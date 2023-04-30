Wicklow hurlers thrive after poor start to Nicky Rackard clash with Armagh

Superb second half puts Casey O’Brien’s men in the driving seat

Armagh 3-8

A stunning point from Wicklow corner-back Martin O’Brien 32 minutes into the second half is perhaps the score the best encapsulates the Garden County’s fully deserved victory over Armagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

O’Brien had been thumped in a dangerous and unpunished challenge as he gathered a ball in his own half, but, like the reaction of the Wicklow team to the early blows of the Armagh goals in the first half, he picked himself up, took care of his defensive duties with vigour before having the ambition and fitness to sprint 60 yards up the field and slot over a cracking point.

The roar of delight and the sense of relief among the travelling Wicklow supporters when O’Brien fired over that score seemed a million miles away in the opening and closing stages of the first half, the home side bagging two goals early on – the first after 18 seconds, the second after 14 minutes – and adding a third from a cheeky free on the stroke of half-time.

Granted, Wicklow did seem the stronger of the two sides overall in that first half and had 13 scores on the board (2-11) compared with Armagh’s seven (3-4), but the concession of three majors and the recent memories from the narrow win in Fermanagh left a nervous feeling in the stomach as the sides retired for the break in beautiful sunshine in the Orchard County.

But all concerns were washed away when half-time substitute Eoin McCormack lashed home Wicklow’s third goal after excellent work from Andy O’Brien under a long ball from John Henderson 10 minutes into the second half to add to a flurry of early points from the visitors with the game now well and truly over at 3-16 to 3-5.

What followed was a Wicklow march to the finish line, something of a statement in the wake of that worryingly tight win in Ederney, a victory that states loudly and proudly that Wicklow have too much about them for the Nicky Rackard Cup, that their hurling is of a standard more befitting the Christy Ring Cup, that their ambition, fitness and camaraderie can take them to the higher ground once they shake off the uncertainty and nerves and doubts.

Make no mistake, Wicklow had to deal with plenty on the way to this win: losing Luke Maloney to injury after five minutes, more frustration at refereeing decisions, dangerous tackles on Jack Doyle and Martin O’Brien (the latter not even deserving of a free), the dismissal of Leighton Glynn for protesting the O’Brien incident and the nightmare start that saw Armagh race into a 2-2 to 0-2 lead after 16 as the visitors struggled to get to the pace of the game early doors.

But there were also so many positives: a magnificent seven-point haul from the ghost-like Mikey Boland, an attacker beautifully fluid in his hurling, capable of stroking balls over the bar from any angle, the constant threat of Andy O’Brien when supplied with ball, the performance of Jack Doyle when called upon after Luke Maloney picked up a nasty looking hand injury, the showing of Tommy Collins when he was required in a defence being tormented by Tomás Galvin and Fionntáin Donnelly, the return and influence of John Henderson, the masterful Masterson, lively Luke Evans, prowling Pádraig Doyle and the able Andrew Kavanagh and so on and so on.

Fair enough, Wicklow should be beating Armagh and there should be no getting carried away as key games against Roscommon and Donegal await but very little comes easy when you have to travel to venues such as BOX-IT Athletics Grounds and battle bravely through fiercely tough first halves.

Character, attitude, and a team’s bond are all tested in a significant way in these games and the manner in which this Wicklow team came out in the second half and found their feet and hurled should hopefully stand them in good stead for the remainder of this competition.

It might not be ridiculous to suggest that a sense of dread crept into the hearts of the loyal Wicklow following when Tomás Galvin fired home past Conor McNally with just 18 seconds on the clock, the ball from Peadar McBride who gathered from the throw-in.

Wicklow were at sea early on, Ben Kearney picking up an early yellow as he fought against the Armagh attack with the breeze at their backs, the home side registering two early wides. When they look back on this game, their nine misses in that first half will have to a real regret.

This game looked to be the opening scenes of a horror show when Luke Maloney walked across to the sideline with an injured hand with five gone. Carnew’s Jack Doyle was summoned. And boy did he answer.

Gavin Weir got the visitors off the mark when firing over a free won by Mikey Boland. Feverish instructions to “feed Andy” were not really being obeyed as the St. Pat’s man prowled with intent inside where he would enjoy a cracking battle with Oisín O’Hare, the Armagh defender winning as much as he lost, but with O’Brien bagging 1-2, the goal a massive score with 34 gone in the first half.

Another Weir free brought Wicklow to within a point but another long, searching Armagh ball was won by Fionntán Donnelly who dribbled home to make it 2-0 to 0-2 with 14 gone before the visitors grabbed their first point, from Cormac Jennings 60 seconds later. Another difficult day at the office ahead.

