gorman of Wicklow in full flight.

Wicklow: Ellen Griffin (St Patrick’s); Sarah Evans (St Patrick’s), Sarah Jane Winders (Baltinglass), Isobel Ledesma (St Patrick’s); Niamh Kenny (Tinahely), Lucy Dunne (St Patrick’s), Jackie Byrne (Baltinglass); Aimee Maher (Tinahely), Aoife Gorman (Tinahely); Ruby Keogh (Coolkenno) 1-0, Eimear O’Sullivan (Tinahely) 0-1, Laci Jane Shannon (Annacurra); Sarah Delahunt (St Jude’s Dublin), Marie Kealy (Baltinglass) 1-8; Roisin Byrne (Tinahely). Sub: Helena Dowling (Baltinglass) for R Keogh.

Offaly: Kelley Cunningham; Emer Nally, Ava Dolan (0-1), Nichole Farrelly; Anna Grehan, Michele Mann, Nicole Buckley; Roisin Ennis, Emma Hand (0-2); Seoirse McGuinness (0-1), Amy Gavin Mangan (0-2), Emily Bailey (0-1); Emma Maher (0-1), Roisin Cochram (0-5) Caoimhe Lynam. Subs: Kaytlin Flynn for M Mann, Saorah Doyle for C Lynam, Ciara Walsh for S McGuinness.

Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).