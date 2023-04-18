Wicklow hurlers off to a flying start in Nicky Rackard Cup

Fermanagh next for O’Brien’s men after victory over Louth

The Wicklow Senior hurlers took a very positive first step on their Nicky Rackard Cup journey when they eased to a 4-25 to 0-13 win over Louth despite going down to 14 players at the end of the first half.

Paul McCormack’s side’s fifth-place finish in Division 3A with two wins from five games compared with Wicklow finishing in second behind eventual league champions Meath in Division 2B suggested a difficult afternoon for the Wee hurlers and that’s exactly how it unfolded in beautiful sunshine at the picturesque Aughrim venue.

The expectation of a big win coming into a contest can bring its own pressures, but the 1-12 to 0-4 lead enjoyed by Casey O’Brien’s men at the break tells a story of a team who look to have all the potential to go the distance and get back to Christy Ring hurling.

The home side raced out to a 0-5 to 0-0 lead in the opening six minutes, evidently eager to put their unexpected league semi-final defeat to Donegal at the same venue in recent weeks behind them and launch their first ever Nicky Rackard Cup campaign with a significant victory.

Luke Evans, Andy O’Brien, Gavin Weir (3) all raised white flags in a blistering start for the Wicklow men before the lively Sean Kerrisk profited from a Wicklow error to get the visitors off the mark.

However, a rapid 1-2 from the Garden County side – the goal from the electric Andy O’Brien – left the small crowd in attendance in little doubt as to what the end result was going to be.

Louth were set up quite defensively as they looked to curb the supply of ball into O’Brien and the nifty Luke Evans, and this left the likes of Conor Murphy and Andrew Mackin fighting a lonely battle up front, especially considering the performances of Martin O’Brien and Ben Kearney and the sweeping John Henderson in the Wicklow rearguard. In saying that, Murphy did produce two sublime moments of skill in the first half that almost set him free on the Wicklow goal.

Team captains Danny Morgan from Louth and Wicklow's John Henderson with match referee Chris Mooney and Wicklow mascot Lucas Byrne Cahill from Avondale GAA Club.

Seaghan Conneely grabbed Louth’s second after 14 thanks to a fine ball from Stephen Stafford but Wicklow would have 1-9 on the board and five wides collected by the time Darren Geoghegan lofted over the first of his eight points (seven frees) and Louth’s third white flag of the opening half.

An in-form Gavin Weir, the lively Andy O’Brien and the speedy Luke Evans chipped in with Wicklow’s remaining three points of the half before the home side would be dealt a blow with the sending off of team captain John Henderson by match referee Chris Mooney almost on the stroke of half-time for an incident with Ryan Walsh.

There was some discontent among the Wicklow supporters given that a high tackle of Davy Maloney earlier in the first half had earned the transgressor a yellow but a seemingly similar crime by the Bray man earned him dismissal, but the decision stood, and Wicklow would play the entire second half with 14.

The visitors were left to curse Ben Kearney for his superb goal-line save from Geoghegan’s rocket of a free in what was the last puck of the opening half.

Wicklow introduced Andrew Kavanagh in place of Eoin McCormack after the break to replace Henderson at centre-back and the home side popped over the opening score of the second half from the hurl of Gavin Weir who bagged nine points in this game and looked to be a man enjoying his hurling to the utmost.

Louth would have several positive passages in the second 35, the first being two fine Geoghegan pointed frees, with both coming from promising attacks by the men in red, the second at the start of the fourth quarter when Sean Kerrisk and Seaghan Connelly grabbed tasty scores.

However, the game was well and truly decided at that stage with Wicklow midfielder Luke Maloney lobbing Dan O’Neill in the Louth goal from way out the field. In the Lucan Sarsfields man’s defence, he had just been hit hard by Gavin Weir as both men went for the ball and he required treatment immediately after the ball hit the back of his net from Maloney’s strike from distance.

Two Wicklow goals in as many minutes in the 28th and 29th minutes, scored by substitute Christy Moorehouse and full-forward Luke Evans were vicious blows to the Louth challenge and although they were never found wanting for effort or commitment, Paul McCormack’s men were unable to match a Wicklow side who are intent on immediately bouncing back from a hurtful Christy Ring Cup relegation in 2022.

Louth will hope to recover from this defeat when they welcome an injured Roscommon to Darver this weekend, with the Rossies losing out to Armagh at Dr. Hyde Park by 0-18 to 2-24 on Sunday.

Wicklow will aim to maintain their winning ways when they travel to face Fermanagh with the Erne County side losing out to Donegal in Letterkenny by 1-20 to 0-18.

Wicklow had strong showings from Conor McNally, Tommy Collins, Pádraig Doran, Sam O’Dowd, the midfield pairing of Luke Maloney and Diarmuid Masterson, Jack Doyle and Davy Maloney while Mikey Lee and Christy Moorehouse impressed when introduced in attack as did Eoghan Byrne and Dylan Byrne.

With the likes of Danny Staunton (injury), Pádraig Doyle, Mark Murphy, Cian Lohan and Matthew Traynor not used and the likes of Torna Mulconry, John Doyle Jnr, Mikey Boland and Conall McCrea in the extended panel, Casey O’Brien has a serious squad to choose from as this competition unfolds.

Wicklow: Conor McNally; Ben Kearney, Martin O’Brien, Tommy Collins; Pádraig Doran, John Henderson, Sam O’Dowd; Luke Maloney (1-3), Diarmuid Masterson- (0-1); Eoin McCormack, Jack Doyle (0-1), Davy Maloney; Gavin Weir (0-9, 4f), Luke Evans (1-3), Andy O’Brien (1-4). Subs: Andrew Kavanagh for E McCormack (H/T), Mikey Lee (0-2) for J Doyle (45), Christy Moorehouse (1-2, f) for A O’Brien (51), Eoghan Byrne for G Weir (57), Dylan Byrne for B Kearney (57).

Louth: Dan O’Neill; Peter Fortune, Conor Quigley, Danny Morgan; Conall Shaw, Liam Molloy, Stephen Stafford; Adam Plunkett, Darren Geoghegan (0-8, 7f; Jamie McDonnell, Seagan Conneely (0-2), Sean Kerrisk (0-2); Andrew Mackin, Conor Murphy, Ryan Walsh. Subs: Ronan Mulholland for S Stafford (21, inj.), Aaron McGuinness for D Morgan (55), Padraig Fallon for A Mackin (55), Mark Gahan (0-1) for R Walsh (60).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)