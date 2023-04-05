Wicklow can’t take Carlow threat lightly in Leinster Senior football championship

Kevin O'Brien of Wicklow in action against Sean Kavanagh of Carlow during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Football Championship Group Stage Round 1 match in Aughrim in 2000. This was the only time Wicklow played Carlow in Aughrim in the championship.

The Wicklow team who took on Carlow in Aughrim in 2000.

Sunday brings another big game for the Wicklow footballers. A hectic schedule of late continues with the visit of Carlow for the Leinster championship opener.

Strange as it may seem but a Carlow team playing in the Leinster Senior Championship at a Wicklow venue is a rare occurrence.

In their 23 previous Leinster Championship meetings only one has taken place on Wicklow soil. That was back in 2000 when Carlow made their only visit to date to Echelon Park, Wicklow managed by Moses Coffey would prevail 1-8 to 0-7 on the day.

Games were mostly played at neutral venues over the years like Ferns, Gorey, Enniscorthy, Graiguecullen, Tullow, Naas, Newbridge and also six meetings in Athy. Carlow have held the upper hand in that time with 13 wins. A replay has been needed on just two occasions in 1938 and again in 2001.

There has also been one Tommy Murphy Cup game in 2006 where Carlow backed up an early Wexford Park championship win with a 1-10 to 0-11 win in Netwatch Park.

In 2016 another trip to Carlow in the qualifiers resulted in yet another Carlow win 1-17 to 1-12. Wicklow will be striving to improve their record with only seven wins to their credit thus far but the ‘Barrowsiders’ tend to rise to the Wicklow challenge and have proved very hard to beat in recent years.

The last championship meeting between the two came back in 2010 in Portlaoise. Wicklow were flying at the time under Micko and had a comfortable 3-13 to 0-12 win. Goals from Leighton Glynn, Paul Earls and Jacko Dalton added to six Tony Hannon points eased Wicklow in to the next round.

A game that is remembered more for the injury suffered by Paudge McWalter and which was also shown live on The Sunday Game.

The Wicklow team that played in that last championship win over Carlow was Mervyn Travers (AGB); Stephen Kelly (Eire Óg), Dara O’Hannaidh (Bray), Alan Byrne (Annacurra); Paudge McWalter (0-1, St Pats), Brian McGrath (Kilmacud Crokes), Darren Hayden (Eire Óg); James Stafford (Rathnew), Don Jackman (Coolkenno); Leighton Glynn (1-4, Rathnew), Tony Hannon (0-6, Hollywood), Nicky Mernagh (Rathnew); Dean Odlum (Newtown), Seanie Furlong (0-2, Kiltegan)), Paul Earls (1-0, St Pats). Subs used: Jacko Dalton (1-0, Kiltegan), Stephen Canavan (Rathnew) and Paddy Dalton (Coolkenno).

That game in 2000 was the first year of a Round Robin format also involving Wexford and Longford. Wexford would top the group and progress to the last eight. A narrow second round loss to Longford whilst missing the services of Kevin O’Brien put paid to Wicklow’s ambitions. A draw with Wexford finished off the campaign.

The Wicklow team that won that first ever championship meeting with Carlow at a Wicklow venue was Tommy Murphy (Rathnew); Shay Nolan (An Tóchar), Barry O’Donovan (Blessington), Tom Burke (Hollywood); Brendan O’Hannaidh (Bray), Mark Coffey (Rathnew), Brian Whelan (Baltinglass); Barry Sheehan (Avondale) and Shane O’Neill (Donard/The Glen); Tomas Harney (Dunlavin), Kevin O’Brien (Baltinglass), Tony Hannon (0-2, Hollywood); Tommy Gill (0-2), Ronan Coffey (0-1), Trevor Doyle (1-2) all Rathnew. Sub used John O’Keeffe (Bray). (The full game is available to view on YouTube for any anoraks out there).

One of the best games ever between these neighbours was the Newbridge meeting in 1996. A fantastic game that had everything eventually resulted in a Carlow win 4-10 to 3-10.

The famed Eire Óg from Carlow town were at the peak of their powers and although Baltinglass were possibly not as prominent both Rathnew and An Tóchar were starting to look strong so hopes were high in the Wicklow camp. No less than eleven Eire Óg players featured over the hour for Carlow with Wicklow fielding one of their youngest ever championship teams on the day.

Former Wicklow manager Niall Rennicks played for Carlow in the half forward line but it was his replacement Colm Hayden who would prove the difference in the end notching two crucial goals.

The loss of Fergus Daly after twenty minutes and an injury to Hugh Kenny dealt Dave Foran’s men a massive blow. Daly and Seamus Miley had been dominating around the middle early on. Carlow never really dominated the area after Daly’s loss but their forward play in the opening quarter of the second half was dazzling.

A first half Keith Byrne goal had Wicklow leading 1-6 to 0-4 at the break but little did the sizeable Newbridge crowd know what was about to unfold. Carlow were ahead 2-7 to 1-7 by the 37th minute!

Wicklow needed something and sub Jonathon Behan no sooner had he arrived on the field finished a sweeping move to the Carlow net. A Conan Daye penalty after Ray Danne was fouled had the gap down to two points with eight minutes to play.

Sadly for Wicklow, Carlow held on with a late Anthony Keating point closing the scoring. Something the same in the entertainment stakes on Sunday with a different result would be great.

