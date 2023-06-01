Wicklow GAA calendar too busy to grant LGFA request to play county finals at Echelon Park Aughrim

Alternative dates were offered

Echelon Park Aughrim is unavailable on dates requested by Wicklow LGFA to play their county finals due to a busy schedule of key Wicklow GAA club championship games. The finals have been played in Baltinglass in recent years.

“To move them out of Aughrim would cost us probably €15,000 or €20,000,” was the harsh reality of why Wicklow GAA cannot agree to a request from Wicklow LGFA to host their county finals day at Echelon Park Aughrim on two dates requested ahead of the start of their Leinster club championships.

While an alternative date is still a possibility, September 23, Wicklow GAA had not heard back from Wicklow LGFA at the time of the meeting on Monday evening.

The issue was discussed by delegates at Monday evening’s county board meeting in Ballymoney and followed a question from St. Patrick’s GAA Club delegates regarding developments on the matter.

“An email was sent into our CCC, they looked at it, and they went back to the LGFA with two alternative dates because of our own fixtures. We gave them two alternative dates but that, seemingly, is not feasible for them,” said Damien Byrne.

“If we take our own competitions out of it (Aughrim), we’ve just outlined it on behalf of the CCC, the quarter-final and semi-final stages, that they could be played in some other club grounds other than Aughrim, if they want to give the grounds to the Wicklow LGFA’s three finals,” he said.

A delegate explained that Wicklow LGFA have to have their county finals played by October 8 because of Leinster.

“That’s why there’s a deadline,” they said.

“But we also have a deadline with Leinster,” said Chris O’Connor.

“Could they be played as double headers?” asked another delegate.

“We would have two or three games maybe on the Sunday, same on the Saturday,” he explained while Chris O’Connor said that the semi-finals of the Junior ‘A’, Intermediate and Senior football championships were fixed for that weekend.

A delegate asked if Wicklow LGFA could not come forward by a week. Damien Byrne said that Wicklow GAA had provided two alternative dates, September 23 or October 14/15.

“They (the CCC) have looked at this. They have all their fixtures and venues done out, to be fair. They looked at it and those were the dates,” said Byrne.

Colm Finnegan said the weekends requested are two of the busiest in the Wicklow GAA fixtures calendar.

“Two of the weekends were October 1 and 2, and October 7 and 8, they were specifically requested. October 1 and 2 will be our county quarter-finals when we would expect to be playing two triple headers in Aughrim on the Saturday and Sunday, and October 7 and 8 are the dates for the county semi-finals,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that those dates are the optimum dates for both the ladies and Wicklow GAA, and we do accept that October 14 and 15 is too late in terms of the Leinster, but September 23 is available,” he added.

Carnew’s James Doran asked if the Wicklow GAA club championships could be brought forward. Colm Finnegan said that the clubs had all received their fixtures at this stage and that players had plans in place for holidays etc.

One club delegate said that his club would rescind their right to play a quarter-final or semi-final in Aughrim if it meant that the LGFA could play their games there.

Another delegate said that even if it couldn’t be arranged this year, that it would be nice to allow Wicklow LGFA play their finals next year.

A Kilcoole delegate said that Baltinglass, where the last number of Wicklow LGFA county final days have been held, is a “living nightmare” to get in and out of due on finals day due to scanning of tickets and the likes and that Aughrim would be the perfect venue.

Eddie Leonard wondered if Wicklow LGFA could be given October 7 or October 8 and the Wicklow GAA games be moved to alternative venues around the county.

“October 7 and 8 are fixed for the Intermediate and Senior semi-finals,” said Colm Finnegan. “Are you suggesting we move the Intermediate and Senior semi-finals out of Aughrim. I’m going to be very brutal here, the Intermediate and Senior semi-finals are a very, very big – and I’m bringing it down to cash here – are a very, very big element of our gate receipts at that time of the year. And to move them out of Aughrim would cost us probably €15,000 or €20,000. I’d hate to be seen as money-grabbing, but that’s the reality of it,” he said.

Damien Byrne suggested that Wicklow CCC and the fixtures people from Wicklow LGFA sit down and have dialogue on this.

Tim Balfe said that if this was to happen in the future, Wicklow CCC would need the request in by December at the latest.