Wicklow Blue manager Alan Lawlor said his lads “put in a very good performance” in Celtic Challenge final against Monaghan

“We’re very much delighted for the players that they were able to bring the work we’ve been doing in training into a performance here today”

The win on Sunday might have been relatively comfortable once Wicklow Blue navigated their way around the burly Monaghan sweeper in the first half before charging for home in the second, and some of the scorelines from the Group 10 and semi-final might have raised eyebrows but this Wicklow Under-16 team have stood toe-to-toe with Under-17 rivals and their hurling is in a fine place by comparison.