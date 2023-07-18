Wicklow camogie team get back to the Nancy Murray Cup final!

Mayo await in decider to be played in St. Brendan’s Park, Birr

Louth 0-6

Wicklow will contest the Nancy Murray Cup final for the second year in a row after defeating Louth in Mattock Rangers GAA Club in Collon on Saturday evening last. Awaiting the Garden County side in St. Brendan’s Park in Birr on July 29th will be the women of Mayo after they defeated the side who crushed Wicklow’s dreams in 2022, Tyrone, by 3-5 to 0-3 in the second semi-final played in Omagh last weekend. It was a dry evening for the game in County Louth, but a strong wind blew down the field towards the dressing rooms. The game was late starting as both sides stood side by side on the pitch in their #United for Equality t-shirts, supporting the GPA protest. Both teams returned to the dressing rooms and emerged a few minutes later for the throw-in. After last year’s heartbreaking loss in the final minute to Tyrone, the Wicklow ladies took their chance of making the final again with a devastating opening 30-odd minutes of camogie.

Wicklow captain Jade Byrne (left) with her Louith counterpart and match referee Simon Redmond.

Wicklow started strongly as they ran at their opponents in the early stages, with Katie Tyrrell highly influential over the hour for the girls in blue. A wave of attacks followed, but a number of point chances went abegging before Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne opened Wicklow’s account with a bullet of a shot that shook the back of the Louth net in the sixth minute for a tonic start. Kilcoole’s Aoife Keddy and her midfield partner Sarah Lambe of Bray Emmets put in a huge shift, winning the majority of the Louth puck-outs. Jade Byrne and Katie Tyrrell tagged on another brace of white flags before Louth had their first chance of a score when Cara McKeever had an attempt at a goal cleared off the line as Casey Kelly got a goal-saving block in to deny Louth their opener. Wicklow’s chief playmaker Katie Tyrrell was winning plenty of ball and running at pace at her opponents whose only way of slowing her was by fouling her time after time. A number of yellow cards followed for Louth players for some heavy hits on Tyrrell while a trio of white flags were raised as Sophie Bermingham (2) and Nicole Curran split the uprights.

The Wicklow and Louth teams ahead of the Nancy Murray Cup semi-final in Louth last weekend.

Louth finally opened their account with Cara McKeever pointing from a placed ball after taking a very hefty hit from Casey Kelly who also picked up a yellow card for her troubles to close out the opening quarter with Wicklow leading 1-5 to 0-1. Sarah Lambe and Katie Tyrrell (65) yielded another brace of white flags before the second major followed. A dashing solo run by Sophie Bermingham ended with a slick offload to Nicole Curran and the Carnew Emmets player drilled the sliotar to the net in the 20th minute. Louth added their second point of the game before Wicklow registered another number of bad wides. Caitlin Hughes had a number of good saves in the closing stages as Louth tried to get a badly needed goal, however it was the Garden County side that rose the green flag, a pile-driver of a shot from Aoife Keddy was brilliantly saved but Nicole Curran drove the rebound home from close range. Moments later Katie Tyrrell was floored with a heavy hit again. Up she got and split the posts from 50m out on the wing. From the resultant puck-out Faye Corrigan gathered possession and cut through the Louth rearguard before flicking of a sublime pass to Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne who fired high into the roof of the Louth net. Nicole Curran closed out the first half with a point after good work by Emma Byrne, as the score read 4-9 to 0-2 at the interval. Wicklow now faced into a stiff breeze for the second period, and it was Louth who had the early chances but only registered a single point in the opening seven minutes. The game was literally put to bed in the 40th minute as Wicklow’s fifth major was harvested. Orlagh Waters dropped in a sublime pass to Daisie Summer on the edge of the ‘D’, Daisie Summer dinked a sweet pass over the top to Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne who rifled home from a tight angle. Wicklow took the foot of the gas over the next period as Louth found some momentum, further points from Orla McKeever were added. However, some resolute defending by the Wicklow rearguard followed with Caitlin Hughes saving a number of goal chances and Alice Mulhall, Maura Deegan and Jade Byrne putting in huge shifts. Sophie Bermingham and the immense Katie Tyrrell rifled over the final points of the game after great work by Aoife Connolly. The Wicklow girls will have to tidy up on their finishing, a total of 18 wides were recroded, but this was a great team performance and it’s onwards and upwards now to St. Brendan’s Park in Birr on July 29 for a tilt at Mayo. Wicklow: Caitlin Hughes (Carnew Emmets); Maura Deegan (Carnew Emmets), Casey Kelly (Donard-The Glen), Alice Muhall (Knockananna); Aoife Connolly (Aughrim), Jade Byrne (1-0, Kilcoole), Orlagh Waters (Donard-The Glen); Aoife Keddy (Kilcoole), Sarah Lambe (0-1, Bray Emmets); Sophie Bermingham (0-3, Kiltegan), Katie Tyrrell (0-4, 65, 1f, Donard-The Glen), Faye Corrigan (Kiltegan); Emma Byrne (Avondale), Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne (2-0, Donard-The Glen), Nicole Curran (2-2, Carnew Emmets). Subs: Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (1-0, Donard-The Glen) for E. Byrne (38), Elizabeth Bourke (Arklow Rock Parnells) for F. Corrigan (41), Thea Cullen (Avondale) for O. Waters (45), Holly Arthur (Aughrim) for D.S. Cullen Dunne (57), Abbie Cleary for A. Mulhall (58), Claudia Turner (Avondale), Emily Tyrrell, Katie Daynes (both Donard-The Glen), Grace Drumgoole (Glenealy). Louth: Mairead McMahon; Deirdre Dunne, Clodagh Fennell, Layah Maher; Niamh Cunningham, Jane McKeown, Orla McGeeney; Ellen McCarthy, Rebecca Mooney; Denise Moynagh, Ann Quigley, Cara McKeever (0-6, 4f); Sinead Hughes, Aoife Dillon, Claire Ward Referee: Simon Redmond (Dublin)