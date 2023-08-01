Wicklow camogie manager says his players ‘have the ability to do great things from here’ after Nancy Murray Cup success

Brendan Tobin felt victory over Offaly in quarter-final was decisive moment of the campaign

By any stretch of the imagination, Wicklow looked like they were up against it taking on Mayo last Saturday. The Connacht county picked up important league wins over Wicklow in both the 2022 and 2023 league, and their 2021 Nancy Murray Cup final win over Tyrone was an important milestone that Wicklow had yet to cross.