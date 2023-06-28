Wicklow GAA clubs well represented at national Féile competitions

WICKLOW were well-represented across camogie and hurling at the national Feiles over the weekend, with Bray Emmets, Éire Óg, Avondale, and Arklow Rock-Parnells all representing the Garden County across one of or, in the case of Greystones and Carnew, both codes.

The Bray Emmets hurlers.

Starting with Bray Emmets, who made it to the final of the John West Feile na nGael. They started their excursion with the pool stage, which saw them pick up wins over Broadford (2-7 to 0-2), Fr. Dalton’s (4-4 to 1-1). Their only blip at this stage of the competition came in the form of a 1-4 to 2-5 defeat to Borris Kilcotton.

In the semi-finals, they met St. Lazarian’s of Carlow. A hum-dinger of a contest saw the Wicklow side emerge victorious following a tightly-competed clash, with Bray eventually winning out 3-6 to 3-3.

The final saw Bray rematch Borris Kilcotton, the same side to whom they had lost in the group stage.

While Emmets acquitted themselves well against the talented young men from Laois, the result was the same, with Bray coming up short 0-7 to 0-5.

Avondale made the short trip to Belfast for the John West Camogie Feile na nGael, eventually coming up short in the Shield Final following an intense, closely-fought series of matches.

They started their campaign on the winning side with an extraordinarily tight, 0-2 to 0-1 victory over St. Enda’s. Unfortunately, their next game did not end the same way, as they came undone 2-6 to 0-1 against host club Lamh Dhearg.

They bounced back from that, drawing with Portaferry 1-4 apiece to finish joint-second in the group. As a result, they qualified for the shield competition, sealing their place in the final with a 1-5 to 0-2 win over St. Oliver Plunkett’s.

The shield final saw them square off against St. Enda’s once again.

A rematch of their opening game which they won by a point, the sequel was just as tightly fought. Unfortunately, on this occasion, it was St. Enda’s who emerged victorious, winning 0-2 to 0-1; an exact reversal of the final scoreline from their first game.

The Arklow Rock Parnell camogie team.

Arklow Rock-Parnells made the journey to Carlow to compete in their John West National Camogie Feile. While they came up short in the final when all was said and done, their ruthless run to the decider was demonstrative of the talent on display.

They started out by beating Ballieboro from Cavan 3-3 to 3-2 but the rampant ARP only got stronger from there, hammering Burren Rangers 3-3 to no score in their very next game before moving on to their final pool stage game.

Once again, they kept a clean sheet, as they brushed aside Killarney by another imperious scoreline of 4-1 to no score.

Their momentum continued in the semi-finals, in which they met and beat Eglish from Tyrone. For the third game from four, they shot 3-3, although their run of clean sheets came to an end as Eglish ran up 1-1.

The final saw them rematch Ballieboro, the side that had given ARP their closest contest of the day up to that point.

Unfortunately, ARP were unable to round out the clean sweep against their Cavan rivals, losing 3-4 to 1-3 in the decider.

The Eire Og Greystones hurlers.

The Eire Og Greystones camogie team.

Eire Og boasted teams across both codes for the hurling and camogie Feiles. Their camogie side made the journey to Rockfield for their matches, starting with a swashbuckling 7-6 to no score dismantling of Inniskeen.

They followed this up with a far tighter win over Padraig Pearses, beating them 2-5 to 1-2, before suffering their first defeat at the hands of Tralee Parnells on a scoreline of 2-12 to 0-2.

Their pool stage results saw them qualify for a cup semi-final berth, in which they met Portumna. Unfortunately, it was here where the adventure came to an end as they were beaten 3-4 to 3-0.

Over in Borris in Ossary, the Greystones hurlers contested in their regional feile. They started with a 1-6 to 0-4 defeat at the hands of Boardsmill/Clann na nGael, following that up with a loss to Firies by 0-4 to 0-1. Their final pool stage game saw them lose 5-5 to 1-4 against Abbeyleix St. Lazarian’s.

Their next game was the shield semi-final, in which they came up against Broadford, finally getting their first win, on a scoreline of 3-7 to 2-2. They met Boardsmill/Clann na nGael for the second time in the final, unfortunately coming up short 1-5 to 0-3.

Finally, Carnew Emmets made the trip to Ballygar for the camogie feile, kicking it off in style with a 2-6 to 0-1 win over Burt before picking up another win in the form of a 3-7 to 0-1 victory over Castletara.

They completed their pool stage with yet another impressive win, beating Castlebar Mitchels 2-3 to 0-4.

In the cup semi-final, they came up against Westport and were formidable once again, running out 6-3 to 1-0 winners to set up a Division 4 final clash against Eire Og. Going into the game, it seemed as if nothing could stop Carnew from leaving with silverware, and that is exactly what transpired, as they won 0-6 to 0-0 to emerge as champions.

As for the hurlers, they were over in Westmount, starting their campaign with a 1-7 to 2-4 draw against Padraig Pearses.

They followed this up with a 2-6 to 0-8 defeat at the hands of Ballyshannon before finally getting their first win, 1-10 to 1-3 over Westport.

They continued to build in the semi-finals of the shield with a 3-6 to 0-3 win over Western Gaels, setting them up for a rematch against Westport.

Unfortunately, they were unable to replicate that earlier victory, instead coming up agonisingly short on a scoreline of 1-4 to 1-7.