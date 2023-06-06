Wicklow footballers sing a redemption song with fine victory over Limerick in final Tailteann Cup game

McConville’s men exit the 2023 season with a bang

Limerick 1-10

There was a feeling of redemption for Oisin McConville and his squad after this fine performance against Limerick in Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Sunday last. It was the Garden County’s last game in this year’s Tailteann Cup and one where nothing was at stake other than pride in a good performance. The horse had bolted on this year’s further participation as a consequence of letting Carlow overturn a five-point deficit in the final minutes in Echelon Park Aughrim three weeks ago and a subsequent poor outing against Longford the following week where they lost by 11 points. One has to bear in mind too that since the Division 4 play-off final against Sligo in early April, due to injuries and unavailability, only seven players were lining out from that starting 15 in Croke Park, namely Mark Jackson, Eoin Murtagh, Malachy Stone, Patrick O’Keane, Dean Healy and Eoin D’Arcy.

Limerick started the better and were two points up inside the opening seven minutes, thanks to a turnover and a soft free for a jersey pull. It took a Mark Jackson free following a turnover for Wicklow to get on the board subsequent to John Keogh, Jack Kirwan and Dean Healy seeing good chances go wide. Limerick picked up their third point from a free on the quarter hour just after Mark Jackson made his first of several saves.

Hugh Bourke of Limerick in action against Paul McLoughlin of Wicklow during the Tailteann Cup Group 3 Round 3 match at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.

However, Wicklow took over for the next quarter, adding points from John Paul Nolan (two, one a mark), Conor Fee (free), Mark Jackson with a long-range free and a fine score from Mark Kenny folowed by a goal that was superbly finished by John Paul Nolan, which started with a Mark Jackson kickout to Patrick O’Keane, then to Eoin D’Arcy and onto An Tóchar’s Nolan. Wicklow were comfortable at half-time, leading 1-6 to Limerick’s five points, although it took a super rob just on the break by Paul McLoughlin on full-forward Hugh Bourke to keep Limerick to those five scores. On the resumption, Mark Jackson was straight into action with another fine save after Limerick forwards Peter Nash, Brian Donovan and James Naughton combined for a great goal chance. Both sides then swapped points, Conor Fee for Wicklow, Cian Sheehan for Limerick. The Wicklow lead was extended to six points on three-quarter time as Dean Healy picked up his first of three points and Mark Jackson kicked a long-range free. At this stage Limerick picked up their game, kicking three points, one from Cathal Downes and two from Brian Donovan and were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining. The team captain Iain Corbett made no mistake and although in the interim Jack Kirwan kicked a great point, the Wicklow lead was now down to the minimum.

Conor Fee of Wicklow in action against Brian Donovan of Limerick during the Tailteann Cup Group 3 Round 3 match in Portlaoise.

However, Wicklow showed great resilience with Eoin Murtagh, Malachy Stone, Patrick O’Keane and Tom Maher taking the ball out of defence and were rewarded with Dean Healy kicking his second point and Jack Kirwan finishing to the net having been set up by Dean Healy, not the greatest goal he will ever score but they all count.

Limerick, despite constant attacks, added only one point in the final 10 minutes plus added time. They hit almost a dozen wides on the day. Wicklow finished well with points from Conor Fee, John Paul Nolan and Dean Healy with his third of the afternoon. While some reward in the Tailteann Cup, achieving promotion to Division 3 for next season has been the real reward for Oisin McConville’s first term in charge. Lots to look forward to next year. Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-3, 3f); Eoin Murtagh, Paul McLoughlin, Malachy Stone; Matt Nolan, Patrick O’Keane, Mark Kenny (0-1); Dean Healy (0-3), John Keogh; Conor Fee (0-3, 1f), Tom Moran, Jack Kirwan (1-1); John Paul Nolan (1-3, 1f, 1m), Joe Prendergast, Eoin D’Arcy. Subs: Karl Furlong for T Moran (35), Tom Maher for P McLoughlin (35), Fintan O’Shea for J Keogh (61), Cian O’Sullivan for E D’Arcy (68), Jacques McCall for J Prendergast (72). Limerick: Aaron O’Sullivan; Cormac Woulfe, Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning; Barry Coleman, Iain Corbett (1-0, 1p), Tony McCarthy; Colm McSweeney, Cillian Fahy; Cian Sheehan (0-1), Brian Donovan (0-2), Adrian Enright; James Naughton (0-3, 3f), Hugh Bourke (0-1), Peter Nash (0-1). Subs: Cathal Downes (0-1) for A Enright (35), Jim Liston for B Coleman (45), Killian Ryan (0-1) for J Naughton (53), Robbie Bourke for P Nash (53), David Connolly for C Woulfe (60). Referee: Brendan Griffin