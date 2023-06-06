Wicklow GAA, LGFA and camogie fixtures and results

All-Ireland final for the Wicklow LGFA Under-14 team

John Byrne, Niamh Redmond, Teresa Byrne and Rena Byrne supporting the Wicklow hurlers in Croke Park last weekend.

Thursday, June 8

SFL Division 5 Group 4: Stratford-Grangecon v. Donard-The Glen, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Saturday, June 10

At MacDonagh Park, Nenagh - Under-14 All-Ireland Festival of Football Bronze Final: Wicklow v Clare, 1.30pm (Referee: Aaron Clogher).

At Tipperary venue - Glen Dimplex Premier Junior All-Ireland Camogie Championship Group 1, Round 2: Tipperary v Wicklow, time TBC.

Intermediate Hurling League: Western Gaels v. Kilcoole, 6pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); St Patrick’s v. Avondale, 6pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Arklow Rock Parnells v. Aughrim, 6pm (Referee: TBC).

At Echelon Park - Senior Hurling League (Dessie Murphy Cup) final: Carnew Emmets v. Kiltegan, 6pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Sunday, June 11

At Lannleire GFC (Dunleer, Co. Louth) - TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 2 Round 1: Wicklow v. Tyrone, 2pm (Referee: Paul Burke).

Monday, June 12

At Ballinakill - Under-14 Division 1 Camogie league final: Carnew Emmets v. Annacurra, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

At Ballinakill - Under-14 Division 3 camogie league final: Éire Óg v. Kilcoole, 7pm (Referee: Niamh Colfer.

Wicklow supporters from Bray Emmets in Croke Park.

Tuesday, June 13

SFL Division 5 Group 2: Kilcoole v. Enniskerry, 8pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

Friday, June 16

SFL Division 2: Donard-The Glen v. Ballymanus, 8pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

SFL Division 1 (TOP): Rathnew v. Bray Emmets, 8pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne);

Blessington v. Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 1 (BOTTOM): Éire Óg Greystones v. Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney, 8pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan); St Patrick’s v. Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Saturday, June 17

SFL Division 2: Shillelagh-Coolboy v. Valleymount, 7pm, (Referee: Kieron Kenny);

Baltinglass v. Laragh, 7pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Annacurra v. Ashford, 7pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR); Ballinacor v. Coolkenno, 7pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Dunlavin v. Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

SFL Division 3: St Patrick’s v. Tinahely, 6pm (Referee: Martin Molloy); Stratford-Grangecon v. Carnew Emmets, 6pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Sunday, June 18

At Clare venue - TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 2 Round 2: Clare v. Wicklow, 2pm (referee: Kevin Corcoran).

SFL Division 3: Aughrim v. Rathnew, 11.30am (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Barndarrig v. Blessington, 11.30am (Referee: Nick Nolan); An Tóchar v. AGB, 11.30am (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

SFL Division 1A (TOP 4): An Tóchar v. Kiltegan, 11.30am (Referee: Noel Kinsella);

Kilmacanogue v. Avondale, 11.30am (Referee: Martin Molloy).

SFL Division 1A (BOTTOM 4): Newtown v. Carnew Emmets, 11.30am (Referee: John Keenan); Hollywood v. Kilcoole, 11.30am (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

Wicklow manager Casey O'Brien with the Nickey Rackard Cup while surrounded by his players in the dressing room in Croke Park.

ADULT RESULTS

Nickey Rackard Cup final: Wicklow 1-20, Donegal 3-12

SFL Division 1 Round 7: Rathnew 0-11, Éire Óg Greystones 0-8.

SFL Division 4 Group 1 Round 4: Newcastle 2-10, Rathnew 1-7.

SFL Division 4 Group 2 Round 6: Hollywood 7-12, Kilbride 3-9; Dunlavin 2-18, Baltinglass 3-13.

SFL Division 4 Group 3 Round 3: Avondale 3-10, Ashford 0-13.

SFL Division 5 Group 3 Round 7: Annacurra 3-11, Ballymanus 4-7; Shillelagh-Coolboy W/O, Coolkenno -.

SFL Division 5 Group 4 Round 4: Stratford-Grangecon 2-10, Valleymount 1-5.

Intermediate Hurling League Round 6: St Patrick’s W/O, Carnew Emmets -; Avondale W/O, Western Gaels -; Arklow Rock Parnells 1-16, St Patrick’s Kilcoole 1-10.

Junior Hurling League Group 1 Round 3: Arklow Rock Parnells W/O, Western Gaels -; Kiltegan 3-17, Knockananna 4-10.

Minor Hurling PPL Round 6: Bray Emmets 8-17, Arklow Rock Parnells 0-10; Carnew Emmets 5-14, Michael Dwyers 2-3; St Patrick’s 4-14, Luke O’Toole’s 2-10; Round 4: Bray Emmets 4-17, Western Gaels 2-4; Éire Óg Greystones W/O, St Patrick’s -.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, June 7

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games at 7pm): Glenealy v. Éire Óg Greystones; ARP v. Bray Emmets; Western Gaels v. Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers v. St Patricks.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Luke O’Tooles v. Barndarrig; Éire Óg Greystones v. Bray Emmets; Kilcoole v. Michael Dwyers.

