Wicklow Blue power through to face Monaghan in Celtic Challenge final

Willie Cash couldn’t be stopped in Darver

The Wicklow Blue hurling team who qualified for th Celtic Challenge final following their handsome win over Louth in Darver.

Wicklow Blue 4-19

Wicklow Blue travelled to the Louth Centre of Excellence in Darver on Saturday last to take on the hosts in their Celtic Challenge Corn Michael Feery semi-final.

The team had a very useful workout against Oulart-The Ballagh in Wexford the previous weekend and were looking for a good performance from the squad.

Playing against the breeze in the first half, Wicklow started brightly with Willie Cash looking dangerous any time the ball was delivered to the full-forward line.

Josh Byrne was also showing well and picked off a couple of really nice points from distance.

Yet, Louth weren’t going to let Wicklow have it all their own way and, with three or four good and capable players, they caught Wicklow on the break to score a really good goal, giving Keith Lawless no chance.

Louth also hit the base of the post with another effort, a warning to Wicklow’s defence that they couldn’t afford to switch off.

Willie Cash (2-0) and Michael O’Brien found the net in the first half while the Louth goalkeeper also made a fine save from Eoin Lawlor.

Paddy Marrinan showed well at midfield and Finian Hughes, dropping deep out-field, also ensured a good supply to the forwards.

Strong defensive performances from Callum Keenaghan, Donnacha Murphy (Capt) and Cillian Goff in the half-back line meant Wicklow went in at half-time leading by 3-11 to 1-3.

The management made seven changes at half-time and, with the wind at their back in the second half, they restricted Louth to a single point while adding 1-8 to the Wicklow total.

Some excellent scores from Senan O’Donovan and Jack Reilly among others.

Wicklow Blue play Monaghan in their Celtic Challenge final which is expected to take place on May 27. Monaghan had a big win in their semi-final over Fermanagh and Wicklow Blue can expect a much sterner test the next day out.

All players contributed to a strong performance on the day, and with eight clubs represented it bodes well for Wicklow hurling into the future.

Wicklow Blue: Keith Lawless (Glenealy), Eanna Waters (Michael Dwyers), Ronan Hogan (Bray Emmets), Senan Croke (Bray Emmets), Callum Keenaghan (Luke O’Tooles), Donnacha Murphy (Arklow Rocks), Cillian Goff (Glenealy), Marc O’Shea (Luke O’ Tooles), Paddy Marrinan (Éire Óg) (0-2), Josh Byrne (Michael Dwyers) (0-3), Michael O’ Brien, (St. Patrick’s) (1-1), Eoin Lawlor (St. Patrick’s), Finian Hughes (Kilcoole) (0-1), Willie Cash (Bray Emmets) (3-10), James Lambert (Luke O’Toole’s). Subs: Adam O’Brien (St. Patrick’s) for Lawless, Theo Byrne (Arklow Rocks) for Waters, Joe Culleton (St. Patrick’s) for Goff, Senan O’ Donovan (St. Patrick’s) (0-1) for Keenaghan, Mick Moorehouse (Kilcoole) for O’Shea, Charlie Colleran (Bray Emmets) for Lambert, Jack Reilly (Arklow Rocks) (0-1) for Lawlor, Callum Keenaghan for Donnacha Murphy, Eanna Waters for Senan Croke, Eoin Lawlor for Michael O’Brien, Cillian Goff for Paddy Marrinan. Injured: Noah Hayes (Michael Dwyers), Adam Lifely (Luke O’Toole’s), Cillian Duffy (Luke O’Tooles).