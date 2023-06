Wicklow GAA results and fixtures

Jack Reid of Dunlavin gets in his shot on goal, despite the efforts of Coolkenno's Eoghan Dolan.

Division 1 Senior Football League (BOTTOM): Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 0-11, St. Patrick’s 1-6; Baltinglass 0-9, Eire Og Greystones 1-6.

Division 1 Senior Football League (TOP): Bray Emmets 4-7, Blessington 0-12.

Division 1A Senior Football League (BOTTOM 4): Hollywood 2-9, Carnew 1-11; Kilcoole 2-9, Newtown 2-6.

Division 1A Senior Football League (TOP 4): Kiltegan 3-12, Kilmacanogue 1-10.

Division 2 Football League: Baltinglass 2-18, Ballymanus 2-10; Dunlavin 1-15, Coolkenno 1-9; Eire Og Greystones 2-8, Shillelagh/Coolboy 1-9; Laragh 1-12, Annacurra 1-5; Ashford 2-11, Ballinacor 1-11.

Division 3 Football League: An Tochar 3-12, Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 2-6; Rathnew 1-12, Stratford-Grangecon 0-8; An Tochar 1-11, Carnew 0-12; Aughrim 5-10, Blessington 2-9.

Division 4 Group 2: Dunlavin 7-20, Kilbride 0-5.

Junior Hurling League Group 1: Arklow Rock Parnell 1-11, Knockananna 1-9.

Minor Hurling PPL: Glenealy w/o, Michael Dwyers scr.; Eire Og Greystones w/o, Western Gaels scr.

Adult fixtures

Wednesday, June 28

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Dunlavin v Hollywood, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Garreth Whelan).

Junior Hurling League Group 1: Arklow Rock Parnell v Barndarrig 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Martin Molloy).

Junior Hurling League Group 2: Kilcoole v Eire Og Greystone, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Peadar De Hora).

Thursday, June 29

SFL Division 4 Group 1: Knockananna v Rathnew, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Liam D Keenan JNR); Newcastle v Eire Og Greystones, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Pamela Prendergast).

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Blessington v Kilbride, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: John Whyte).

SFL Division 4 Group 3: Newtown v Ashford, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Ian Culbert); Bray Emmets v Avondale, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Ciaran Goff).

SFL Division 5 Group 1: Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney v Barndarrig, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Eddie Leonard); Aughrim v Avoca, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Christy O’Rourke).

SFL Division 5 Group 2: An Tochar v Enniskerry, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Paul Gahan); Kilmacanogue v Kilcoole, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Tiarnan De Hal).

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Coolkenno v Tinahely, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: TBC); Ballymanus v Shillelagh/Coolboy, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Daragh Kelly).

SFL Division 5 Group 4: Stratford-Grangecon v Kiltegan, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Jimmy Lawlor); Donard-The Glen v Valleymount, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Garreth Whelan).

Friday, June 30

SFL Division 2: Donard-The Glen v Shillelagh/Coolboy, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 1 (BOTTOM): Eire Og Greystones v St Patrick’s, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Darragh Byrne)

SFL Division 1 (TOP): Tinahely v Bray Emmets, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Anthony Nolan); Rathnew v Blessington, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Liam D Keenan JNR).

SFL Division 1A (BOTTOM 4): Hollywood v Newtown, 7:30 p.m. (Ref: Diarmuid Haughian).

SFL Division 1A (TOP 4): An Tochar v Kilmacanogue, 8:15 p.m. (Ref: Garreth Whelan).

Saturday, July 1

SFL Division 2: Baltinglass v Valleymount, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Martin Molloy); Coolkenno v Eire Og Greystones, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Christy O’Rourke); Dunlavin v Ashford, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Kieron Kenny); Ballinacor v Laragh, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: John Keenan); Annacurra v Ballymanus, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Anthony Nolan).

SFL Division 3: Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney v Carnew, 6:00 p.m. (Ref: Liam D Keenan JNR).

Sunday, July 2

SFL Division 3: Aughrim v Tinahely, 11:30 a.m. (Ref: Eamonn Doyle); Stratford-Grangecon v Blessington, 11:30 a.m. (Ref: Diarmuid Haughian); An Tochar v Rathnew, 11:30 a.m. (Ref: Daragh Kelly); Barndarrig v Avoca, 11:30 a.m. (Ref: Tiarnan De Hal).

