Wicklow boss Oisin McConville says league promotion ‘means everything’ to his players

Promotion joy for Wicklow ahead of Sligo battle

Captain Padraig O'Toole and manager Oisin McConville after Wicklow's win in the final round of the Allianz Division 4 Football League at Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Photo: Dave Barrett

Brendan LawrenceWicklow People

From shouting instructions on the sideline as he tried to plot a way past a heavily populated Waterford defence to engaging in tense looking conversations with officials, to checking his watch and no doubt being fed information from Carrick-on-Shannon by one or more of his backroom team, last Sunday was a hectic day for Wicklow manager Oisin McConville.