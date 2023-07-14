Wicklow GAA await referee’s report after Division 5 football game abandoned following flare up

A video of the incident in the Annacurra v. Tinahely game on Thursday has been viewed almost 20,000 times on Facebook

The SFL division 5 Group 3 game between Annacurra and Tinahely was abandoned on Thursday evening.

Wicklow GAA are awaiting the referee’s report from the abandoned SFL Division 5 Group 3 fixture between Annacurra and Tinahely on Thursday evening before taking any further action.

Match referee Gerry Corbett left the field early in the second half following a flare up between the sides immediately after a throw ball, with Annacurra reportedly leading the game by 2-6 to 1-4 at that stage.

A video circulated widely on WhatsApp immediately after the game and subsequently published on The Clare Times Facebook page shows some of the incident which took place close to the sideline in Annacurra GAA Club.

In the video, blows appear to be landed following the throw ball and then the altercation splits into two small groups, one on the field and one on the sideline.

The footage appears to show a small number of individuals involved in the fracas while the majority are either trying to restore calm or staying well clear of the trouble.

At the time of publishing, the video had been viewed almost 20,000 times on Facebook, had been shared 29 times on that platform and had been circulated widely on WhatsApp.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne said that he had been informed of an incident in the game in question and that, “unfortunately, the game had to be abandoned because of very serious incidents”.

Byrne said that Wicklow GAA would be taking no further action or making any further comment until they had received Gerry Corbett’s referee’s report.

“The CCC will be dealing with it,” he said.

It is understood that, apart from the disgust at the incidents taking place in the first place, there is huge frustration among Wicklow GAA chiefs that this on-field violence took place on the same day that the Garden County had made the headlines for all the right reasons after Aughrim’s John Keenan was appointed as referee for the All-Ireland Senior hurling final.

Annacurra currently lead the SFL Division 5 Group 3 table with six wins from six matches with Ballymanus in second spot and Tinahely in fourth.

Attempts to contact the chairpersons of Annacurra and Tinahely GAA clubs for comment had proven unsuccessful at the time of publishing.