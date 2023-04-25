Wicklow hurlers put to the pin of their collars against Fermanagh

Fermanagh come close to big upset

Fermanagh 1-12

It was the squeakiest of squeaky bums for the Wicklow Senior hurlers as they escaped from St. Joseph’s Park in Ederney with a two-point victory over a battling Fermanagh who will be kicking themselves for not recording what would have been a shock win in the Nicky Rackard Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The old adage that no Wicklow hurling team ever gets anything easy north of the border became very relevant 42 minutes into this slog when Wicklow full-forward Luke Evans was shown a red card (second yellow) by Cavan referee James Clarke after a collision with Ben Corrigan just below the snug stand at the very impressive Ederney GAA complex.

Casey O’Brien’s men were five points clear at that stage, but you just knew that Fermanagh were going to have plenty to say for the remaining 28 minutes given how difficult this game was proving to be and judging by the growth of confidence that was almost visible within Joe Baldwin’s charges at the sight of the Kilcoole sharpshooter heading for the dug-out.

This result – as if it was needed to – really drives home the fact that the road back to Christy Ring hurling is one that still has plenty of twists and turns for this Wicklow side, with three huge games, against Armagh, Roscommon and Donegal, coming up over the next number weeks.

And when you consider that Donegal defeated Armagh in a high-scoring affair on Saturday in BOX-IT Athletics Grounds by 3-20 to 1-16 on the same day, this Garden County side are going to have to be vastly improved this weekend when they travel to face the Orchard County in round three.

Wet conditions, a tight-looking pitch and a small but vocal home support suggested to the scattering of Wicklow supporters who made the three-and-a-half-hour journey that everything seemed to be leaning in favour of the Fermanagh men prior to the throw-in at a venue that struck this observer as being a twin of Shillelagh-Coolboy GAA Club’s Fairgreen venue, minus the superb stand, of course. But looking across from the stand, it was as if you were seeing the steep bank that rises graciously to the Cheshire Nursing Home.

Frustration would be an apt word to describe the atmosphere that took over on the Wicklow sideline and among their players and supporters as this game evolved, certainly in the second half, with yellow cards picked up and frees moved in following arguments with the Cavan official.

Wicklow struggled around the middle third at times, certainly under the Fermanagh puck-outs where the lofty John Paul McGarry was the target man on plenty of occasions.

Despite of just having a single hurling club (St. Patrick’s Lisbellaw), the home side had numerous tasty hurlers, with centre-back Francis McBrien a beast, team captain Ryan Bogue very capable at half-back, the Duffys (Caolan and Ciaran) at midfield, Sean Corrigan at 11, the aforementioned McGarry at half-forward and the very capable and tidy Luca McCusker named at full-forward and responsible for 1-8, 1-7 from frees).

Whether by design or accident, Wicklow didn’t seek out Andy O’Brien with anywhere near enough long balls.

The St. Patrick’s man looked to be well capable of tormenting his marker as he showed when picked out by a neat cross-field ball from Christy Moorehouse before gathering, skinning his man and rocketing low and hard past Mark Curry after 23 minutes in the first half.

For their part, Fermanagh brought a serious physicality to this game, swarming the Wicklow players and making life difficult whenever the chance presented itself.

Glenealy’s Gavin Weir got the scoring show on the road, splitting the sticks after Mikey Lee had been fouled. The Bray Emmets man was operating inside along with Moorehouse and O’Brien early on.

Wicklow came attacking again but coughed up possession and Fermanagh found McGarry with a long ball and he was fouled, giving McCusker his first chance and he brought a round of appreciative applause from the Fermanagh hurling faithful with three minutes gone.

Sam O’Dowd enjoyed some success under Fermanagh’s puck-out shortly after but a long ball from Mikey Lee to Luke Evans saw the Kilcoole man pick up a yellow card for a foul on full-back and impressively named Rory Porteous.

However, the home side handled the ball on the ground soon after and Gavin Weir punished, making it 0-2 to 0-1 after five.

Two McCusker frees pushed Fermanagh ahead after 13 with Wicklow registering a wide from Davy Maloney in that same time period, but good work from Pádraig Doyle released Mikey Lee who fed Gavin Weir and the Glenealy man soared over a peach from distance on the run before following it up with a pointed free following another Fermanagh handling error to make it 0-4 to 0-3 after 15.

Ben Kearney, Andrew Kavanagh and Martin O’Brien looked to be relatively in control at the back, with Pádraig Doyle’s powerful presence in front a significant reassurance.

Another Weir free was followed by two Wicklow wides before McBrien bombed over from distance for Fermanagh with an uplifting score for the home side who were well and truly in this game.

A long Conor McNally puck-out to Luke Evans saw the Kilcoole man fouled, and Weir swept over the placed ball before Andy O’Brien fired home the game’s opening goal to leave it 1-6 to 0-4 with the Wicklow supporters expecting the visitors to push on.