SFL Division 1A (BOTTOM 4): Carnew v Kilcoole, 11:30 a.m. (Ref: Garreth Whelan).

SFL Division 1A (TOP 4): Avondale v Kiltegan 11:30 a.m. (Ref: Ian Culbert).

Tuesday, July 4

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Hollywood v Blessington, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Ciaran Fleming).,

Thursday, July 6

SFL Division 4 Group 1: Rathnew v Eire Og Greystones 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Nick Nolan); Knockananna v Newcastle, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Christy O’Rourke).

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Kilbride v Baltinglass, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 4 Group 3: Ashford v Bray Emmets, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Eddie Leonard); Avondale v Newtown, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Paul Gahan).

SFL Division 5 Group 1: Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney v Aughrim, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Tiarnan De Hal); Barndarrig v Avoca, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Pamela Prendergast).

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Tinahely v Ballymanus, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Gerry Corbett); Shillelagh/Coolboy v Annacurra, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Garreth Whelan).

SFL Division 5 Group 4: Donard-The Glen v Stratford-Grangecon, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Eamonn Doyle); Valleymount v Kiltegan, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Noel Kinsella).

Friday, July 7

SFL Division 2 Football League: Donard-The Glen v Eire Og Greystones, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: John Keenan).

SFL Division 3: Blessington v An Tochar, 8:00 p.m. (Ref: Noel Kinsella).

Saturday, July 8

SFL Division 2: Valleymount v Annacurra, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Stephen Fagan); Shillelagh/Coolboy v Baltinglass, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Martin Molloy); Ballymanus v Ballinacor, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: John Keenan); Laragh v Dunlavin, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Anthony Nolan); Ashford v Coolkenno, 7:00 p.m. (Ref: Eddie Leonard).

SFL Division 3: Rathnew v Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney, 6:00 p.m. (Ref: Ciaran Goff); Tinahely v Stratford-Grangecon, 6:00 p.m. (Ref: Garreth Whelan); St Patrick’s v Barndarrig, 6:00 p.m. (Ref: Kieron Kenny).

Sunday, July 9

SFL Division 3: Avoca v Aughrim, 11:30 a.m. (Ref: James Phelan).

Juvenile fixtures

Wednesday, June 28

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship: All games at 7.00 p.m.; Michael Dwyers v Bray Emmets at Ballinakill (Referee: Paul Gahan); Glenealy v Eire Og Greystones 2 (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal); ARP v Western Gaels (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Carnew Emmets v Eire Og Greystones 1 (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr); Luke O’Tooles bye.

Under-11 Football Group 1: AGB 1 v Eire Og Greystones 1, 7.30 p.m., Pearse Park (Referee: AGB); Blessington 1 v Bray 1, 6.30 p.m. (Referee:Blessington); Rathnew 1 bye.

Under-11 Football Group 2: All games at 6.30 p.m.; Avondale v Aughrim (Referee: Avondale); Kilcoole v Kiltegan (Referee: Kilcoole); Baltinglass v Annacurra (Referee: Baltinglass); St. Patrick’s 1 v Kilmacanoge (Referee: St. Patrick’s); Coolkenno v Dunlavin (Referee: Coolkenno).

Under-11 Football Group 3: All games at 6.30 p.m.; AGB 2 v Baltinglass 2 (Referee: AGB); Barndarrig v Shilelagh/Coolboy (Referee: Barndarrig); Rathnew 2 v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Rathnew); Tinahely v An Tochar 1(Referee: Tinahely).

Under-11 Football Group 4: All games at 6.30 p.m.; Newtown v An Tochar 2 (Referee: Newtown); St. Kevin’s v St. Patrick’s 2 (Referee: St. Kevin’s); Ashford v Newcastle (Referee: Ashford); Kilcoole 2 v Bray 2 (Referee: Kilcoole).