Wicklow lined out Ken Quirke (Baltinglass); Brendan Brady (An Tóchar), Hugh Kenny (Baltinglass), Damien McMahon (Baltinglass); Mick McDonald (Ashford), Philip McGillycuddy (0-1, An Tóchar), Barry O’Donovan; Seamus Miley (Dunlavin) and Fergus Daly (Blessington); Keith Byrne (1-2, Shillelagh), Murt Davis (0-1, An Tóchar), Conan Daye (1-1, An Tóchar); Fergal Mulligan (0-1, An Tóchar), Kevin O’Brien (0-4, Baltinglass), Ray Danne (Baltinglass). Subs: Dave Whelan (Baltinglass) for Daly, Shay Nolan (An Tóchar) for McDonald and Jonathon Behan (1-0, Blessington) for Whelan.

The only Leinster meeting between the two in what was known back then as Dr. Cullen Park took place in 1989. Wicklow had a fine double win that day with the minors winning before the senior team had a double scores win 2-14 to 1-7.

It was an easier than expected Wicklow victory with goals from Paul Kenny and Kevin O’Brien sealing the win. In charge of Wicklow that day were the three wise men Michael Sargent, Peter O’Neill and Gerry Farrell.

Those on duty that day were Dan Leigh (Baltinglass); Denis Kilbride (Carnew), Hugh Kenny, Mick Murtagh (Dunlavin); Seamus Morris (Tinahely), Phil Healy (St Pats), Bob Boothman (Blessington); Fergus Daly and Pat O’Byrne (Aughrim); Ashley O’Sullivan (0-2, Dunlavin), Kevin O’Brien (1-3), Pat Baker (0-6, Avondale); Conan Daye, Sean O’Brien (0-2, Baltinglass), Paul Kenny (1-1, Baltinglass). Subs David Brady (An Tochar) for Daye, Kevin Cunningham (Dunlavin) for Kilbride, Gail Dunne (St Pats) for O’Brien. Why not overindulge a little and name the minor team that won the opener 0-11 to 0-8.

The minors no longer get to share championship day with the seniors and is a change that many bemoan.

They lined out Ken Quirke (Baltinglass), David Walker (Arklow Gers), Tom Keogh (Stratford), Declan Humphries (Baltinglass); Thomas Donoughue (Baltinglass), Dermot Gordon (Carnew), Casey O’Brien (St Pats); Fergal Donohoe (Kilbride) and Stephen Kennedy (St Pats); Robert Richardson (0-7, Blessington), Darren Coffey (0-1, Rathnew), Paul Allen (Hollywood), Conor O’Sullivan (0-1, Dunlavin), Darren Behan (0-1, Blessington), Enda McGillycuddy (0-1, An Tochar).

Another Wicklow double in the last of the Athy meetings back in 1981. Wicklow were flying with league promotion secured and easily brushed off the Carlow challenge in a 3-11 to 1-8 success with all the scores coming from play.

This was their first win over Carlow since 1956. Pat Murphy was running the show and doing a fine job of it. Only for the by now legendary save from John O’Leary from a Pat O’Byrne rocket in the semi-final against Dublin things could have been all so different on the Wicklow GAA landscape.

Those that put Carlow to the sword in Athy were John Kavanagh (Kilcoole); Mick Doyle (Carnew), John Lyons (Ballinastoe), John Dooley (Baltinglass); Owen Doyle (Avondale), Pat O’Toole (Dunlavin), Keith Ryan (St Fergals); Pat O’Byrne (0-1) and Moses Coffey; Pat Baker (0-1), Tommy Murphy (1-3, Baltinglass), Peter Burke (0-3, Baltinglass); Con Murphy (Baltinglass), John Lynch (1-3, Newtown), Fr. Declan Foley (1-0, Knockananna).

The minors delivering the double win 1-9 to 1-5 were Ronnie Phillips (St Pats), Pat Lennon (Blessington), Billy Kenny (Baltinglass), Henry Hurley (Ballymoney); Muiris O’Hualachain (Bray), Pat Murphy (Baltinglass), Joey Doyle (Ballymoney); Nick O’Neill (Stratford) and Gerry Doyle (0-2, Barndarrig); Ian McGirr (Carnew), John John Doyle (Tinahely), Paul O’Dare (0-6, Tinahely); Ciarán Shannon (Blessington), Peter Daly (Blessington), Gail Dunne (1-1, St Pats). They too would lose out to Dublin by the minimum 2-5 to 0-12 in the semi-final.

No meetings at all during the 1970s so the final look back will the game in 1969 which was played in Gorey. A disastrous first half had Wicklow trailing by eleven points at the break.

A spirited revival closed the gap but defeat was their lot 2-7 to 1-13. When Tony Moran kicked the last point of the first half for Carlow they led 1-9 to 0-1 after having wind advantage. A Frank O’Neill goal for the battling Wicklow men had the scoring at 1-7 to 1-10 midway through the second half.

Carlow tacked on a few more points before Gerry Farrell had a second Wicklow goal. They spent the final six minutes looking for an equalising goal when taking the points on offer may have been the better option.

Those who tried so valiantly were Pat Kelly (Kilbride); John McGarr (Kilbride), Brian Carthy (Ashford), Ken Browne (Baltinglass); Tom Staunton (Forestry College), Jim Sullivan (Forestry College) Liam O’Loughlin (Annacurra); Kevin Melia (Ashford) and Bertie Hanlon (Kilbride); Lar Norton (Baltinglass), Shay Duffy (Kilbride), Maurice McNamee (0-6, Kilcoole); Liam Craul (Kilbride), Peter Clarke (Kilbride), Tom Wall (St Pats). Subs used: Frank O’Neill (Stratford, Gerry Farrell (St Pats) and Gerry Synnott (Newtown).

History shows that Carlow always find a little extra when paired with Wicklow.

Wicklow will start Sunday as favourites and it is a tag they will not be used to carrying either. Any complacency or hangover from the Croke Park exertions last Saturday will only help the Carlow cause.

Home advantage and a big home crowd could swing the pendulum in Wicklow’s favour.