Under-13E Football League/Championship (all games at 7pm): Tomnafinogue 2 v. Éire Óg Greystones 3 in Coolboy (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); AGB 2 v. St Kevins 2 in Pearse’s Park (Referee: Darragh Kelly).

Under-15A Football League/Championship: AGB v. Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Under-15B Football League/Championship: St Patricks v. Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Kiltegan BYE.

Under-15C Football League/Championship (all games at 7pm unless stated): Baltinglass v. Naomh Eoin Gaels (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Carnew Emmets v. Ashford (Referee: Gerry Corbett); Avondale v. Kilcoole at 7.15pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15D Football League/Championship (all games at 7pm unless stated): Aughrim v. AGB 2 at 7.45pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. St Nicholas 2 at 7.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Clann na Gael v. Clara Gaels in Enniskerry (Referee: Tony McLaughlin); Blessington 2 v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Thursday, June 8

Under-13A Football League/Championship: Blessington v. Éire Óg Greystones, 7pm (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Under-13B Football League/Championship: Baltinglass v. Annacurra (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Naomh Eoin Gaels v. St Patricks in Barndarrig (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Friday, June 9

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Western Gaels v. ARP, 6.30pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

U10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4: Kilbride v. St Kevins, 6.45pm (Referee: Kilbride).

Under-13C Football League/Championship: Carnew Emmets v. Kilcoole (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-15A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue v. Blessington, 7pm at Tinahely (Referee: Garreth Whelan).

Under-15C Football League/Championship: Ashford v. Newtown 7.15pm (Referee: Nick Nolan).

Sunday, June 11

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship: Barndarrig/Avondale v. Carnew Emmets 11am in Barndarrig (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 11am): Baltinglass v. AGB (Referee: Liam Cullen); St Nicholas v. Blessington in Donard (Referee: Noel Kinsella).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 11am): An Tóchar v. Naomh Eoin Gaels (Referee: James Phelan); Clara Gaels v Newtown in Laragh (Referee: Nick Nolan); St Kevins BYE.

Under-15A Football League/Championship (all games 11am): St Nicholas v. Bray Emmets in Donard (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); AGB v. Annacurra (Referee: Eddie Leonard).

Under-15B Football League/Championship: Kiltegan v. An Tochar, 7pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-15C Football League/Championship: Baltinglass v. Avondale (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-15D Football League/Championship: Aughrim v. Éire Óg Greystones 2, 11am (Referee: Kieron Kenny); St Nicholas 2 v. Blessington 2 in Dunlavin (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Monday, June 12

Under-10 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Avondale; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. ARP; Western Gaels v. St Patricks; Luke O’Toole’s BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4: Newtown v. Kilbride, 6.30pm.

Under-13A Football League/Championship (all games 7pm): AGB v. Bray Emmets; Blessington v. Michael Dwyers; Tomnafinogue v. Éire Óg Greystones at the Fairgreen(Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Under-13B Football League/Championship (all games 7pm): Newtown v. St Kevins (Referee: Paul Gahan); St Nicholas v. St Patricks, venue TBC (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Rathnew v. Balltinglass (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Annacurra v. Naomh Eoin Gaels (Referee: Christy O’Rourke).

Under-13C Football League/Championship (all games 7pm) Kilcoole v. Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Nick Nolan); Aughrim/Avondale v. Stratford-Grangecon (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Ashford v. Carnew Emmets in Avondale (Referee: TBC).

Under-13D Football League/Championship (all games 7pm): An Tóchar 2 v. Clara Gaels (Referee: Philip Bracken); Clann na Gael v. Coolkenno in Enniskerry (Referee: Tony McLaughlin).

Under-13E Football League/Championship (all games 7pm): An Tóchar v. Tomnafinogue 2 (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Éire Óg Greystones 3 v. Éire Óg Greystones 4 (Referee: TBC); Blessington 2 v. St Patricks 2 (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Tuesday, June 13

Under-15D Football League/Championship (all games at 7pm): Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg Greystones 2 at 7.45pm in Ballymanus (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Wednesday, June 14

Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Rathnew 1; St Patricks 1 v. Bray Emmets 1; AGB 1 BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games at 6.30pm): Blessington v. Avondale; Baltinglass v. Dunlavin; Tinahely v. Annacurra; Shilelagh-Coolboy v. Aughrim.

Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Ashford v. Kilmacanogue; Kilcoole v. Carnew Emmets; Baltinglass 2 v. An Tóchar; Newtown v. Rathnew 2; Blessington 2 v. AGB 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): St Kevins v. St Patricks 2; Kiltegan v. Newtown 2; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. An Tóchar 2; Bray Emmets 2 v. Barndarrig.

Under-11 Football Group 5 (all games at 6.30pm): Ballincor v. Donard-The Glen; Newcastle v. Michael Dwyers; Laragh v. Avoca; St Kevins 2 v. Éire Óg Greystones 3; Stratford-Grangecon v. Enniskerry; Kilbride v. Coolkenno.

Under-13E Football League/Championship: Éire Óg Greystones 4 v. St Patricks 2, 7pm (Referee: TBC).

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games 7pm): Western Gaels v. Michael Dwyers; Bray Emmets v. Luke O’Toole’s; Carnew Emmets v. Glenealy; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. ARP; Barndarrig/Avondale v. Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Avondale (Referee: TBC).