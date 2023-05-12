Wicklow footballers named as Carlow Schools All-Stars after super season with Coláiste Eoin Hacketstown

James Boland, Jack O’Toole and Conor Byrne presented with special jerseys

Kiltegan's James Boland and Jack O'Toole and Conor Byrne from Ballymanus with their Carlow All-Star jerseys following their selection on the county's post primary selection of top players from the schools competition.

Three Wicklow GAA players received All-Star awards from Carlow GAA recently following their performances in the county’s post primary schools league and finals night at SETU Carlow.

Kiltegan duo James Boland and Jack O’Toole and Ballymanus footballer Conor Byrne were the three Coláiste Eoin students selected, with dual player Boland picking up an award in both codes for his superb displays for his schools in both hurling and football.

Donal McNally of SETU Carlow presents Kiltegan's Jack O'Toole woith his All-Star jersey.

“Organised in conjunction with Carlow GAA and their partners SETU Carlow, the Post Primary Schools All-Stars are awarded on an annual basis to outstanding young talent in our schools in Senior football and hurling,” said Colaiste Eoin teacher Darragh Kelly.

“They were selected on their performance in the post primary schools league throughout term one with their final chance to show their skills in the finals night which took place in SETU Carlow on January 20.

“James Boland received an All-Star in hurling and football with the Kitegan club man impressing in both codes.

GAA Development Officer in SETU Alan Nolan presents Kiltegan's James Boland with his All-Star jersey.

“Jack O’Toole of Kiltegan picked up an All-Star in hurling and Conor Byrne of Ballymanus impressed in football.

Conor Byrne of Ballymanus GAA Club receives his Carlow Post Primary Schools All-Star jersey from Alan Nolan, GAA Development Officer in SETU.

“The students were presented with a unique jersey by Donal McNally, Director of Sport at SETU (Carlow), Alan Nolan, GAA Development officer SETU (Carlow), Brendan Hayden, GDA Carlow GAA, and Robert Sansom, GDA Carlow GAA,” added Darragh.