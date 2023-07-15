Western Gaels Rocked to the core by Ray Nolan’s Arklow hurlers

PJ O’Connor inspires stunning comeback in opening Intermediate hurling championship encounter of the season

Western Gaels 2-12

Arklow Rocks produced a storming comeback to claim a thrilling victory over a stunned Western Gaels in the opening round of the Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship at a damp Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday evening. Trailing Pat English’s side by 1-12 to 0-4 at the break albeit having played against the wind for the opening 30 minutes, it did look like Ray Nolan’s charges were facing something of a mountain to climb in the second half, but the excellent free-taking from PJ O’Connor and goals from Cian Doyle and Liam Somers gave the Rocks a late lead that Western Gaels just couldn’t overcome. The men from west Wicklow did have a late chance to snatch a dramatic victory with a late free from the impressive Luke Byrne but the midfielder’s effort flashed wide of the Rocks’ upright at the Rednagh Hill end and Liam Keenan’s final whistle brought roars of relief and celebration from the Arklow men with the scoreboard reading 2-14 to 2-12 in their favour. If ever a game epitomised the ‘game of two halves’ cliché, then this was it.

Aerial action during the IHC meeting of Arklow Rocks and Western Gaels.

The Gaels had the wind in the first half and set about tormenting the Rocks, with Finn Craul, Luke Byrne, Seanie Phelan and the superb Tom Moran leading the charge for the side operating without the attacking prowess of Brian Keogh who was unavailable for selection due to work commitments. Western Gaels bossed the Arklow Rocks restarts in the opening half which gave them their superb attacking platform while Ray Nolan’s men starved their inside men of ball in the second half, resulting in Pat English’s charges scoring just once over the second 30 minutes. The Rocks started brightly when Cian Doyle fired over the black spot after roughly eight seconds of this game, possibly a record for the fastest score, surely? Ray Nolan deployed team captain Conor Doyle as the sweeper in this game which left Philip Dunne free at the other end for Western Gaels, while Tony Kinsella performed a defensive role in the number 15 jersey for the Rocks and a thoroughly entertaining affair ensued for the tiny crowd who turned up at Echelon Park Aughrim for this clash. Western Gaels had trouble finding the target in the opening half, which might seem a strange thing to say about a team who finished that opening 30 minutes with 1-12. But they recorded two wide balls in the opening stages of the game before Tom Moran got them off the mark with a sweet score after 90 seconds. The problem, ultimately, for Western Gaels is that they would add another eight misses to that opening pair over the course of the rest of the first half and they would end up losing by two, while one of the two Arklow Rocks’ goals would deserve the description of fortuitous to say the least. By the time the Rocks registered their second score of the day, that from a free from the busy PJ O’Connor, Western Gaels had surged 0-7 to 0-2 ahead thanks to points from Moran (two) and sharpshooting Luke Byrne (four frees) with Moran’s fourth a serious contender for score of the game thanks to a stunning long ball from Conor Manifold. The game was 21 minutes old when Tom Moran fired home to the back of Daniel O’Reilly’s net to make it 1-7 to 0-2 as he led the Rocks defence a merry dance and within minutes that lead was stretched to 1-10 to 0-2 following singles from Luke Byrne (free), Cian Deering and Moran. PJ O’Connor struck back with a fine effort from play with 25 gone but Moran replied with a class effort from out near the stand side after a ball from Luke Byrne and Byrne added a free to leave it 1-12 to 0-3 before Liam Somers closed the scoring for the first half with Western Gaels leading by 1-12 to 0-4. That wasn’t the last action, though. Western Gaels bagged their 10th wide, Michael Long thwarted a Rocks attack at the other end and Tom Moran watched as his late effort at goal was saved by Daniel O’Reilly.

Conor Doyle of Arklow Rocks gets away from Cian Deering of Western Gaels during the IHC clash at Echelon Park Aughrim last Saturday evening.

Ray Nolan introduced Cathal Byrne for Ryan Bardon at the break and the Rocks set about reducing the deficit through a PJ O’Connor free won by Byrne and a fine effort from play by Shane Mellon. However, things looked worryingly bleak for the Rocks when Tom Moran collected a tasty little pass from Cian Deering before firing home past O’Reilly in the Rocks goal to make it 2-12 to 0-6 with nine gone in the second half. Western Gaels wouldn’t score for the remainder of this game. In fact, they weren’t allowed to score, as the Rocks moved up through the gears and clawed this game back from the jaws of defeat one score at a time. A PJ O’Connor free was followed by a wicked Cian Doyle goal with 10 gone, lead cut to 2-12 to 1-7. Western Gaels fired wide but four points on the bounce from Shane Mellon, the excellent Conor Jameson, the fiery Tony Kinsella and PJ O’Connor (free) and a goal that arrived when Western Gaels goalkeeper James Sinnott tried to keep a Liam Somers effort from distance from going over the bar but watched helplessly as the ball flew off his hurl and into the bottom corner of his net left just a single point between the sides and injected the Rocks players and supporters with a surge of confidence and belief that this would be their day. PJ O’Connor levelled matters from a 65 with 10 to go while the Gaels watched Cian Deering’s goalbound effort get blocked at the other end of the field. The lead for the Rocks arrived after 54 minutes and came from the hurl of O’Connor (free) and they increased it to two points through another O’Connor placed ball with two misses in between that threatened to prove costly as the game entered its dying breaths and Western Gaels were awarded a close in free thanks to the bravery of Tom Moran close to the Rocks goal. Up stepped Luke Byrne, but the midfielder’s effort whizzed past the upright and Liam Keenan Jnr sounded the final whistle to the pure delight of the Arklow Rocks players and supporters. Pat English’s side could still have plenty to offer in this championship, but this victory should give the Rocks plenty of belief that they could take some important steps forward over the coming weeks if they can build on that second-half showing. Arklow Rocks: Daniel O’Reilly; TJ Copeland, Darren Reilly, Sean Somers; Liam Murphy, Martin Gilbert, Darragh Walker; Liam Somers (1-1), Conor Doyle; Shane Mellon (0-2), Cian Doyle (1-1), PJ O’Connor (0-8 6f, 1 65); Conor Jameson (0-1), Ryan Bardon, Tony Kinsella (0-1). Subs: Cathal Byrne for R Bardon (H/T), Des Byrne for S Somers (46), Jake Keogh for D Walker (51). Western Gaels: James Sinnott; Philip Dunne, Oisin Brogan, Michael Long; Conor Manifold, Finn Craul, Rory Corrigan; Conall Byrne, Luke Byrne (0-6, 6f); Cian Deering (0-1), Seanie Phelan, Tom Moran (2-5); Mark Reid, Conor Deering, Ben Burke. Subs: Thomas Davis for M Long (51) Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)