Under-11 Football Group 5: All games at 6.30 p.m.; Avoca v Blessington 2 (Referee: Avoca); Ballinacor v St. Kevin’s 2 (Referee: Ballinacor); Kilbride v Newtown 2 (Referee: Kilbride); Donard/Glen v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Donard Glen); Eire Og Greystones 3 v Laragh (Referee: Eire Og); Eire Og Greystones 2 v Stratford/Grangecon Ballinakill (Referee: TBC).

Under-13B Football League/Championship: St. Nicholas v Naomh Eoin Gaels, 7.30 p.m., Dunlavin (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-13E Football League/Championship: An Tochar V Tomnafinogue 2, 7.00 p.m. (Referee: Philip Bracken).

U-17 1A Football Group 1: Blessington v Rathnew, 7.30 p.m. (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

Thursday, June 29

Under-15B Football League/Championship: St. Patrick’s v Kiltegan at Ballinakill, 7.15 p.m. (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-15C Football League/Championship: Naomh Eoin Gaels v Carnew Emmets Avoca, 7.00 p.m. (Referee: TBC).

Friday, June 30

Under-11 Hurling Group 2: Kilcoole v ARP 2, 6.45 p.m. (Referee: Kilcoole).

U-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Western Gaels v Carnew Emmets, 6.45 p.m. (Referee: TBC).

Under-13 Summer Series: St. Patrick’s v Ashford at Colaiste Chill Mhantain, 7.00 p.m. (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal).

U-17 2A Football: Carnew v Michael Dwyers at Knockanana, 7.30 p.m. (Referee: Gerry Corbett).

Saturday, July 1

Regional Feile Peil na nOg

Sunday, July 2

U-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Michael Dwyers v Eire Og Greystones at Ballinakill, 11.00 a.m. (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship: Carnew Emmets V Glenealy, 11.00 a.m. (Referee: Michael Owens).

Monday, July 3

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: All games at 6.30 p.m.; ARP v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: ARP); Avondale v Western Gaels (Referee: Avondale); St. Patrick’s v Eire Og Greystones 1 (Referee: St. Patrick’s).

Under-13A Hurling League: All games at 7.00 p.m.; Michael Dwyers v St. Patrick’s, Highpark W91Y0Y5 (Referee: TBC); Carnew Emmets v Eire Og Greystones (Referee: TBC); Bray Emmets v Glenealy (Referee: TBC).

Under-13B Hurling League: All games at 7.00 p.m.; ARP v Avondale (Referee: TBC); Barndarrig v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: TBC); St. Patrick’s 2 v Kilcoole (Referee: TBC); Western Gaels bye.

U-17 1A Football Group 1: All games at 7.30 p.m., St. Patrick’s v Eire Og Greystones (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Bray Emmets v Blessington (Referee: Nick Nolan); Rathnew v AGB (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

U-17 1A Football Group 2: All games at 7.30 p.m.; Michael Hogans v Tomnafinogue at Avoca (Referee: Paul Gahan); Annacurra v St. Kevin’s (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

U-17 2A Football: All games at 7.30 p.m.; Kilcoole v Carnew (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Michael Dwyers v Tomnafinogue 2 at Knockanana (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Baltinglass v Aughrim (Referee: Pat Dunne); Clann na Gaels v Pearse Gaels at Enniskerry (Referee: Peadar De Hora).

Tuesday, July 4

Under-15A Football League Group 1: All games at 7.00 p.m.; Eire Og Greystones v St. Patrick’s (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal); AGB v Blessington (Referee: TBC).

Under-15A Football League Group 2: All games at 7.00 p.m.; An Tochar v Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC); Rathnew v Annacurra (Referee: TBC).

Under-15A Football League Group 3: All games at 7.00 p.m.; Tomnafinogue v Kiltegan (Referee: TBC); St. Nicholas v Naomh Eoin Gaels (Referee: TBC).

Under-15C Football League: All games at 7.00 p.m. Aughrim v Ashford (Referee: TBC); Baltinglass v St. Kevin’s (Referee: TBC); Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole (Referee: TBC); Newtown bye,

Under-15D Football League: All games at 7.00 p.m.; AGB 2 v Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Avondale v Eire Og Greystones 2 (Referee: TBC); Clann na Gael v Clara Gaels (Referee: TBC); St. Nicholas v Blessington 2 (Referee: TBC).