But that was not going to happen. Two McCusker pointed frees and a clever single from Sean Corrigan with a Weir free for Wicklow in between left the tie finely balanced at 1-7 to 0-7, before a strong push from the visitors in the closing stages resulted in two points from Weir (frees) and an outstanding effort from Andy O’Brien from one of the few seeking balls sent in his direction.

Eoghan Byrne had been introduced for Carnew’s Pádraig Doran after 30 minutes and had made his presence felt across the half-back line, and Wicklow retired with a six-point lead at 1-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Fermanagh introduced Ronan McGurn for corner-forward Shea Curran at the break but pushed midfielder Caolan Duffy into the attack.

Wicklow were looking very healthy four minutes in after points from Diarmuid Masterson and an over-the-shoulder peach from Andy O’Brien.

But Fermanagh were growing in confidence. Ben Kearney saved the day at the back when Caolan Duffy was almost in for goal, and then a throw ball by Wicklow gave McCusker a chance, but backchat saw the free brought in and the full-forward buried it to the top corner of Conor McNally’s goal to leave it 1-12 to 1-7.

However, a Fermanagh player apeared to be illegally impeding Conor McNally when the free was taken but this transgression wasn’t spotted by the match officials.

Further lip and time wasting turned a puck-out into a throw ball and saw Pádraig Doyle shown a yellow card.

As Wicklow worked the ball out, Luke Evans collided with Ben Corrigan and on the advice of his linesman, James Clarke flashed a red card at the Kilcoole man with just seven gone in the second half. Thankfully, from a Wicklow point of view, McCusker screwed the free wide of the posts.

He found the target after 11, McNally collecting a yellow card at the same time, as the frustration levels rose on the sideline and on the field.

Wicklow dropped short to Mark Curry while Fermanagh registered another two wides before Christy Moorehouse fired over a free seconds after Jack Doyle and Eoin McCormack entered the fray in place of Gavin Weir and Davy Maloney. 20 minutes left. 1-13 to 1-8.

Fermanagh attacked with intent but a fine catch from Pádraig Doyle, some super defending from Martin O’Brien and a shot dropped short by Francis McBrien to Conor McNally allowed Wicklow maintain their five-point advantage.

But the momentum was with the home side now, and points from McGarry and Caolan Duffy following savage pressure on Wicklow possession left it 1-13 to 1-10 with 21 minutes gone.

McCusker cut the lead to two with a free awarded against Andrew Kavanagh who clearly had his jersey pulled before falling and being judged to have fouled the Fermanagh attacker. Kavanagh was shown a yellow for his protests with the Wicklow mentors and substitutes enraged by the decision.

Christy Moorehouse pointed a free won by Mikey Lee after 24, Wicklow’s last score, before McCusker lofted over a beauty after 29 to leave just two between the sides, a frighteningly fragile lead with every single element in the game going the way of the home side at this stage.

What followed were nine minutes of savage effort from Wicklow (three minutes of injury time added on to six of normal).

Diarmuid Masterson broke up a Fermanagh attack. Jack Doyle threw his body into everything. Andrew Kavanagh thwarted a long ball that went out for a 65 that was missed. Martin O’Brien stood up. Luke Maloney wasn’t found wanting and Eoghan Byrne made a huge catch late on. Late substitute Matthew Traynor also contributed significantly, as did Pádraig Doyle to help the visitors breathe a huge sigh of relief when the final whistle came.

There was a bit of handbags at the end, but all passed off peacefully, and Wicklow now move on to face Armagh this weekend in what will be another savage battle no doubt.

1-14 is unlikely to be enough to get the better of the Orchard County, Roscommon or Donegal you feel. The potential is there for much more. Unlocking it is the key.

Wicklow: Conor McNally (Bray Emmets); Ben Kearney (Bray Emmets), Andrew Kavanagh (St Brigid’s), Martin O’Brien (Carnew Emmets); Pádraig Doran (Carnew Emmets), Pádraig Doyle (Bray Emmets), Sam O’Dowd (Glenealy, capt.); Luke Maloney (Bray Emmets), Diarmuid Masterson (0-1) (Bray Emmets); Christy Moorehouse (0-2, 2f) (Bray Emmets), Mikey Lee (Bray Emmets), Davy Maloney (Bray Emmeys); Gavin Weir (0-9, 8f) (Glenealy), Luke Evans (Kilcoole), Andy O’Brien (1-2) (St. Patrick’s). Subs: Eoghan Byrne for P Doran (30, inj.), Jack Doyle for G Weir (50), Eoin McCormack for D Maloney (50), Mikey Boland for M Lee (60), Matthew Traynor for C Moorehouse (70+2).

Fermanagh: Mark Curry; Dylan Bannon, Rory Porteous, Thomas Cleary; Ciarán Breslin, Francis McBrien (0-1), Ryan Bogue (capt.); Caolan Duffy (0-1), Ciaran Duffy; Ben Corrigan, Sean Corrigan (0-1), John Paul McGarry (0-1); Shea Curran, Luca McCusker (1-8, 1-7f), Daniel Teague. Subs: Ronan McGurn for S Curran (H/T).

Referee: James Clarke (Cavan)