Wicklow boss Oisin McConville says league promotion ‘means everything’ to his players
Promotion joy for Wicklow ahead of Sligo battle
Brendan LawrenceWicklow People
From shouting instructions on the sideline as he tried to plot a way past a heavily populated Waterford defence to engaging in tense looking conversations with officials, to checking his watch and no doubt being fed information from Carrick-on-Shannon by one or more of his backroom team, last Sunday was a hectic day for Wicklow manager Oisin McConville.