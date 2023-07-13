Wicklow GAA clubs are “not being fair to their county” as dire lack of support shown for annual fundraiser to date

Just three clubs had signed up to enter a team into golf classic at Blainroe Golf Club on August 25 by Wednesday

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne lamented the lack of support for the approaching golf classic at Wednesday evening's county board meeting in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne said that clubs aren’t being fair to their county by not supporting the golf classic fundraiser that is scheduled to take place in Blainroe Golf Club on August 25.

Just three clubs in the Garden County had pledged their support for the event by entering a team at the time the Kiltegan native made his remarks at the county board meeting in Echelon Park Aughrim on Wednesday evening.

“We sent word out (to clubs), our golf classic is on August 25,” said Byrne.

“Patrick Doyle is here in the room tonight; he’s looking after the golf classic along with Conor Doyle.

“But we are getting a very poor response back from the clubs.

“If anybody wishes to give the name of their club tonight, they can. I’m asking each and every one of the clubs to take part. This is the only fundraising that we are running this year on behalf of the county.

“You can see that everything is being done for players within the county scene.

“There’s a lot going on in the development squads. Yes, Echelon and Beakonshaw have come on board, but we also have to provide funding, and it doesn’t fall out of the sky.

“We need your help and support on this, 100 percent.

To date, three clubs, I’m sad to say, three clubs have come on board and said they are going to play in the golf classic. I don’t think that’s being fair to your county.

“We run this once a year. It’s €350 for a team or €100 for a tee box. I’m asking you here tonight (to support the event). I’m asking each of you to bring this back to your clubs,” he added.

Carnew Emmets declared that they would be supporting the event.

The Wicklow GAA Golf Classic is sponsored by DAR Golf Construction and costs €350 to enter a team into. On the day there will be six team prizes, a barbecue on the 10th tee and a main course meal.

For more information or to book your slot you can contact Patrick Doyle on 086 2373489 or by email to patrick@whscottlifting.com or Conor Doyle on 087 7683382 or by email to conordoyle87@gmail.com.

Damien Byrne also informed delegates that the county is in discussions with Punchestown racecourse about holding a race day in 2024.

“We are talking to them, and a date is set on May 4. We’ll have more at the next county board meeting,” he said.