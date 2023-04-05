Wicklow GAA fixtures and results

Young Wicklow supporters meeting the football squad in Ballinakill on Monday evening.

Wicklow footballers having a game of tug-of-war in Ballinakill on Monday evening.

Friday, April 7

SFL Division 1: Baltinglass v Tinahely, 8:00 p.m. (Referee: Garreth Whelan)

Intermediate Hurling League: St Patrick’s Wicklow v Aughrim 6:30 p.m. (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Saturday, April 8

SFL Division 2: Laragh v Eire Og Greystones, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Coolkenno v Valleymount, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Ballinacor v Donard-The Glen 5:30 p.m. (Referee: Anthony Nolan); Annacurra v Baltinglass, 6:00 p.m. (Referee: Pat Dunne)

SFL Division 3: Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney v Avoca, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: Eamonn Doyle).

Intermediate Hurling League: Carnew v Kilcoole, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: Michael Owens); Western Gaels v Arklow Rock Parnell, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: TBC).

Sunday, April 9

At Echelon Park, Aughrim - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship - Round 1: Wicklow v Carlow, 2.30 p.m. (Referee: Barry Tiernan).

SFL Division 3: Stratford-Grangecon v Barndarrig, 11:30 (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Senior Hurling League: Kiltegan v Carnew 11:30 (Referee: Liam D. Keenan Jnr).

Monday, April 10

Senior Hurling League: Glenealy v Eire Og Greystones, 3:00 p.m. (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Wednesday, April 12

At Wexford or Carlow venue - 2023 Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Group 3 Round 2: Winner of Wexford and Carlow v Wicklow, time TBC.

Friday, April 14

SFL Division 3: Rathnew v Blessington, 8:00 p.m (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal).

Saturday, April 15

At venue TBC - GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20B Championship - Richie McElligott Cup semi-final: Wicklow/Down v quarter-final winner, time TBC.

Intermediate Hurling League: Aughrim v Carnew, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: Paul Gahan); Arklow Rock Parnell v St Patrick’s Wicklow, 4:00 p.m. (Referee: Martin Molloy); Kilcoole v Avondale, 4:00 p.m (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Sunday, April 16

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Nicky Rackard Cup - Round 1: Wicklow v Louth, 2pm.

Senior Hurling League: Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 11:30 (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Carnew v Glenealy, 11:30 (Referee: John Keenan).

Tuesday, April 18

SFL Division 1A: Kiltegan v Kilcoole 7:30 p.m. (Referee: Pat Dunne).

SFL Division 3: Blessington v Carnew, 8:00 p.m. (Referee: Pat Dunne).

ADULT RESULTS

Division 1 Senior Football League: Blessington 3-9, Bray Emmets 3-8; Rathnew 1-12 St Patrick’s Wicklow 0-4.

Division 1A Senior Football League: Newtown 2-9, Carnew 1-8; An Tochar 1-11, Hollywood 1-10; Kilmacanogue 2-12, Avondale 2-6.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 5

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship: All games at 6.30 p.m unless stated, Glenealy v Western Gaels (Referee: Paul Gahan); Luke O’Tooles v Michael Dwyers Aughrim (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Bray Emmets v Eire Og Greystones 1, 8.15 p.m. (Referee: Michael Owens); Barndarrig/Avondale v Carnew Emmets, Avondale (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Eire Og Greystones 2 v ARP (Referee: James Phelan).

Under-11 Football Group 1: All games at 6.30 p.m., Rathnew 1 v Eire Og Greystones 1 (Referee: Rathnew); Bray Emmets 1 v St Patrick’s 1 (Referee: Bray Emmets); AGB 1 bye.

Under-11 Football Group 2: All games at 6.30 p.m. unless stated, Blessington v Dunlavin (Referee: Blessington); Avondale v Tinahely (Referee: Avondale); Annacurra v Aughrim, 7.30 p.m. (Referee: Annacurra); Shillelagh/Coolboy v Baltinglass (Referee: Shillelagh/Coolboy).

Under-11 Football Group 3: All games at 6.30 p.m., An Tochar v Ashford (Referee: An Tochar); Carnew Emmets v Kilmacanogue (Referee: Carnew Emmets); Kilcoole v Newtown (Referee: Kilcoole); Blessington 2 v Baltinglass 2 (Referee: Blessington); AGB 2 v Rathnew 2 (Referee: AGB).

Under-11 Football Group 4: All games at 6.30 p.m., St Kevin’s v Kiltegan (Referee: St Kevin’s); Barndarrig v St Patrick’s 2 (Referee: Barndarrig); Newtown 2 v Eire Og Greystones 2 (Referee: Newtown); Bray Emmets 2 v An Tochar 2 (Referee: Bray Emmets).

Under-11 Football Group 5: All games at 6.30 p.m., Donard/Glen v Kilbride (Referee: Donard/Glen); Coolkenno v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Coolkenno); Ballincor v Avoca (Referee: Ballinacor); Newcastle v Eire Og Greystones 3 (Referee: Newcastle); Laragh v Enniskerry (Referee: Laragh); St Kevin’s v Stratford/Grangecon (Referee: St Kevin’s).

Under-13C Football League/Championship: Eire Og Greystones 2 v Kilcoole 2, 6.45 p.m. (Referee: Tony McLaughlin).

