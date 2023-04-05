Wicklow girls get off to a flyer in LGFA Leinster Minor ‘B’ championship

Wicklow and Westmeath had the honour of kicking off the first game of the 2023 Leinster LGFA Minor championship on the 3G astro pitch in St. Loman’s GAA field in Mullingar on Saturday last.

This ‘B’ championship first round was a repeat of last year’s ‘C’ Leinster final where Wicklow were seven-point winners, so Westmeath were definitely going to be looking for revenge.

Wicklow captain Emily-Rose O’Toole won the toss and opted to play against the very strong breeze which was blowing directly towards the road goal.

Midfielder Leila Shannon won the throw-in from Dublin referee Ray McBride and was brought down, the resulting free forward was overturned by the Westmeath defence who attacked with a will but were in turn stopped by the combined forces of full-back Orla Ni Ghallchobhair and wing-back Grace Murphy.

Wicklow needed to get a score early against the wind but were overturned again by the swarming defence of Westmeath who came out with the ball, but again Grace made a great interception and was brought down, winning a free on the opposition 45-metre line.

She played a quick ball to her centre forward Aibhe King who laid it off to the ever-dangerous Sadhbh Fisher.

Fisher turned and took on three defenders before coolly slotting home to the bottom corner for a dream start for the Garden girls with only two minutes gone.

Two minutes later wing-forward Charlotte Nagle won a great free out on the far right of the Westmeath 21-metre line, she played the ball to Fisher who passed to King, she laid it off to her other wing-forward Laci-Jane Shannon out on the left who feinted with her right foot and switching to her left curled a beautiful shot over the ’keeper’s head to the far corner of the net to leave Wicklow up by two goals to no score with four minutes gone.

If the LGFA were ever looking to make a video on the benefits of playing off both feet they could do a lot worse than filming Laci-Jane, Sadhbh and the Flood twins in action.

The ease which they move the ball from right to left is a joy to watch and a terror for defences.

After this shock start Westmeath really started defending in numbers, commiting a lot of players to their own third while trying to quickly counter-attack and it paid off in the seventh minute when they won a free on the Wicklow 21 with full-forward Sadbh Gorman slotting over.

For the next eight minutes both defences turned over a lot of attacks with each team registering two wides before Gorman scored another 21-metre free to leave it 2-0 to 0-2 in favour of Wicklow on the quarter hour mark.

Another few Westmeath attacks came to nothing thanks to great defending by Emily-Rose O’Toole, Elaine O’Dwyer and Grace Murphy with Murphy being taken down in the 19th minute by wing-forward Sile Kearney resulting in the St Joseph’s star being sin-binned for ten minutes.

From the free the Wicklow attack was again repelled and Westmeath counter-attacked resulting in their first point from play for number 12 Ellen Foran.

Despite being a player up Wicklow struggled to get the ball past the middle third where they were constantly overturned with the majority of Westmeath players playing in their own half.

Westmeath’s joint managers Ritchie Fogarty and Pat Geraghty no doubt had remembered that Wicklow scored 6-10 in the Leinster final last year and were relying on a swarming type defence to cut out the threat.

Indeed a number of times their only player in the other half was their full-forward.

While this kept the Wicklow scores down it meant that their forwards had to cover a lot of ground to attack and score on the huge astro pitch when in possession and even though they had the strong wind in their favour they couldn’t make a dent in the Wicklow team who were defending like lionesses!

No one put in a bigger shift than midfielder Lizzie Bourke who made a great interception in the 22nd minute, playing off the ball to full-forward Ruby Keogh who laid off a great pass to Fisher, she returned it to the onrushing Bourke who beating two more defenders and buried the ball in the net for her sides third goal!

Three minutes later Nagle almost had their fourth goal after some great passes by Aoife Cullen, Keogh and King but put it in the side netting from a tight angle when possibly a fist over the bar or a pass was the better option.

Westmeath registered another wide before King in the 28th minute made one of her trademark runs up the field, driving past defenders but unfortunately her shot for a point was half blocked by a defender.

Quickest to react was the ever-alert Caoimhe Flood who won the spinning high ball, turned and shot a screamer past ’keeper Amy Donlan for her side’s fourth goal.

The midlanders again attacked from the kick-out but shot wide thanks to great pressure from O’Dwyer and Wafer. From the kick-out and just back from her yellow card Sile Kearney won a turnover and scored a cracking point to leave it an unusual score at half-time, Westmeath 0-4 to Wicklow 4-0.

Even though Wicklow were playing into the wind and had scored four goals, they could have possibly got a couple more. They also needed to hold possession better as they conceded a lot of turnovers especially around the middle third despite the fact that Shannon and Bourke were working their socks off.

Westmeath, on the other hand, had been playing too defensively with the wind without threatening the Wicklow goal enough and needed to get on the scoreboard quickly to narrow the eight-point deficit.