Defensive switches seen Andrew Kavanagh pick up Tiarnán O’Hare, Martin O’Brien introduce himself to Donnelly and Ben Kearney shadow Tomás Galvin, but Galvin had a point from distance seconds later making it 2-2 to 0-2.

And then the Wicklow recovery began, deep breaths were drawn and the job at hand addressed.

Davy Maloney began the healing with a fine point before Diarmuid Masterson drifted over from distance after a short McNally puck-out to John Henderson was moved smartly between Ben Kearney and Luke Evans before Masterson applied the finishing touches.

Galvin collected a long clearance from his goalkeeper Fintan Woods after Jack Doyle had dropped one short and fired over with 20 on the clock but two Gavin Weir points (one free) left it at a one-score deficit despite all the Armagh huffing and puffing.

Casey O’Brien, concerned no doubt about Ben Kearney’s early yellow, called the Bray man ashore and sent Tommy Collins in, Kearney looking disappointed as he left the field but, no doubt, he will have plenty more to give as this championship campaign matures.

Those long balls to Andy O’Brien almost brought a green flag after 23, Weir’s bomb collected by the St. Patrick’s man who turned and lashed over the bar instead of under it. His own reaction to the missed goal chance said enough, as he whacked his own helmet with his hurl in frustration. The goals were coming, though. You could feel it.

Three Wicklow wides followed before Mikey Boland grabbed a stunning score and then he followed that with another, and the sides were level with 27 on the clock.

The decision to call Boland into the squad was then shown to be a moment of genius as the attacker sent Wicklow ahead 60 seconds later, collecting a long ball from Diarmuid Masterson before firing over.

Wicklow looked to be coasting with 34 gone, goals from Luke Evans and Andy O’Brien pushing the visitors out to a 2-11 to 2-4 lead but a late rocket to the top corner from a free by Fionntán Donnelly left things very finely balanced when the half-time whistle sounded at 2-11 to 3-4.

The Garden County would win the second half by 1-17 to 0-4 as they surged to the finish line, their third goal scored by Eoin McCormack and a host of points scored from the hurls of Boland, Jack Doyle, the tireless Eoghan Byrne, Masterson, Andy O’Brien after a wicked display of skill, Seanie Germaine, Weir and Martin O’Brien.

Along the way they had to endure some tough decisions going against them and a superb performance from Fintan Woods in the Armagh goal as he saved goalbound efforts on numerous occasions while Conor McNally would save smartly from an Armagh penalty after 65 minutes.

A wides tally of 14 and that horrific start gives Casey O’Brien plenty to work on but the manner in which this Wicklow side applied themselves, the impact of the subs and the bravery and commitment of every single man out there should stand them in good stead ahead of the battles with Roscommon and Donegal to come.

Wicklow: Conor McNally (Bray Emmets); Ben Kearney (Bray Emmets), Andrew Kavanagh (Naomh Bríd), Martin O’Brien (0-1) (Carnew Emmets); John Henderson (Bray Emmets), Pádraig Doyle (0-1) (Bray Emmets), Sam O’Dowd (Glenealy); Luke Maloney (Bray Emmets), Diarmuid Masterson (0-4, 1f) (Bray Emmets); Gavin Weir (0-7, 5f) (Glenealy), Eoghan Byrne (0-2) (Kiltegan), Davy Maloney (0-1) (Bray Emmets); Mikey Boland (0-7) (Bray Emmets), Luke Evans (1-1) (Kilcoole), Andy O’Brien (1-2) (St. Patrick’s). Subs: Jack Doyle (0-1) for L Maloney (5, inj), Tommy Collins for B Kearney (22), Eoin McCormack (1-0) for D Maloney (H/T), Matthew Traynor for S O’Dowd (54), Seanie Germaine (0-1) for A O’Brien (57), Bryan Kearney for A Kavanagh (59, blood, reversed after 64)

Armagh: Fintan Woods; Stefan McParland, Oisin O’Hare, Niall Lennon; Paudie Lappin, Tiarnán Nevin, Odhrán Curry; Peadar McBride, Shea Harvey; Conor Renaghan, Barry Short, Cormac Jennings (0-1); Fionntán Donnelly (2-3, 1-3f), Tomás Galvin (1-2), Tarnán O’Hare. Subs: Tam McKavanagh for T O’Hare (H/T), Eoin McGuinness (0-1) for T Galvin (H/T), Rory Shine for S McParland (H/T), Nathan Curry for B Short (53), Danny Magee (0-1) for F Donnelly (63)

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan)