Wicklow footballers drawn with Carlow, Longford and Limerick in Tailteann Cup group

Potential there for Oisin McConville’s side

Wicklow will host Carlow on the opening weekend of the Tailteann Cup after being drawn alongside the Barrowsiders, Limerick, and Longford in the group stage.

It will be Oisin McConville’s side’s third time facing their neighbours this year, having drawn with them in the league, before beating them in the first round of the Leinster SFC.

They will rekindle that rivalry in just over a week’s time, following the draw for the pool stage of the Tailteann Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

The Garden County, who were most recently knocked out of the provincial championship at the hands of Kildare in Croke Park, were second seeds for the draw, meaning they avoided facing Offaly, Down, or Antrim in the pool stage.

However, that did not spare them an intriguing draw, as they were matched up alongside Limerick, Longford, and Carlow.

After the visit of Carlow to Aughrim on May 13/14, their next task will be a trip to Pearse Park to face Longford on May 20/21. The Midlanders suffered relegation from Division 3 earlier this year, while they were narrowly beaten by Offaly in the opening round of Leinster.

Wicklow’s last taste of action against Longford was in the 2022 national league, when they emerged victorious under the then-management duo of Alan Costello and Gary Duffy.

Their final group game will take place at a neutral venue against Limerick on the first weekend of June. The Treaty County enter the Tailteann Cup on the back of relegation from Division 2 and were put out of Munster by Clare in the semi-finals.

Wicklow have found little joy against the Treaty in recent years, losing their last three encounters, with their last victory coming in 2019. Limerick will be led by Mark Fitzgerald, who assumed the role following the departure of Ray Dempsey in March.

Group 1 of the competition sees Cavan, Offaly, Laois and London thrown together. Group 2 sends Meath, Down, Tipperary and Waterford on collision courses while Group 4 is made up of Fermanagh, Wexford , Antrim and Leitrim.