Wicklow camogie team discover goalscoring threat against Mayo in Division 4 league semi-final

Kildare up next for Brendan Tobin’s side in Leinster championship

The Wicklow Senior camogie team who lost out to Mayo in the Division 4 semi-final.

Wicklow’s Very National Camogie League Division 4 semi-final against Mayo ended in defeat at Rathdowney GAA Club in Laois on Saturday afternoon despite a gallant effort from Brendan Tobin’s charges.

Wicklow stormed into a half-time lead with four goals in the first 30 minutes - from the sticks of Nicole Curran (2), Faye Corrigan (1), and Jade Byrne (1) while Mayo tipped over seven points to leave the half-time tally at 4-1 to 0-7.

However, a mixture of a strong showing from the Mayo women and some fortuitous majors on their belaf in the second half saw them do enough to progress to the Division 4 final.

Wicklow went in to score two points in the second half while Mayo continued to add to their points tally and clocked up two lucky goals.

Wicklow appeared shell-shocked under the barrage of Mayo attacks into the second half but had recovered their composure and pointed two further scores as the full-time whistle threatened.

The Garden County side were unlucky to lose by a single score but a great performance all round including discovering their potential to score goals.

That completed the League action for this season.

Next up for Wicklow is a Leinster Intermediate championship quarter-final against neighbours Kildare in May - Wicklow’s first appearance at this level in Leinster.

The end of May brings the Glen Dimplex Premier Junior where the Garden County entertain Cavan and plough new ground with a first time Trip to Tipp. Plenty of action to look forward to!

Wicklow: Caitlin Hughes (Carnew Emmets); Casey Kelly (Donard-The Glen), Thea Cullen (Avondale), Maire Deegan (Carnew Emmets); Claudia Turner (Avondale), Jade Byrne (1-0) (Kilcoole), Aoife Connolly (Aughrim); Shauna O’Shea (Aughrim), Aoife Keddy (Kilcoole); Sarah Lambe (0-1) (Bray Emmets), Sophie Bermingham (Kiltegan), Hannah Doyle (Annacurra); Jessica Maxwell (0-1) (Good Counsel Liffey Gaels), Nicole Curran (2-1) (Carnew Emmets), Faye Corrigan (1-0) (Kiltegan). Subs: Alice Mulhall (Knockananna), Siofra Byrne (Annacurra), Holly Arthur (Aughrim), Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne (Donard-The Glen), Ciara Kelly (Kilcoole), Caoimhe Murphy (Annacurra).