But it was Dominic Leech’s charges who opened the scoring in the 33rd minute from Fisher, who had her first shot off her right blocked down and then regathering the ball swung it over sweetly with her left.

Three minutes later it was the turn of the other Flood twin Sinead to show what she was made of, scoring a cracking point after great work by Shannon among others.

Wicklow pulled further ahead on 39 minutes with another super point from Caoimhe Flood to leave 4-3 to 0-4. Two minutes later Fisher put the win a little more in their sights from a free after Wicklow turned over a Westmeath clearance.

Wicklow then sent on fresh legs to consolidate the lead through the experienced Abby Magee and Zara Fennell.

Westmeath registered two more wides after great pressure from Cullen, O’Dwyer and Ni Ghallchobhair before they finished their scoring for the day with a pointed free from Gorman in the 48th minute.

Wicklow had two more wides while up the other end the hardworking Cullen, Murphy, Bourke and O’Toole cut out attacks and goalie Anna Carlyon pulled off a great save to deny the hosts any chance of a comeback!

More Wicklow substitutions followed with Orla Fee, Holly Wright, Poppi Rose Cullen Dunne, Ciara O’Brien and Eadaoin O’Keane all getting a chance to show their skill.

Indeed it showed the strength in depth that this squad has that the tempo of the game increased rather than decreased with their arrival.

Another Westmeath shot dropped short and was gathered by Wright with the resulting attack culminating in one of the scores of the game from Fisher off her right about 40 metres out. With two minutes left Abby Magee put over a sweet point and the powerhouse midfielder Shannon put over a rasper of a shot to leave the final score Westmeath 0-5 to Wicklow 4-7.

While Wicklow had stars all over the field the management deservedly gave the player of the match to midfielder Lizzie Bourke who was outstanding in both defence and attack.

Her selfless workrate was evident all day especially so about five minutes from the end when three Westmeath players were attacking towards her and she somehow managed to get a hand in to flick the ball from their possession.

Westmeath joint-manager Pat Geraghty reflecting on the game felt the goals were killer blows in the first half but said he couldn’t be prouder of his squad for their workrate, their hunger and appetite and their willingness to fight to the end!

Wicklow manager Dominic Leech said while the management would be very happy with the win he believed that they had struggled a little bit at times with their opposition’s defensive set-up and needed to work on keeping possession better.

Coach Jess Brennan echoed Dominic’s words and also added that there is a lot bigger performances to come from these players and they will get a lot better as they progress.

Next up for Wicklow is Laois in Portlaoise on Wednesday, April 12.

Wicklow: (1) Anna Carlyon; (2) Elaine O’Dwyer, (3) Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, (4) Ciara Wafer; (5) Grace Murphy, (6) Emily-Rose O’Toole (C), (7) Aoife Cullen; (8) Leila Shannon (0-1), (9) Lizzie Bourke (1-0); (10) Charlotte Nagle, (11) Aibhe King, (12) Laci-Jane Shannon (1-0); (13) Caoimhe Flood (1-1), (14) Ruby Keogh, (15) Sadhbh Fisher (1-3). Subs. - (16) Holly Wright (52 min), (17) Sinead Flood (29 min, 0-1), (18) Zara Fennell (46 min), (19) Orla Fee (53 min), (20) Poppi Rose Cullen Dunne (53 min), (21) Abby Magee (46 min, 0-1), (22) Ciara O’Brien (55 min), (23) Eadaoin O’Keane (55min), (24) Aine Donoghue, (25) Aisling Brennan, (26) Isabel Ledesma, (27) Emma Kinnear, (28) Aobha Harmon. Management: Dominic Leech, Jess Brennan, Kim Connors, Declan O’Brien, F.L.O., Barbara O’Toole, Physio, Roisin Ellis.

Westmeath: (1) Amy Donlan, (2)Ella Corcoran, (3) Claire O’Donoghue (C), (4) Rebecca Monaghan; (5) Aine Di Tullio, (6) Kayla McDonnell, (7) Lara McCartan; (8) Sophia McLoughlainn, (9) Claire Gaffney; (10) Sile Kearney, (11) Pip Ruane, (12) Ellan Foran; (13) Lisa Seery, (14) Sadbh Gorman, (15) Lilly Quinn. Subs. - (16) Caoimhe Morley, (17) Caoimhe McCormack, (18) Susan Duignan, (19) Emer Fogarty, (20) Kasey Mulvill, (21) Jemma Seary, (22) Alanna Coogan, (23) Kate Whyte, (24) Shauna Traynor, (25) Meabh O’Hara, (26) Emma Collins, (27) Emma Finnegan, (28) Holly Dowdall, (29) Eva McQuaid, (30) Clodagh McGlynn. Management: Richie Fogarty, Pat Geraghty, Tina Ruane, Declan Kiernan, Niall Scally, Susie Burzawa, Rebecca Ruane, Niamh Fogarty.