Friday, April 7

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: All games at 7.00 p.m., Michael Hogans v Pearse Gaels, Avondale (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Tomnafinogue v Clann Na Gael Coolboy (Referee: Eamon Doyle); AGB 2 v Baltinglass, Pearse Park (Referee: Nick Nolan); Kilcoole bye.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Annacurra v Michael Dwyers 7.30 p.m. (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-13E Football League/Championship: St Kevin’s 2 v Tomnafingoue 2, 6.45 p.m, Hollywood (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

Sunday, April 9

U-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: All games at 11.00 a.m., Blessington v Baltinglass (Referee: Pat Dunne); St Nicholas v St Kevin’s (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); AGB v Eire Og Greystones Ballymoney (Referee: James Phelan).

U-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2: St Patrick’s v Rathnew, 1.00 p.m. (Referee: Nick Nolan); Michael Dwyers v An Tochar, 11.00 a.m., Ballymanus (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

U-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3: All games at 11.00 a.m., St Kevin’s v Clara Gaels, Hollywood (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Naomh Eoin Gaels v Newtown, Barndarrig (Referee: Tiarnan De Hal).

Tuesday, April 11

Under-13A Hurling League: All games at 7.00 p.m., St Patrick’s v Carnew Emmets (Referee: John Keenan); Eire Og Greystones v Glenealy (Referee: Michael Owens); Michael Dwyers bye.

Under-13B Hurling League: All games at 7.00 p.m., Bray Emmets v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: Peadar De Hora); St Patrick’s 2 v Kilcoole (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Barndarrig v Western Gaels (Referee: Liam Keenan); Avondale bye.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1: All games at 7.00 p.m, St Nicholas v Bray Emmets, Donard (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); St Patrick’s v Blessington (Referee: Nick Nolan); AGB v Eire Og Greystones (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2: Aughrim v St Kevin’s, 7.00 p.m. (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Michael Dwyers v Rathnew, 7.00 p.m., Ballymanus (Referee: Martin Molloy); An Tochar v Annacurra, 7.45 p.m. (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Baltinglass v Kilcoole, 7.15 p.m. (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Pearse Gaels v Tomnafinogue, 7.15 p.m., Newtown (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Clann Na Gael v AGB 2, 7.00 p.m., Kilmacanogue (Referee: Tiarna De Hal); Michael Hogans bye.

Wednesday, April 12

Under-11 Hurling Group 1: Carnew Emmets v St Patrick’s (Referee: TBC); ARP v Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Western Gaels v Glenealy (Referee: TBC); Eire Og Greystones v Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC).

Under-11 Hurling Group 2: Barndarrig v Avondale (Referee: TBC); Kilcoole v ARP 2 (Referee: TBC); Luke O’Tooles v Eire Og Greystones 2 (Referee: TBC); Bray Emmets 2 bye.

Under-15A Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue v Blessington (Referee: TBC); AGB v Annacurra (Referee: TBC); St Nicholas v Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC).

Under-15B Football League/Championship: St Patrick’s v Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Rathnew v Eire Og Greystones (Referee: TBC); Kiltegan v An Tochar (Referee: TBC).

Under-15C Football League/Championship: Ashford v Kilcoole (Referee: TBC); St Kevin’s v Avondale (Referee: TBC); Carnew Emmets v Baltinglass (Referee: TBC); Naomh Eoin Gael v Newtown (Referee: TBC).

Under-15D Football League/Championship: Eire Og Greystones 2 v Clann Na Gael (Referee: TBC); Blessington 2 v Aughrim (Referee: TBC); AGB 2 v St Nicholas 2 (Referee: TBC); Clara Gaels bye.

Friday, April 14

U-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Carnew Emmets v ARP (Referee: TBC); St Patrick’s v Western Gaels (Referee: TBC).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3: All games at 7.00 p.m., Tomnafinogue v Michael Hogans, Tinahely (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Kilcoole v Clann Na Gael (Referee: Eddie Leonard); AGB 2 v Pearse Gaels Ballymoney (Referee: Christy O Rourke); Baltinglass bye.

Monday, April 17

Minor A Hurling 11/12 aside Player Pathway League: Glenealy v Luke O’Tooles (Referee: TBC); ARP v Western Gaels (Referee: TBC); Eire Og Greystones v Carnew Emmets (Referee: TBC); Bray Emmets v St Patrick’s (Referee: TBC); Michael Dwyers bye.

Under-13A Football League/Championship: Bray Emmets v Eire Og Greystones (Referee: TBC); Michael Dwyers v AGB (Referee: TBC); Blessington v Tomnafinogue (Referee: TBC).

Under-13B Football League/Championship: Annacurra v St Patrick’s, 7.30 p.m. (Referee: TBC); St Nicholas v Rathnew (Referee: TBC); Baltinglass v St Kevin’s (Referee: TBC).

Under-13C Football League/Championship: Eire Og Greystones 2 v Newtown (Referee: TBC); Carnew Emmets V Kilcoole (Referee: TBC); Naomh Eoin Gaels V Aughrim/Avondale (Referee: TBC).

Under-13D Football League/Championship: Ashford v Coolkenno (Referee: TBC); Clara Gael v Eire Og Greystones 4, Laragh (Referee: Liam Keenan); Clann Na Gael v An Tochar 2 (Referee: TBC); Stratford/Grangecon bye.

Under-13E Football League/Championship: St Patrick’s 2 v AGB 2 (Referee: TBC); Blessington 2 v Tomnafinogue 2 (Referee: TBC); Eire Og Greystones 3 v An Tochar (Referee: TBC); St Kevin’s 2 bye.