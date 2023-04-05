Wicklow boss wants Aughrim to be a fortress again

WICKLOW have the chance to bounce back from the Division 4 final disappointment this Sunday when they welcome Carlow to Aughrim in the Leinster SFC.

Coming eight days after they lost to Sligo, it will be the second time they have met Niall Carew’s men, after drawing 2-10 apiece at Netwatch Cullen Park on the opening weekend of the National League. Carlow kicked on by beating Waterford, while Wicklow succumbed to a 0-18 to 0-11 loss to the Yeats County.

The Garden responded with wins over London, Laois, Leitrim, and Waterford, and a draw with Wexford, to seal promotion to Division Three.

As for Carlow, defeats to Leitrim and Laois were followed by a win against London. They lost their last two games, to Sligo and Wexford, to finish sixth.

Their form betrays their quality. Darragh Foley was the second-highest scorer in the division, and McConville acknowledged the threats that the Barrowsiders possess.

He said: “I went to watch them against Laois in the league and I was impressed by a lot of things.

“Carlow have a lot to offer. Niall Carew has had them for – I think this is his third or fourth year so they know what they are about and how they want to play and it is up to us to not let them settle into any sort of rhythm and we keep upsetting them in the areas they’re comfortable and try impose our game on them which I don’t think we did enough the last time.

“I think the most important thing is we are at home, we are in Aughrim, we impose our game on any team that comes there, and the next team that comes there is Carlow.

“I think that is the most important thing, to impose our game on them and make Aughrim a fortress again.”